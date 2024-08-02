

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG):



Earnings: -$602.2 million in Q2 vs. $54.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$4.39 in Q2 vs. $0.40 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.3 per share Revenue: $1.128 billion in Q2 vs. $1.221 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: -$3.43-$3.58 Full year revenue guidance: $4.3-$4.5 Bln



