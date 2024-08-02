

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The pound fell to nearly a 5-month low of 189.47 against the yen and nearly a 5-1/2-month low of 1.1086 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 190.27 and 1.1119, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the pound dropped to 1-month lows of 1.2713 and 0.8487 from Thursday's closing quotes of 1.2739 and 0.8470, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 188.00 against the yen, 1.09 against the franc, 1.25 against the greenback and 0.85 against the euro.



