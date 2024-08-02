

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Friday release Q2 figures for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Producer prices are expected to rise 1.0 percent on quarter and 4.4 percent on year after adding 0.9 percent on quarter and 4.3 percent on year in the three months prior.



South Korea will see July figures for consumer prices, with forecasts calling for an increase of 0.3 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year following the 0.2 percent monthly decline and the 2.4 percent annual increase in June.



Japan will provide July numbers for its monetary base, with analysts looking for an increase of 0.9 percent on year - up from 0.6 percent in June.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX