

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameren Corp (AEE) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $258 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $237 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $1.693 billion from $1.585 billion last year.



Ameren Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



