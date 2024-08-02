

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX):



Earnings: -$3.593 billion in Q2 vs. $915.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$13.92 in Q2 vs. $3.52 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$3.310 billion or -$12.83 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $4.14 per share Revenue: $2.645 billion in Q2 vs. $2.493 billion in the same period last year.



