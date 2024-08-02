Anzeige
Freitag, 02.08.2024
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
WKN: A2AD2Q | ISIN: DK0060696300 | Ticker-Symbol: 8ZI
Tradegate
02.08.24
10:23 Uhr
13,580 Euro
-0,080
-0,59 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.08.2024 10:10 Uhr
92 Leser
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Major Shareholders Announcement

Company Announcement
No. 43/2024

Copenhagen, 2 August 2024

Major Shareholder's Announcement

With reference to Section 38 of the Danish Act on Capital Markets (kapitalmarkedsloven) it is hereby announced that Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited has informed Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the "Company") that funds administered by companies within Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited on 1 August 2024 control shares in total amounting to less than 5% of the Company's share capital, and Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited exercises less than 5% of the voting rights.

Funds administered by Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited thus control 4,297,245 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 (aggregate nominal value DKK 4,297,245), corresponding to 4.997% of the total share capital, and on behalf of these funds Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited exercises 4.997% of the voting rights.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Director of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachment

  • Company Announcement 43 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4c7257dc-4f12-4f25-8fae-a202963cd3be)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
