Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Stuttgart
02.08.24
08:01 Uhr
1,858 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8561,88608:46
Dow Jones News
02.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
02 August 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 01 August 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           70,000     30,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9020     GBP1.6000 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8600     GBP1.5740 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8747     GBP1.5829

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 639,712,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,239      1.872         XDUB     08:39:03      00029122807TRDU1 
3,250      1.872         XDUB     08:39:03      00029122808TRDU1 
4,067      1.88         XDUB     09:23:27      00029123150TRDU1 
4,511      1.872         XDUB     09:51:24      00029123237TRDU1 
2,885      1.86         XDUB     10:47:31      00029123386TRDU1 
2,302      1.868         XDUB     10:54:57      00029123416TRDU1 
4,250      1.868         XDUB     11:30:43      00029123513TRDU1 
2,857      1.868         XDUB     12:17:02      00029123751TRDU1 
1,605      1.868         XDUB     12:17:02      00029123752TRDU1 
2,389      1.868         XDUB     12:38:32      00029123891TRDU1 
1,942      1.874         XDUB     13:27:30      00029124043TRDU1 
365       1.874         XDUB     13:27:30      00029124044TRDU1 
1,296      1.872         XDUB     13:29:51      00029124050TRDU1 
1,296      1.872         XDUB     13:29:51      00029124051TRDU1 
2,256      1.87         XDUB     13:39:18      00029124080TRDU1 
4,606      1.878         XDUB     14:15:19      00029124211TRDU1 
920       1.878         XDUB     14:15:19      00029124212TRDU1 
2,184      1.902         XDUB     14:48:46      00029124639TRDU1 
2,092      1.896         XDUB     14:53:06      00029124679TRDU1 
1,059      1.894         XDUB     14:53:06      00029124680TRDU1 
726       1.894         XDUB     14:53:06      00029124681TRDU1 
288       1.894         XDUB     14:53:06      00029124682TRDU1 
2,153      1.894         XDUB     14:53:06      00029124683TRDU1 
2,290      1.892         XDUB     15:01:45      00029124787TRDU1 
2,081      1.874         XDUB     15:27:02      00029124934TRDU1 
2,072      1.874         XDUB     15:27:02      00029124935TRDU1 
2,230      1.872         XDUB     15:32:15      00029124955TRDU1 
2,246      1.87         XDUB     15:42:05      00029124982TRDU1 
1,955      1.868         XDUB     16:02:34      00029125035TRDU1 
306       1.868         XDUB     16:02:34      00029125036TRDU1 
2,453      1.864         XDUB     16:08:15      00029125066TRDU1 
1,316      1.868         XDUB     16:23:29      00029125153TRDU1 
1,250      1.868         XDUB     16:23:29      00029125154TRDU1 
1,230      1.868         XDUB     16:23:29      00029125155TRDU1 
33        1.868         XDUB     16:23:29      00029125156TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
3,459      1.5820        XLON     08:39:03      00029122806TRDU1 
1,790      1.5880        XLON     09:23:27      00029123149TRDU1 
1,691      1.5800        XLON     09:55:28      00029123240TRDU1 
1,754      1.5740        XLON     10:25:40      00029123296TRDU1 
1,896      1.5780        XLON     11:30:42      00029123512TRDU1 
1,792      1.5780        XLON     12:24:28      00029123833TRDU1 
1,738      1.5800        XLON     12:35:37      00029123887TRDU1 
1,701      1.5800        XLON     13:30:28      00029124053TRDU1 
1,809      1.5820        XLON     13:56:40      00029124148TRDU1 
1,680      1.5860        XLON     14:15:19      00029124210TRDU1 
3,317      1.6000        XLON     14:53:06      00029124678TRDU1 
1,806      1.5840        XLON     15:25:50      00029124930TRDU1 
1,765      1.5820        XLON     15:27:02      00029124933TRDU1 
1,672      1.5780        XLON     15:49:25      00029125012TRDU1 
2,130      1.5780        XLON     16:22:46      00029125144TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  338061 
EQS News ID:  1959467 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1959467&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.