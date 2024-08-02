

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The AES Corporation (AES):



Earnings: $185 million in Q2 vs. -$39 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.27 in Q2 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The AES Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $273 million or $0.38 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.37 per share Revenue: $2.942 billion in Q2 vs. $3.027 billion in the same period last year.



