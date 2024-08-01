SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

" We had a strong second quarter, crossing $1.6 billion in annualized revenue and growing 30% year-over-year. The world is still complicated, but our team remained focused on execution and delivered terrific results, including a double-digit year-over-year improvement in sales productivity," said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare. " I'm proud of how Cloudflare rises to the occasion to help our customers solve some of the hardest problems they face when modernizing, transforming, and securing their businesses-checking off even more value with the promise of our connectivity cloud and reinforcing Cloudflare's position on 'must-have' lists."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue of $401.0 million, representing an increase of 30% year-over-year.

: Total revenue of $401.0 million, representing an increase of 30% year-over-year. Gross Profit : GAAP gross profit was $312.0 million, or 77.8% gross margin, compared to $233.3 million, or 75.6%, in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit was $316.6 million, or 79.0% gross margin, compared to $239.7 million, or 77.7%, in the second quarter of 2023.

: GAAP gross profit was $312.0 million, or 77.8% gross margin, compared to $233.3 million, or 75.6%, in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit was $316.6 million, or 79.0% gross margin, compared to $239.7 million, or 77.7%, in the second quarter of 2023. Operating Income (Loss) : GAAP loss from operations was $34.7 million, or 8.7% of revenue, compared to $56.2 million, or 18.2% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations was $57.0 million, or 14.2% of revenue, compared to $20.3 million, or 6.6% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2023.

: GAAP loss from operations was $34.7 million, or 8.7% of revenue, compared to $56.2 million, or 18.2% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations was $57.0 million, or 14.2% of revenue, compared to $20.3 million, or 6.6% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2023. Net Income (Loss) : GAAP net loss was $15.1 million, compared to $94.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.04, compared to $0.28 in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $69.5 million, compared to $33.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.20, compared to $0.10 in the second quarter of 2023.

: GAAP net loss was $15.1 million, compared to $94.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.04, compared to $0.28 in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $69.5 million, compared to $33.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.20, compared to $0.10 in the second quarter of 2023. Cash Flow : Net cash flow from operating activities was $74.8 million, compared to $64.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. Free cash flow was $38.3 million, or 10% of revenue, compared to $20.0 million, or 6% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2023.

: Net cash flow from operating activities was $74.8 million, compared to $64.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. Free cash flow was $38.3 million, or 10% of revenue, compared to $20.0 million, or 6% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2023. Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities were $1,757.4 million as of June 30, 2024.

The section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below describes our usage of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, we expect:

Total revenue of $423.0 to $424.0 million

Non-GAAP income from operations of $50.0 to $51.0 million

Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.18, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 359 million

For the full year fiscal 2024, we expect:

Total revenue of $1,657.0 to $1,659.0 million

Non-GAAP income from operations of $196.0 to $198.0 million

Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.70 to $0.71, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 358 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Conference Call Information

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call to discuss its second quarter ended June 30, 2024 earnings results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). Interested parties can access the call by dialing (877) 400-4517 from the United States or (332) 251-2620 internationally with conference ID 3723782. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations website at https://cloudflare.NET. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available for approximately one year.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information

Supplemental financial and other information can be accessed through the Company's investor relations website at https://cloudflare.NET.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Cloudflare believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. For further information regarding why Cloudflare believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section at the end of this press release.

Available Information

Cloudflare intends to use its press releases, website, investor relations website, news site, blog, X account, Facebook account, and Instagram account, in addition to filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and public conference calls, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "explore," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, our reputation and performance in the market, general market trends, our estimated and projected revenue, non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share, shares outstanding, the benefits to customers from using our products, the expected functionality and performance of our products, the demand by customers for our products, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, our market opportunity, and comments made by our CEO and others. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: the impact of adverse macroeconomic conditions, such as inflation, high interest rates, actual or potential bank failures and recessionary concerns, on our and our customers', vendors', and partners' operations and future financial performance; the impact of the Hamas-Israel and Russia-Ukraine conflicts and other areas of geopolitical tension around the world, or any potential worsening or expansion of those conflicts or geopolitical tensions and other geopolitical events such as elections and other governmental changes; our history of net losses; risks associated with managing our rapid growth; our ability to attract and retain new customers (including new large customers); our ability to retain and upgrade paying customers and convert free customers to paying customers; our ability to expand the number of products we sell to paying customers; our ability to effectively increase sales to large customers; our ability to increase brand awareness; our ability to continue to innovate and develop new products and product features; our ability to generate demand for our products; our ability to effectively attract, train, and retain our sales force to be able to sell our existing and new products and product features; our sales team's productivity; our ability to effectively attract, integrate and retain key personnel; problems with our internal systems, network, or data, including actual or perceived breaches or failures; rapidly evolving technological developments, including advancements in AI, in the market; length of our sales cycles and the timing of payments by our customers; activities of our paying and free customers or the content of their websites and other Internet properties that use our network and products; foreign currency fluctuations; changes in the legal, tax, and regulatory environment applicable to our business; and other general market, political, economic, and business conditions. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 2, 2024, as well as other filings that we may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare's connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world's largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations - from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare's connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 400,996 $ 308,494 $ 779,598 $ 598,669 Cost of revenue(1)(2) 89,011 75,221 174,049 145,653 Gross profit 311,985 233,273 605,549 453,016 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(2)(4) 174,501 146,688 368,603 283,689 Research and development(1) 102,547 89,610 190,250 171,149 General and administrative(1)(3) 69,635 53,147 135,944 101,622 Total operating expenses 346,683 289,445 694,797 556,460 Loss from operations (34,698 ) (56,172 ) (89,248 ) (103,444 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest income 21,715 16,536 42,967 30,023 Interest expense(5) (1,218 ) (1,539 ) (2,318 ) (3,665 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (50,300 ) - (50,300 ) Other income (expense), net 269 (1,527 ) 1,393 (2,384 ) Total non-operating income (expense), net 20,766 (36,830 ) 42,042 (26,326 ) Loss before income taxes (13,932 ) (93,002 ) (47,206 ) (129,770 ) Provision for income taxes 1,146 1,465 3,415 2,779 Net loss $ (15,078 ) $ (94,467 ) $ (50,621 ) $ (132,549 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 340,648 332,297 339,617 331,448 ____________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes as follows: Cost of revenue $ 3,011 $ 2,126 $ 5,833 $ 3,929 Sales and marketing 24,629 20,734 46,404 36,602 Research and development 37,106 36,573 66,086 66,789 General and administrative 24,761 12,156 47,911 26,019 Total stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes $ 89,507 $ 71,589 $ 166,234 $ 133,339

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows: Cost of revenue $ 1,619 $ 4,314 $ 6,310 $ 8,625 Sales and marketing 363 574 938 1,150 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 1,982 $ 4,888 $ 7,248 $ 9,775

(3) Includes acquisition-related and other expenses as follows: General and administrative $ 162 $ - $ 162 $ - Total acquisition-related and other expenses $ 162 $ - $ 162 $ -

(4) Includes one-time compensation charge as follows: Sales and marketing $ - $ - $ 15,000 $ - Total one-time compensation charge $ - $ - $ 15,000 $ -

(5) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs as follows: Interest expense $ 990 $ 1,307 $ 1,980 $ 2,470 Total amortization of debt issuance costs $ 990 $ 1,307 $ 1,980 $ 2,470

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value) (unaudited) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 156,967 $ 86,864 Available-for-sale securities 1,600,430 1,586,880 Accounts receivable, net 250,213 248,268 Contract assets 12,917 11,041 Restricted cash short-term 1,000 2,522 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 71,491 47,502 Total current assets 2,093,018 1,983,077 Property and equipment, net 339,124 322,813 Goodwill 156,162 148,047 Acquired intangible assets, net 21,663 19,564 Operating lease right-of-use assets 141,870 138,556 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 144,330 133,236 Restricted cash 2,023 1,838 Other noncurrent assets 18,483 12,636 Total assets $ 2,916,673 $ 2,759,767 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 59,528 $ 53,727 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 66,916 63,597 Accrued compensation 57,813 63,801 Operating lease liabilities 40,740 38,351 Deferred revenue 370,968 347,608 Total current liabilities 595,965 567,084 Convertible senior notes, net 1,285,342 1,283,362 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 112,508 113,490 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 23,579 17,244 Other noncurrent liabilities 17,734 15,540 Total liabilities 2,035,128 1,996,720 Stockholders' Equity Class A common stock; $0.001 par value; 2,250,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 303,321 and 298,089 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 302 297 Class B common stock; $0.001 par value; 315,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 38,216 and 39,443 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 39 40 Additional paid-in capital 1,956,984 1,784,566 Accumulated deficit (1,074,461 ) (1,023,840 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,319 ) 1,984 Total stockholders' equity 881,545 763,047 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,916,673 $ 2,759,767

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (50,621 ) $ (132,549 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 59,767 65,182 Non-cash operating lease costs 23,124 21,925 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 36,991 29,011 Stock-based compensation expense 155,714 125,793 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,980 2,470 Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities (24,028 ) (19,050 ) Deferred income taxes (1,310 ) (613 ) Provision for bad debt 4,770 6,037 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 50,300 Other 291 494 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (6,715 ) (35,413 ) Contract assets (1,876 ) (381 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (48,085 ) (43,348 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (24,726 ) (13,996 ) Other noncurrent assets 1,941 (1,991 ) Accounts payable 15,996 6,602 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 254 1,454 Operating lease liabilities (25,031 ) (18,149 ) Deferred revenue 29,695 56,460 Other noncurrent liabilities 263 627 Net cash provided by operating activities 148,394 100,865 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (61,681 ) (56,289 ) Capitalized internal-use software (12,831 ) (10,703 ) Asset acquisitions and business combinations, net of cash acquired (13,977 ) - Purchases of available-for-sale securities (790,675 ) (795,096 ) Sales of available-for-sale securities - 20,248 Maturities of available-for-sale securities 792,354 857,456 Other investing activities 18 59 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (86,792 ) 15,675 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Repayments of convertible senior notes - (172,249 ) Cash paid for issuance costs on revolving credit facility (2,148 ) - Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 7,614 7,059 Proceeds from the early exercise of stock options 6 - Repurchases of unvested common stock - (34 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan 10,455 10,450 Payment of tax withholding obligation on RSU settlement (8,763 ) (3,383 ) Payment of indemnity holdback - (9,208 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 7,164 (167,365 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 68,766 (50,825 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 91,224 215,204 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 159,990 $ 164,379

CLOUDFLARE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of cost of revenue: GAAP cost of revenue $ 89,011 $ 75,221 $ 174,049 $ 145,653 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (3,011 ) (2,126 ) (5,833 ) (3,929 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1,619 ) (4,314 ) (6,310 ) (8,625 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 84,381 $ 68,781 $ 161,906 $ 133,099 Reconciliation of gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 311,985 $ 233,273 $ 605,549 $ 453,016 Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 3,011 2,126 5,833 3,929 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,619 4,314 6,310 8,625 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 316,615 $ 239,713 $ 617,692 $ 465,570 GAAP gross margin 77.8 % 75.6 % 77.7 % 75.7 % Non-GAAP gross margin 79.0 % 77.7 % 79.2 % 77.8 % Reconciliation of operating expenses: GAAP sales and marketing $ 174,501 $ 146,688 $ 368,603 $ 283,689 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (24,629 ) (20,734 ) (46,404 ) (36,602 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (363 ) (574 ) (938 ) (1,150 ) Less: One-time compensation charge - - (15,000 ) - Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 149,509 $ 125,380 $ 306,261 $ 245,937 GAAP research and development $ 102,547 $ 89,610 $ 190,250 $ 171,149 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (37,106 ) (36,573 ) (66,086 ) (66,789 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 65,441 $ 53,037 $ 124,164 $ 104,360 GAAP general and administrative $ 69,635 $ 53,147 $ 135,944 $ 101,622 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (24,761 ) (12,156 ) (47,911 ) (26,019 ) Less: Acquisition-related and other expenses (162 ) - (162 ) - Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 44,712 $ 40,991 $ 87,871 $ 75,603 Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations: GAAP loss from operations $ (34,698 ) $ (56,172 ) $ (89,248 ) $ (103,444 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 89,507 71,589 166,234 133,339 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,982 4,888 7,248 9,775 Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses 162 - 162 - Add: One-time compensation charge - - 15,000 - Non-GAAP income from operations $ 56,953 $ 20,305 $ 99,396 $ 39,670 GAAP operating margin (8.7 )% (18.2 )% (11.4 )% (17.3 )% Non-GAAP operating margin 14.2 % 6.6 % 12.7 % 6.6 %

CLOUDFLARE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of interest expense: GAAP interest expense $ (1,218 ) $ (1,539 ) $ (2,318 ) $ (3,665 ) Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs 990 1,307 1,980 2,470 Non-GAAP interest expense $ (228 ) $ (232 ) $ (338 ) $ (1,195 ) Reconciliation of loss on extinguishment of debt: GAAP loss on extinguishment of debt $ - $ (50,300 ) $ - $ (50,300 ) Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt - 50,300 - 50,300 Non-GAAP loss on extinguishment of debt $ - $ - $ - $ - Reconciliation of provision for income taxes: GAAP provision for income taxes $ 1,146 $ 1,465 $ 3,415 $ 2,779 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 8,082 (88 ) 12,372 2,449 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 9,228 $ 1,377 $ 15,787 $ 5,228 Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share: GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (15,078 ) $ (94,467 ) $ (50,621 ) $ (132,549 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 89,507 71,589 166,234 133,339 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,982 4,888 7,248 9,775 Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses 162 - 162 - Add: One-time compensation charge - - 15,000 - Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs 990 1,307 1,980 2,470 Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt - 50,300 - 50,300 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8,082 ) 88 (12,372 ) (2,449 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 69,481 $ 33,705 $ 127,631 $ 60,886 GAAP net loss per share, basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.40 ) GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.40 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 0.26 0.22 0.49 0.40 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses - - - - Add: One-time compensation charge - - 0.04 - Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs - - 0.01 0.01 Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt - 0.15 - 0.15 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment (0.02 ) - (0.04 ) (0.01 ) Effect of dilutive shares (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) - Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted(1)(2) $ 0.20 $ 0.10 $ 0.36 $ 0.18 Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 340,648 332,297 339,617 331,448 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted(2) 356,096 343,187 356,359 342,667

____________ (1) Totals may not sum due to rounding. Figures are calculated based upon the respective underlying non-rounded data. (2) For the period in which we had non-GAAP net income, diluted non-GAAP net income per share is calculated using weighted-average shares, adjusted for dilutive potential shares that were assumed outstanding during period.

CLOUDFLARE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 74,815 $ 64,451 $ 148,394 $ 100,865 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (29,625 ) (38,748 ) (61,681 ) (56,289 ) Less: Capitalized internal-use software (6,915 ) (5,733 ) (12,831 ) (10,703 ) Free cash flow $ 38,275 $ 19,970 $ 73,882 $ 33,873 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (183,742 ) $ 108 $ (86,792 ) $ 15,675 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 7,143 $ (168,612 ) $ 7,164 $ (167,365 ) Net cash provided by operating activities (percentage of revenue) 19 % 21 % 19 % 17 % Less: Purchases of property and equipment (percentage of revenue) (7 )% (13 )% (8 )% (9 )% Less: Capitalized internal-use software (percentage of revenue) (2 )% (2 )% (2 )% (2 )% Free cash flow margin(1) 10 % 6 % 9 % 6 %

____________ (1) Totals may not sum due to rounding. Figures are calculated based upon the respective underlying non-rounded data.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (U.S. GAAP), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In particular, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation is provided above for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Items Excluded from Non-GAAP Measures. We exclude stock-based compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. We exclude employer payroll tax expenses related to stock-based compensation, which is a cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because such expenses are dependent on the price of our Class A common stock and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of our business. We exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, which is a non-cash expense, related to business combinations from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because such expenses are related to business combinations and have no direct correlation to the operation of our business. We exclude acquisition-related and other expenses from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because such expenses are related to business combinations and have no direct correlation to the operation of our business. Acquisition-related and other expenses can be cash or non-cash expenses and include third-party transaction costs and compensation expense for key acquired personnel. We also excluded the one-time cash compensation charge incurred during the three months ended March 31, 2024 from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because it was not attributable to services provided and did not correlate to the ongoing operation of our business. We exclude amortization of debt issuance costs and loss on extinguishment of debt, which are non-cash expenses, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because such expenses have no direct correlation to the operation of our business.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin. We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as U.S. GAAP gross profit and U.S. GAAP gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We define non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP operating margin as U.S. GAAP loss from operations and U.S. GAAP operating margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and its related employer payroll taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related and other expenses.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share, Diluted. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP net income (loss) adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and its related employer payroll taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related and other expenses, amortization of issuance costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, and a non-GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes. Generally, the difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) is primarily due to adjustments in stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, amortization of acquired intangibles associated with business combinations, acquisition-related and other expenses, and amortization of issuance costs. We define non-GAAP net loss per share, diluted, as non-GAAP net loss divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding. Calculation of non-GAAP net loss per share, diluted excludes all potentially dilutive securities as their effect is antidilutive. We define non-GAAP net income per share, diluted, as non-GAAP net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding, adjusted for dilutive potential shares that were assumed outstanding during period. Currently, potential dilutive effect mainly consists of employee equity incentive plans and convertible senior notes. We believe that excluding these items from non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted, provides management and investors with greater visibility into the underlying performance of our core business operating results.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow divided by revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our operations that, after the investments in property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software, can be used for strategic initiatives, including investing in our business, and strengthening our financial position. We believe that historical and future trends in free cash flow and free cash flow margin, even if negative, provide useful information about the amount of cash generated by our operating activities that is available (or not available) to be used for strategic initiatives. For example, if free cash flow is negative, we may need to access cash reserves or other sources of capital to invest in strategic initiatives. One limitation of free cash flow and free cash flow margin is that they do not reflect our future contractual commitments. Additionally, free cash flow does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period.

