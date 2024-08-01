CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) ("Ventas" or the "Company") today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

CEO Remarks

"We started 2024 with momentum, which continued in the second quarter as we delivered another quarter of strong results. We are executing on our focused strategy to capture the unprecedented multiyear growth opportunity in senior housing," said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and CEO.

"We drove occupancy and revenue growth in our senior housing operating portfolio ("SHOP") to fuel our performance. We also are expanding our SHOP footprint and our enterprise growth rate by investing in attractive senior housing opportunities. Our financial strength has improved meaningfully year to date as a result of delivering profitable organic growth in SHOP, adding external investments focused on senior housing, and driving performance throughout our portfolio.

"We are pleased to again update and improve our guidance for the full year as we continue to create value for our shareholders and other stakeholders.

"As a major participant in the longevity economy, Ventas is focused on enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population," Cafaro concluded.

Second Quarter and Other 2024 Highlights

Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders ("Attributable Net Income") per share of $0.05

Normalized Funds From Operations* ("Normalized FFO") per share of $0.80, an increase of approximately 7% compared to the prior year

Total Company Net Operating Income* ("NOI") year-over-year growth of 6.9% and Total Company Same-Store Cash NOI* year-over-year growth of 7.8%

On a Same-Store Cash NOI* basis, SHOP grew 15.2% year-over-year and was led by occupancy growth of 320 basis points

Year to date, the Company closed approximately $350 million of investments focused on senior housing, with a large and growing pipeline of additional senior housing investment opportunities

Year to date, the Company issued 10.4 million shares of common stock under its at-the-market equity offering program for gross proceeds of approximately $500 million. Proceeds have fully funded the senior housing investments completed year to date

*Some of the financial measures throughout this press release are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation tables at the end of this press release for additional information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Second Quarter 2024 Enterprise Results

For the Second Quarter 2024, reported per share results were:

Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Attributable Net Income $0.05 $0.26 ($0.21) (81%) Nareit FFO* $0.77 $1.02 ($0.25) (25%) Normalized FFO* $0.80 $0.75 $0.05 7% * Some of the financial measures throughout this press release are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation tables at the end of this press release for additional information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Delivering Profitable Organic Growth in Senior Housing

The second quarter SHOP Same-Store portfolio benefited from average occupancy growth of 320 basis points year-over-year and rate growth, generating total revenue growth of 8.0%.

Second quarter average occupancy growth in the SHOP Same-Store portfolio was led by the U.S. at 380 basis points year-over-year. Canada average occupancy grew 170 basis points year-over-year, approaching 96% in the second quarter. All SHOP community types, geographies and operators experienced broad-based demand and strong sales execution, generating net move-ins consistently above prior year levels.

External Growth Opportunities Focused on Senior Housing

Ventas has closed on approximately $350 million of investments year to date focused on senior housing. These senior housing investments are generating going-in NOI yields approximating 8% and are priced below replacement cost, with significant multiyear NOI growth potential, in line with the Company's investment criteria. Investment activity has been fully funded by the Company's year to date equity issuance of approximately $500 million. The Company has a line of sight to additional investments focused on senior housing of approximately $400 million and intends to build on its investment momentum.

Financial Strength and Flexibility

Ventas's long-term success is supported by its scale, strong liquidity and access to multiple sources of attractive capital. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $3.3 billion in liquidity, including availability under its unsecured revolving credit facility and $550 million of cash and cash equivalents.

Leverage continued to improve, led by SHOP organic growth and equity-funded senior housing investments. Net Debt-to-Further Adjusted EBITDA* was 6.4x at the end of the second quarter, an improvement of 0.3x from the first quarter and 0.5x from year-end 2023.

*Some of the financial measures throughout this press release are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation tables at the end of this press release for additional information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Updated and Improved Full Year 2024 Guidance

The Company is updating and improving its guidance for the full year. The Company's guidance contains forward-looking statements and is based on a number of assumptions, including select assumptions identified later in this press release. Actual results may differ materially.

As of 5/1/2024 As of 8/1/2024 Attributable Net Income Per Share Range $0.03 - $0.11 $0.07 - $0.13 Attributable Net Income Per Share Midpoint $0.07 $0.10 Nareit FFO Per Share Range* $2.98 - $3.06 $3.02 - $3.08 Nareit FFO Per Share Midpoint* $3.02 $3.05 Normalized Per Share FFO Range* $3.10 - $3.18 $3.12 - $3.18 Normalized Per Share FFO Midpoint* $3.14 $3.15 * Some of the financial measures throughout this press release are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation tables at the end of this press release for additional information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Investor Presentation

A Second Quarter Earnings Presentation is posted to the Events & Presentations section of Ventas's website at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations. Additional information regarding the Company can be found in its Second Quarter 2024 Supplemental posted at ir.ventasreit.com. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's website, including the information contained in the aforementioned Earnings Presentation and Supplemental, is not incorporated by reference into, and is not part of, this document.

Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

Ventas will hold a conference call to discuss this earnings release on Friday, August 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 330-3576 (or +1 (646) 960-0672 for international callers), and the participant passcode is 7655497. A live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of www.ventasreit.com.

A telephonic replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 (or +1 (609) 800-9909 for international callers), passcode 7655497, after the earnings call and will remain available for 30 days. The webcast replay will be posted in the Investor Relations section of www.ventasreit.com.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. With approximately 1,350 properties in North America and the United Kingdom, Ventas occupies an essential role in the longevity economy. The Company's growth is fueled by its approximately 800 senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments. The Ventas portfolio also includes outpatient medical buildings, research centers and healthcare facilities. The Company aims to deliver outsized performance by leveraging its unmatched operational expertise, data-driven insights from its Ventas OITM platform, extensive relationships and strong financial position. Ventas's seasoned team of talented professionals shares a commitment to excellence, integrity and a common purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release of Ventas, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us," "our" and similar terms) includes certain financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), such as Nareit FFO, Normalized FFO, Net Operating Income ("NOI"), Same-Store Cash NOI, Same-Store Cash NOI Growth and Net Debt to Further Adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the appendix to this press release. Our definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts; dollars in USD; unaudited) As of June 30, 2024 As of December 31, 2023 Assets Real estate investments: Land and improvements $ 2,588,599 $ 2,596,274 Buildings and improvements 27,358,282 27,201,381 Construction in progress 410,663 368,143 Acquired lease intangibles 1,454,473 1,448,146 Operating lease assets 312,812 312,142 32,124,829 31,926,086 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (10,647,898 ) (10,177,136 ) Net real estate property 21,476,931 21,748,950 Secured loans receivable and investments, net 36,195 27,986 Investments in unconsolidated real estate entities 608,844 598,206 Net real estate investments 22,121,970 22,375,142 Cash and cash equivalents 557,082 508,794 Escrow deposits and restricted cash 58,202 54,668 Goodwill 1,045,071 1,045,176 Assets held for sale 43,261 56,489 Deferred income tax assets, net 1,657 1,754 Other assets 702,986 683,410 Total assets $ 24,530,229 $ 24,725,433 Liabilities and equity Liabilities: Senior notes payable and other debt $ 13,175,077 $ 13,490,896 Accrued interest 122,132 117,403 Operating lease liabilities 213,110 194,734 Accounts payable and other liabilities 1,003,078 1,041,616 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 4,988 9,243 Deferred income tax liabilities 32,660 24,500 Total liabilities 14,551,045 14,878,392 Redeemable OP unitholder and noncontrolling interests 311,468 302,636 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Ventas stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, unissued - - Common stock, $0.25 par value; 600,000 shares authorized, 413,154 and 402,380 shares outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 103,242 100,648 Capital in excess of par value 16,135,972 15,650,734 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,409 ) (35,757 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (6,577,395 ) (6,213,803 ) Treasury stock, 2 and 279 shares issued at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (25,060 ) (13,764 ) Total Ventas stockholders' equity 9,619,350 9,488,058 Noncontrolling interests 48,366 56,347 Total equity 9,667,716 9,544,405 Total liabilities and equity $ 24,530,229 $ 24,725,433

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts; dollars in USD; unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Rental income: Triple-net leased $ 153,934 $ 154,355 $ 309,302 $ 304,094 Outpatient medical and research portfolio 218,853 215,807 437,730 418,811 372,787 370,162 747,032 - 722,905 Resident fees and services 817,600 724,614 1,630,904 1,429,607 Third party capital management revenues 4,332 3,996 8,628 8,173 Income from loans and investments 1,436 6,554 2,725 20,143 Interest and other income 4,825 1,032 11,605 2,775 Total revenues 1,200,980 1,106,358 2,400,894 2,183,603 Expenses Interest 149,259 143,265 299,192 271,340 Depreciation and amortization 339,848 304,689 640,103 586,808 Property-level operating expenses: Senior housing 603,359 547,110 1,213,180 1,084,332 Outpatient medical and research portfolio 73,286 72,171 147,224 139,084 Triple-net leased 3,506 3,537 7,244 7,333 680,151 622,818 1,367,648 1,230,749 Third party capital management expenses 1,650 1,436 3,403 3,142 General, administrative and professional fees 37,727 34,399 86,464 79,197 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net 420 (6,801 ) 672 (6,801 ) Transaction, transition and restructuring costs 2,886 3,069 7,563 4,455 Allowance on loans receivable and investments, net (42 ) (12,065 ) (110 ) (20,129 ) Gain on foreclosure of real estate - (29,127 ) - (29,127 ) Shareholder relations matters 37 - 15,751 - Other expense (income) 8,128 (17,959 ) 6,794 (10,197 ) Total expenses 1,220,064 1,043,724 2,427,480 2,109,437 (Loss) income before unconsolidated entities, real estate dispositions, income taxes and noncontrolling interests (19,084 ) 62,634 (26,586 ) 74,166 (Loss) income from unconsolidated entities (1,652 ) 31,254 (10,035 ) 25,631 Gain on real estate dispositions 49,670 1,405 50,011 11,606 Income tax (expense) benefit (7,766 ) 9,773 (4,762 ) 12,575 Income from continuing operations 21,168 105,066 8,628 123,978 Net income 21,168 105,066 8,628 123,978 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,781 1,613 3,553 3,008 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 19,387 $ 103,453 $ 5,075 $ 120,970 Earnings per common share Basic: Income from continuing operations $ 0.05 $ 0.26 $ 0.02 $ 0.31 Net income attributable to common stockholders 0.05 0.26 0.01 0.30 Diluted:1 Income from continuing operations $ 0.05 $ 0.26 $ 0.02 $ 0.31 Net income attributable to common stockholders 0.05 0.26 0.01 0.30 Weighted average shares used in computing earnings per common share Basic 408,097 400,431 405,747 400,211 Diluted 411,823 404,122 409,472 403,957 1 Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss from continuing operations exists as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders (FFO) (In thousands, except per share amounts; dollars in USD; totals may not sum due to rounding; unaudited) Q2 YoY 2024 2023 Change Q2 Q2 '24-'23 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 19,387 $ 103,453 (81%) Net income attributable to common stockholders per share1 $ 0.05 $ 0.26 (81%) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization on real estate assets 339,186 304,095 Depreciation on real estate assets related to noncontrolling interests (3,723 ) (4,344 ) Depreciation on real estate assets related to unconsolidated entities 12,012 10,675 Gain on real estate dispositions (49,670 ) (1,405 ) Subtotal: Nareit FFO adjustments 297,805 309,021 Subtotal: Nareit FFO adjustments per share $ 0.72 $ 0.76 Nareit FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 317,192 $ 412,474 (23%) Nareit FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 0.77 $ 1.02 (25%) Adjustments: Loss (gain) on derivatives, net 1,387 (12,634 ) Non-cash income tax expense (benefit) 6,074 (11,514 ) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net 420 (6,801 ) Transaction, transition and restructuring costs 2,886 3,069 Amortization of other intangibles 96 96 Non-cash impact of changes to equity plan (2,366 ) (2,402 ) Significant disruptive events, net 2,363 (6,675 ) Allowance on loans receivable and investments, net (42 ) (12,065 ) Gain on foreclosure of real estate - (29,127 ) Shareholder relations matters 37 - Other normalizing items2 302 - Normalizing items related to noncontrolling interests and unconsolidated entities, net 770 (32,076 ) Subtotal: Normalized FFO adjustments 11,927 (110,129 ) Subtotal: Normalized FFO adjustments per share $ 0.03 $ (0.27 ) Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 329,119 $ 302,345 9% Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 0.80 $ 0.75 7% Weighted average diluted shares 411,823 404,122 1 Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss from continuing operations exists as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount. 2 Includes adjustments for unusual items, including $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily related to the settlement by one of our operators of class action litigation in our SHOP segment.

Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, since real estate values historically have risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors deem presentations of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. For that reason, the Company considers Nareit FFO and Normalized FFO to be appropriate supplemental measures of operating performance of an equity REIT. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO, combined with the presentation of required GAAP financial measures, has improved the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and has helped make comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. Management generally considers Nareit FFO to be a useful measure for understanding and comparing our operating results because, by excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment losses on depreciable real estate and real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can differ across owners of similar assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), Nareit FFO can help investors compare the operating performance of a company's real estate across reporting periods and to the operating performance of other companies. The Company believes that Normalized FFO is useful because it allows investors, analysts and Company management to compare the Company's operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies across periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences caused by non-recurring items and other non-operational events such as transactions and litigation. In some cases, the Company provides information about identified non-cash components of Nareit FFO and Normalized FFO because it allows investors, analysts and Company management to assess the impact of those items on the Company's financial results.

Nareit Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders ("Nareit FFO")

The Company uses the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") definition of FFO. Nareit defines FFO as net income attributable to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate property, including gain (or loss) on re-measurement of equity method investments and impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated entities and noncontrolling interests. Adjustments for unconsolidated entities and noncontrolling interests will be calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis.

Normalized FFO

The Company defines Normalized FFO as Nareit FFO excluding the following income and expense items, without duplication: (a) transaction, transition and restructuring costs; (b) amortization of other intangibles; (c) the impact of expenses related to asset impairment and valuation allowances; (d) the write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees or additional costs, expenses, discounts, make-whole payments, penalties or premiums incurred as a result of early retirement or payment of the Company's debt; (e) the non-cash impact of income tax benefits or expenses; (f) the non-cash impact of changes to the Company's executive equity compensation plan; (g) non-cash charges related to leases; (h) the financial impact of contingent consideration; (i) gains and losses on derivatives and changes in the fair value of financial instruments; (j) gains and losses on non-real estate dispositions and other normalizing items related to noncontrolling interests and unconsolidated entities; (k) net expenses or recoveries related to significant disruptive events; and (l) other items set forth in the Normalized FFO reconciliation included herein.

Nareit FFO and Normalized FFO presented herein may not be comparable to those presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. Nareit FFO and Normalized FFO should not be considered as alternatives to net income attributable to common stockholders (determined in accordance with GAAP) as indicators of the Company's financial performance or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of the Company's liquidity, nor are they necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company's needs. The Company believes that in order to facilitate a clear understanding of the consolidated historical operating results of the Company, Nareit FFO and Normalized FFO should be examined in conjunction with net income attributable to common stockholders as presented elsewhere herein.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION Full Year 2024 Guidance as of August 1, 20241 Net Income and FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders2 (In millions, except per share amounts; dollars in USD; totals may not sum due to rounding; unaudited) FY 2024 FY 2024 - Per Share Low High Low High Net income attributable to common stockholders $31 $56 $0.07 $0.13 Depreciation and amortization adjustments 1,272 1,272 3.07 3.07 Gain on real estate dispositions (50) (50) (0.12) (0.12) Nareit FFO attributable to common stockholders $1,253 $1,278 $3.02 $3.08 Other adjustments3 40 40 0.10 0.10 Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders $1,294 $1,318 $3.12 $3.18 % Year-over-year growth 4% 6% Weighted average diluted shares (in millions) 415 415 1 The Company's guidance constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations depending on factors discussed herein and in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2 Totals may not add due to minor corporate-level adjustments. 3 Other adjustments include the categories of adjustments presented in our "Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation - Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders (FFO)".

Select Guidance Assumptions:

Close ~$750 million of investments focused on senior housing, all equity funded (no further investment activity assumed) Dispose of assets for $300 million in net proceeds FAD capital expenditures of ~$250 million General and administrative expenses expected to range from $155 million to $160 million Interest expense expected to range from $603 million to $611 million 2024 Guidance midpoint includes ~($0.015) per share non-cash GAAP impact on Normalized FFO from straight-lining upon potential Kindred lease resolution

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION Full Year 2024 Guidance as of May 1, 20241 Net Income and FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders2 (In millions, except per share amounts; dollars in USD; totals may not sum due to rounding; unaudited) FY 2024 FY 2024 - Per Share Low High Low High Net income attributable to common stockholders $11 $45 $0.03 $0.11 Depreciation and amortization adjustments 1,214 1,214 2.95 2.95 Nareit FFO attributable to common stockholders $1,225 $1,258 $2.98 $3.06 Other adjustments3 51 51 0.12 0.12 Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders $1,276 $1,309 $3.10 $3.18 % Year-over-year growth 4% 6% Weighted average diluted shares (in millions) 411 411 1 The Company's guidance constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations depending on factors discussed herein and in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2 Totals may not add due to minor corporate-level adjustments. 3 Other adjustments include the categories of adjustments presented in our "Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation - Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders (FFO)".

Select Guidance Assumptions

Close ~$350M of investments focused on senior housing (no further investment activity assumed)

Dispose of assets for $300M in net proceeds

FAD capital expenditures of ~$250M

General and administrative expenses expected to approximate $155M at the guidance midpoint

Interest expense expected to range from $604M to $614M

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION Second Quarter 2024 Same-Store Cash NOI by Segment (In thousands, unless otherwise noted; dollars in USD; totals may not sum due to rounding; unaudited)x For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 SHOP OM&R Triple-Net Leased Properties Non-Segment Total Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 19,387 Adjustments: Interest and other income (4,825 ) Interest expense 149,259 Depreciation and amortization 339,848 General, administrative and professional fees 37,727 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 420 Transaction, transition and restructuring costs 2,886 Allowance on loans receivable and investments, net (42 ) Shareholder relations matters 37 Other expense 8,128 Loss from unconsolidated entities 1,652 Gain on real estate dispositions (49,670 ) Income tax expense 7,766 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,781 NOI $ 214,241 $ 146,273 $ 150,428 $ 3,412 $ 514,354 Adjustments: Straight-lining of rental income - (3,482 ) 744 - (2,738 ) Non-cash rental income - (2,223 ) (11,538 ) - (13,761 ) Cash modification fees - 500 - - 500 NOI not included in cash NOI1 423 (551 ) (763 ) - (891 ) Non-segment NOI - - - (3,412 ) (3,412 ) Cash NOI $ 214,664 $ 140,517 $ 138,871 $ - $ 494,052 Adjustments: Cash NOI not included in Same-Store (25,061 ) (16,389 ) (9,428 ) - (50,878 ) Same-Store Cash NOI $ 189,603 $ 124,128 $ 129,443 $ - $ 443,174 Percentage increase 15.2 % 3.3 % 2.6 % 7.8 % 1 Includes consolidated properties. Excludes sold assets, assets owned by unconsolidated real estate entities, assets held for sale, loan repayments, development properties not yet operational and land parcels from all periods. Assets that have undergone business model transitions are reflected within the new business segment as of the transition date.

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 SHOP OM&R Triple-Net Leased Properties Non-Segment Total Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 103,453 Adjustments: Interest and other income (1,032 ) Interest expense 143,265 Depreciation and amortization 304,689 General, administrative and professional fees 34,399 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net (6,801 ) Transaction, transition and restructuring costs 3,069 Allowance on loans receivable and investments, net (12,065 ) Gain on foreclosure of real estate (29,127 ) Other income (17,959 ) Income from unconsolidated entities (31,254 ) Gain on real estate dispositions (1,405 ) Income tax benefit (9,773 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,613 NOI $ 177,504 $ 144,195 $ 150,818 $ 8,555 $ 481,072 Adjustments: Straight-lining of rental income - (1,958 ) 519 - (1,439 ) Non-cash rental income - (2,177 ) (12,502 ) - (14,679 ) NOI not included in cash NOI1 2,504 (6,865 ) (5,998 ) - (10,359 ) Non-segment NOI - - - (8,555 ) (8,555 ) NOI impact from change in FX (872 ) - 54 - (818 ) Cash NOI $ 179,136 $ 133,195 $ 132,891 $ - $ 445,222 Adjustments: Cash NOI not included in Same-Store (14,533 ) (12,999 ) (6,681 ) - (34,213 ) NOI impact from change in FX not in Same-Store 5 - - - 5 Same-Store Cash NOI $ 164,608 $ 120,196 $ 126,210 $ - $ 411,014 1 Includes consolidated properties. Excludes sold assets, assets owned by unconsolidated real estate entities, assets held for sale, loan repayments, development properties not yet operational and land parcels from all periods. Assets that have undergone business model transitions are reflected within the new business segment as of the transition date.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt (Dollars in thousands USD; totals may not sum due to rounding; unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 19,387 $ (14,312 ) $ (90,819 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 149,259 149,933 154,853 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 420 252 85 Taxes (including tax amounts in general, administrative and professional fees) 9,214 (1,637 ) 5,743 Depreciation and amortization 339,848 300,255 435,276 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 5,791 16,284 5,690 Transaction, transition and restructuring costs 2,886 4,677 3,635 Shareholder relations matters 37 15,714 - Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, adjusted for partners' share of consolidated entity EBITDA (7,014 ) (5,353 ) (3,491 ) Loss from unconsolidated entities, adjusted for Ventas' share of EBITDA from unconsolidated entities 29,038 33,746 30,539 Gain on real estate dispositions (49,670 ) (341 ) (39,802 ) Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain) 33 6 (320 ) Loss (gain) on derivatives, net 1,401 (9,321 ) (24,375 ) Significant disruptive events, net 2,363 1,160 (1,901 ) Allowance on loan investments and impairment of unconsolidated entities, net of noncontrolling interest (39 ) (68 ) (73 ) Other normalizing items 1 302 2,357 2,750 Adjusted EBITDA $ 503,256 $ 493,352 $ 477,790 Adjustment for current period activity (375 ) (658 ) 1,035 Further Adjusted EBITDA $ 502,881 $ 492,694 $ 478,825 Further Adjusted EBITDA annualized $ 2,011,524 $ 1,970,776 $ 1,915,300 Total debt $ 13,175,077 $ 13,555,194 $ 13,490,896 Cash and cash equivalents (557,082 ) (632,443 ) (508,794 ) Restricted cash pertaining to debt (31,461 ) (31,234 ) (29,019 ) Partners' share of consolidated debt (302,231 ) (298,719 ) (297,480 ) Ventas' share of unconsolidated debt 637,504 602,088 575,329 Net debt $ 12,921,807 $ 13,194,886 $ 13,230,932 Net Debt / Further Adjusted EBITDA 6.4 x 6.7 x 6.9 x 1 Includes adjustments for unusual items, including approximately $0.3 million, $2.4 million and $2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, primarily related to the settlement by one of our operators of class action litigation in our SHOP segment.

The Company believes that Net debt and Further Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors, analysts and Company management because they allow the comparison of the Company's credit strength between periods and to other real estate companies without the effect of items that by their nature are not comparable from period to period.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (including non-cash stock-based compensation expense, asset impairment and valuation allowances), excluding (a) gains or losses on extinguishment of debt; (b) noncontrolling interests' share of adjusted EBITDA; (c) transaction, transition and restructuring costs; (d) net gains or losses on real estate activity; (e) gains or losses on re-measurement of equity interest upon acquisition; (f) gains or losses on derivatives and changes in the fair value of financial instruments; (g) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (h) net expenses or recoveries related to significant disruptive events; and (i) non-cash charges related to leases, and including (x) Ventas' share of adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities and (y) the impact of other items set forth in the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation included herein.

Further Adjusted EBITDA

Further Adjusted EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for transactions and events that were completed during the period, as if the transaction or event had been consummated at the beginning of the relevant period and considers any other incremental items set forth in the Further Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation included herein.

The Company considers NOI and Cash NOI as important supplemental measures because they allow investors, analysts and the Company's management to assess its unlevered property-level operating results and to compare its operating results with those of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis.

NOI

The Company defines NOI as total revenues, less interest and other income, property-level operating expenses and third party capital management expenses.

Cash NOI

The Company defines Cash NOI as NOI for its reportable business segments (i.e., SHOP, outpatient medical and research portfolio and triple-net leased properties), determined on a Constant Currency basis, excluding the impact of, without duplication (i) non-cash items such as straight-line rent and the amortization of lease intangibles, (ii) sold assets, assets held for sale, development properties not yet operational and land parcels and (iii) other items set forth in the Cash NOI reconciliation included herein. In certain cases, results may be adjusted to reflect the receipt of cash payments, fees, and other consideration that is not fully recognized as NOI in the period.

Same-Store

The Company defines Same-Store as properties owned, consolidated and operational for the full period in both comparison periods and that are not otherwise excluded; provided, however, that the Company may include selected properties that otherwise meet the Same-Store criteria if they are included in substantially all of, but not a full, period for one or both of the comparison periods, and in the Company's judgment such inclusion provides a more meaningful presentation of its segment performance. Newly acquired development properties and recently developed or redeveloped properties in the Company's SHOP reportable business segment will be included in Same-Store once they are stabilized for the full period in both periods presented. These properties are considered stabilized upon the earlier of (a) the achievement of 80% sustained occupancy or (b) 24 months from the date of acquisition or substantial completion of work. Recently developed or redeveloped properties in the outpatient medical and research portfolio and triple-net leased properties reportable business segments will be included in Same-Store once substantial completion of work has occurred for the full period in both periods presented. Senior housing operating portfolio and triple-net leased properties that have undergone operator or business model transitions will be included in Same-Store once operating under consistent operating structures for the full period in both periods presented.

Properties are excluded from Same-Store if they are: (i) sold, classified as held for sale or properties whose operations were classified as discontinued operations in accordance with GAAP; (ii) impacted by significant disruptive events such as flood or fire; (iii) for SHOP, those properties that are currently undergoing a significant disruptive redevelopment; (iv) for the outpatient medical and research portfolio and triple-net leased properties reportable business segments, those properties for which management has an intention to institute, or has instituted, a redevelopment plan because the properties may require major property-level expenditures to maximize value, increase NOI, or maintain a market-competitive position and/or achieve property stabilization, most commonly as the result of an expected or actual material change in occupancy or NOI; or (v) for SHOP and triple-net leased properties reportable business segments, those properties that are scheduled to undergo operator or business model transitions, or have transitioned operators or business models after the start of the prior comparison period.

Constant Currency

To eliminate the impact of exchange rate movements, all portfolio performance-based disclosures assume constant exchange rates across comparable periods, using the following methodology: the current period's results are shown in actual reported USD, while prior comparison period's results are adjusted and converted to USD based on the average exchange rate for the current period.

