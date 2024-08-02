

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) reported a profit for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $127.2 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $153.8 million, or $1.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $2.674 billion from $2.503 billion last year.



Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $127.2 Mln. vs. $153.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.99 vs. $1.97 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.674 Bln vs. $2.503 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX