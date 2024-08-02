

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $87 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $160 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Alliant Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $894 million from $912 million last year.



Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $87 Mln. vs. $160 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.34 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $894 Mln vs. $912 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.99 - $3.13



