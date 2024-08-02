Anzeige / Werbung
PTX Metals (CSE PTX / WKN A403Z4) will have a lot of news flow over the a balance of this year. The company is active at two projects, exploring for gold, but also copper and nickel. And to cap it all ...
Anzeige / Werbung
PTX Metals (CSE PTX / WKN A403Z4) will have a lot of news flow over the a balance of this year. The company is active at two projects, exploring for gold, but also copper and nickel. And to cap it all ...
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:42
|PTX Metals: Abundant news flow ahead! (Video)
|Mi
|PTX Metals legt erste Bohrergebnisse für W2 vor
|PTX Metals bohrt in Ontario auf dem W2 Projekt nach Kupfer und weiteren Metallen. Nun konnte der Explorer gute Ergebnisse vorlegen: Neben ansehnlichen Gehalten zählte dazu auch die Bestätigung und die...
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|Kupfer, Platin, Palladium: PTX Metals - Bekannte Mineralisierung auf W2-Projekt eindrucksvoll bestätigt
|Mi
|PTX Metals Inc: PTX Metals drills 67.01 m of 0.44% CuEq at W2
|Di
|PTX Metals Inc.: PTX Metals Announces Additional Wide Zones of Near Surface Copper Nickel PGE Mineralization at W2 Project