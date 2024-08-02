

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Industrial output from France and Italy and unemployment from Spain are the top economic news due on Friday.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to issue industrial production for June. Production is forecast to grow 1.0 percent on month, in contrast to the 2.1 percent decrease in May.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's unemployment data is due. The number of unemployed decreased 17,400 in July after falling 46,780 in June.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's ISTAT publishes industrial production for June. Output is expected to remain flat on month after rising 0.5 percent in May.



At 5.00 am ET, retail sales data is due from Italy. Economists forecast sales to grow 0.2 percent on month after rising 0.4 percent in May.



