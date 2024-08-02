Anzeige
02.08.2024 10:13 Uhr
Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D) (500D LN) 
Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 
02-Aug-2024 / 09:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D) 
DEALING DATE: 01-Aug-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 59.0292 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30078 
CODE: 500D LN 
ISIN: LU2391437253 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU2391437253 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      500D LN 
Sequence No.:  338320 
EQS News ID:  1960093 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1960093&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2024 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
