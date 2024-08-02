DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Aug-2024 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 01-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 48.6996 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3830022 CODE: MSDU LN ISIN: LU2059756754 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2059756754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDU LN Sequence No.: 338270 EQS News ID: 1959981 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

