

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM):



Earnings: -$196.92 million in Q4 vs. -$58.95 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.76 in Q4 vs. -$0.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Atlassian Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $171.4 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.60 per share Revenue: $1.131 billion in Q4 vs. $0.939 billion in the same period last year.



