Tabula GCC Bonds - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 02
[02.08.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.08.24
|IE000L1I4R94
|1,501,463.00
|USD
|0
|16,131,202.07
|10.7437
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.08.24
|IE000LJG9WK1
|769,970.00
|GBP
|0
|7,718,426.41
|10.0243