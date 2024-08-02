Anzeige
Freitag, 02.08.2024
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
Dow Jones News
02.08.2024 09:40 Uhr
Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (U13E LN) 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
02-Aug-2024 / 09:09 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
DEALING DATE: 01-Aug-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.3664 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 553671 
CODE: U13E LN 
ISIN: LU1407887675 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1407887675 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      U13E LN 
Sequence No.:  338125 
EQS News ID:  1959687 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1959687&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2024 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
