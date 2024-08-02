

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $100.37 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $99.5 million, or $2.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $155.08 million or $3.17 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $507.4 million from $441.1 million last year.



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $590-$610 Mln



