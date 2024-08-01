COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) ("BigBear.ai" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered decision intelligence solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024 and issued an investor letter that has been posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

"BigBear.ai continues to focus on our mission of creating clarity for the world's most complex decisions by delivering enabling technology and expertise so our customers can take action faster. We are excited to share progress on the trajectory of our business as well as our ConductorOS distributed platform investment."

"ConductorOS is built to be lightweight, and works within any existing infrastructure to rapidly and seamlessly orchestrate sensor data and artificial intelligence models across highly diverse and distributed environments. We believe that ConductorOS will play a critical role in unlocking the last mile for artificial intelligence for our customers, and that BigBear.ai is uniquely positioned to deliver this capability," said Mandy Long, CEO of BigBear.ai.

"I am also proud today as we announce signing a Master Service Agreement with Heathrow Airport - this is exactly the sort of win that demonstrates that the path we are on is the right one."

"We also faced several challenges this quarter, particularly around the timing of certain customer awards and regulatory approvals. While we're confident in our ability to achieve these milestones and execute on these opportunities, as a result of the current timing uncertainty we've experienced, we are adjusting our full year guidance down to $165 - $180 million," she continued.

Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 3.4% to $39.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $38.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was impacted by the planned wind-down of the Air Force EPASS program in mid-2023 offset by a full quarter of Pangiam revenue in the second quarter of 2024.

Gross margin increased to 27.8% in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 23.3% in the second quarter of 2023, partially driven by higher margin solutions in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss of $11.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $16.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in net loss was primarily driven by the change in fair value of warrants issued in 2024 of $11.0 million, which was partially offset by higher non-recurring integration and strategic initiatives of $2.1 million and higher equity-based compensation of $1.8 million.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA* of $(3.7) million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $(3.2) million for the second quarter of 2023, primarily driven by increased Recurring SG&A* of $2.7 million, increased research and development expense of $0.6 million net of capitalized software development costs, partially offset by higher gross margin driven by higher mix of higher margin solutions in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023.

SG&A of $23.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $16.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, partially due to higher costs related to non-recurring integration and strategic initiatives.

Recurring SG&A* increased $2.7 million from $13.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, to $15.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, which includes a full quarter of Pangiam's operating results.

Ending backlog was $266 million as of June 30, 2024.

The consolidated year-to-date results include results from Pangiam from the acquisition date of February 29th, 2024 to the end of June 2024.

*Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section in this press release.

Momentum

BigBear.ai to Showcase AI Orchestration at the Edge during DoD Technology Readiness Experimentation 2024 - BigBear.ai is slated to battle-test its ConductorOS distributed platform at the Department of Defense's (DoD) RDER Technology Readiness Experimentation 2024 event in August. An exclusive live-fire, full-scale event, DoD's T-REX-24-2 is an essential demonstration and evaluation event for advanced military technologies. BigBear.ai's ConductorOS is a lightweight, distributed platform built to support the rapid adoption and integration of AI-powered solutions at the edge. Read the PR: https://rb.gy/h9d0sg

MSA with Heathrow Airport - Bigbear.ai entered into a Master Service Agreement with Heathrow to deliver advanced technologies at Europe's largest airport. The partnership between BigBear.ai and Heathrow aims to improve security and operational effectiveness, while enhancing the overall experience for travelers through the UK's hub airport.

BigBear.ai's Troy workflow engine newest 'Awardable' product on DoD's Tradewinds procurement platform - Troy, the company's intelligent workflow engine designed to automate and accelerate the process of binary reverse engineering, has achieved "Awardable" status and is now available for procurement on the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. Troy is the latest of six BigBear.ai products now available on the Marketplace. Read the PR: https://rb.gy/shzjoi

EPP in Vancouver: Canada Place cruise terminal implements cutting-edge facial recognition technology for passenger processing - Vancouver Fraser Port Authority (VFPA), the federal agency mandated to enable Canada's trade through the Port of Vancouver, selected BigBear.ai to enable deployment of the US Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) new Enhanced Primary Processing (EPP) initiative. BigBear.ai's technology provides passengers the EPP option, which fully automates the existing manual documentation identity verification checks for passengers boarding a cruise requiring admission into the United States. This is BigBear.ai's first deployment of facial recognition technology for cruises in Canada.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) - BigBear.ai continues to expand its strategic partnership with DFW; most recently, working with DFW's Terminal Experience team to deploy Enhanced Passenger Processing for use by US CBP. BigBear.ai's VeriScan enables the expedited screening of returning US citizens, significantly reducing passenger processing times.

Financial Outlook

The following information and other sections of this release contain forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company's current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. It is the Company's practice not to incorporate adjustments into its financial outlook for proposed acquisitions, divestitures, changes in law, or new accounting standards until such items have been consummated, enacted, or adopted, as the case may be. For additional factors that may impact the Company's actual results, refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" section in this release.

For the year-ended December 31, 2024, the Company projects:

Revenue between $165 million and $180 million.

The projections include the results of Pangiam after the acquisition date of February 29, 2024.

Summary of Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, $ thousands (expect per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 39,783 $ 38,459 $ 72,904 $ 80,613 Cost of revenues 28,720 29,496 54,855 61,437 Gross margin 11,063 8,963 18,049 19,176 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 23,364 16,930 40,312 37,292 Research and development 3,565 2,225 4,709 3,353 Restructuring charges 457 25 1,317 780 Transaction expenses 347 - 1,450 - Goodwill impairment - - 85,000 - Operating loss (16,670 ) (10,217 ) (114,739 ) (22,249 ) Interest expense 3,551 3,560 7,106 7,116 Net (decrease) increase in fair value of derivatives (7,882 ) 3,121 16,110 13,688 Other income (617 ) - (1,072 ) - Loss before taxes (11,722 ) (16,898 ) (136,883 ) (43,053 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 15 (3 ) 1 56 Net loss $ (11,737 ) $ (16,895 ) $ (136,884 ) $ (43,109 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (0.30 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 246,303,139 145,469,043 216,754,082 142,027,938 Diluted 246,303,139 145,469,043 216,754,082 142,027,938

Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) $ in thousands June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,266 $ 32,557 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses 33,944 21,949 Contract assets 1,041 4,822 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,519 4,449 Total current assets 111,770 63,777 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 1,586 997 Goodwill 118,621 48,683 Intangible assets, net 118,197 82,040 Right-of-use assets 9,620 4,041 Other non-current assets 1,089 372 Total assets $ 360,883 $ 199,910 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,128 $ 11,038 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt 417 1,229 Accrued liabilities 20,375 16,233 Contract liabilities 3,496 879 Current portion of long-term lease liability 1,077 779 Derivative liabilities 17,074 37,862 Other current liabilities 3,748 602 Total current liabilities 53,315 68,622 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, net 195,250 194,273 Long-term lease liability 9,562 4,313 Deferred tax liabilities - 37 Total liabilities 258,127 267,245 Stockholders' equity (deficit): Common stock, par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 246,774,184 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 157,287,522 at December 31, 2023 25 17 Additional paid-in capital 610,395 303,428 Treasury stock, at cost 9,952,803 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (57,350 ) (57,350 ) Accumulated deficit (450,314 ) (313,430 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 102,756 (67,335 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 360,883 $ 199,910

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, $ in thousands 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (136,884 ) $ (43,109 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 5,346 3,965 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,012 1,006 Equity-based compensation expense 10,906 7,799 Goodwill impairment 85,000 - Non-cash lease expense 363 297 Provision for doubtful accounts 176 1,557 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (37 ) 53 Net increase in fair value of derivatives 16,110 13,688 Loss on sale of property and equipment - 8 Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable (6,232 ) (7,735 ) Decrease in contract assets 3,781 966 Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets 1,243 5,244 Decrease in accounts payable (5,047 ) (8,124 ) Increase in accrued liabilities 1,652 660 Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities 1,469 (22 ) Decrease in other liabilities (275 ) (1,066 ) Net cash used in operating activities (21,417 ) (24,813 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired 13,935 - Purchases of property and equipment (167 ) (2 ) Capitalized software development costs (3,225 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 10,543 (2 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of shares for exercised RDO and PIPE warrants 53,809 - Proceeds from issuance of Private Placement and Registered Direct Offering shares - 50,000 Payment of Private Placement and Registered Direct Offering transaction costs - (5,225 ) Repayment of short-term borrowings (812 ) (1,537 ) Proceeds from exercise of options 119 - Issuance of common stock upon ESPP purchase 607 - Payments of tax withholding from the issuance of common stock (3,140 ) (1,132 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 50,583 42,106 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 39,709 17,291 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 32,557 12,632 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 72,266 $ 29,923

EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA* for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, $ thousands 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (11,737 ) $ (16,895 ) $ (136,884 ) $ (43,109 ) Interest expense 3,551 3,560 7,106 7,116 Interest income (725 ) - (1,172 ) - Income tax expense (benefit) 15 (3 ) 1 56 Depreciation and amortization 2,907 1,979 5,346 3,965 EBITDA (5,989 ) (11,359 ) (125,603 ) (31,972 ) Adjustments: Equity-based compensation 5,749 3,994 10,906 7,799 Employer payroll taxes related to equity-based compensation(1) 48 174 712 357 Net (decrease) increase in fair value of derivatives(2) (7,882 ) 3,121 16,110 13,688 Restructuring charges(3) 457 25 1,317 780 Non-recurring strategic initiatives(4) 2,040 813 3,374 2,321 Non-recurring litigation(5) 666 - 545 - Transaction expenses(6) 347 - 1,450 - Non-recurring integration costs(7) 883 - 883 - Goodwill impairment(8) - - 85,000 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,681 ) $ (3,232 ) $ (5,306 ) $ (7,027 )

(1) Includes employer payroll taxes due upon the vesting of equity awards granted to employees. (2) The increase in fair value of derivatives during the six months ended June 30, 2024, relates to the $42.3 million loss recorded upon the exercise of the 2023 RDO and 2023 PIPE Warrants (the "2023 Warrants") and issuance of the warrants in 2024 (the "2024 Warrants") in connection with the warrant exercise agreements entered into on February 27, 2024 and March 4, 2024. This loss is net of a $10.6 million gain related to the issuance of the 2024 Warrants and was further offset by a reduction of $26.1 million upon remeasurement of the 2024 Warrants and IPO Warrants' fair value during the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in fair value of derivatives during the three months ended June 30, 2024 relates to remeasurement of the 2024 Warrants and IPO Warrants' fair value. (3) During the six months ended June 30, 2024 and the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company incurred employee separation costs associated with a strategic review of the Company's capacity and future projections to better align the organization and cost structure and improve the affordability of its products and services. (4) Non-recurring professional fees related to the execution of certain strategic initiatives of the Company. (5) Non-recurring litigation consists primarily of legal settlements and related fees for specific proceedings that we have determined arise outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations which we assess regularly: (1) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years; (2) the complexity of the case; (3) the nature of the remedy(ies) sought, including the size of any monetary damages sought; (4) offensive versus defensive posture of us; (5) the counterparty involved; and (6) our overall litigation strategy. (6) Transaction expenses during the quarter ended consist primarily of diligence, legal and other related expenses incurred associated with the Pangiam acquisition. (7) Non-recurring internal integration costs related to the Pangiam acquisition. (8) During the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company recognized a non-cash goodwill impairment charge primarily driven by a decrease in share price during the quarter compared to the share price of the equity issued as consideration for the purchase of Pangiam.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation* for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, $ in thousands 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 39,783 $ 38,459 $ 72,904 $ 80,613 Net loss (11,737 ) (16,895 ) (136,884 ) (43,109 ) Interest expense 3,551 3,560 7,106 7,116 Interest income (725 ) - (1,172 ) - Income tax (benefit) expense 15 (3 ) 1 56 Depreciation & amortization 2,907 1,979 5,346 3,965 EBITDA $ (5,989 ) $ (11,359 ) $ (125,603 ) $ (31,972 ) Adjustments: Equity-based compensation 5,749 3,994 10,906 7,799 Employer payroll taxes related to equity-based compensation 48 174 712 357 Net increase in fair value of derivatives (7,882 ) 3,121 16,110 13,688 Restructuring charges 457 25 1,317 780 Non-recurring integration costs and strategic initiatives 2,923 813 4,257 2,321 Non-recurring litigation 666 - 545 - Transaction expenses 347 - 1,450 - Goodwill impairment - - 85,000 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,681 ) $ (3,232 ) $ (5,306 ) (7,027 ) Gross Margin 27.8 % 23.3 % 24.8 % 23.8 % Net Loss Margin (29.5 )% (43.9 )% (187.8 )% (53.5 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (9.3 )% (8.4 )% (7.3 )% (8.7 )%

Recurring SG&A Reconciliation* for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, $ in thousands 2024 2023 2024 2023 Selling, general and administrative $ 23,364 $ 16,930 $ 40,312 $ 37,292 Equity-based compensation allocated to selling, general and administrative expense (3,980 ) (2,319 ) (6,151 ) (5,122 ) Non-recurring integration costs and strategic initiatives (2,923 ) (813 ) (4,257 ) (2,321 ) Non-recurring litigation (666 ) - (545 ) - Virgin Orbit AR Reserve - (675 ) - (1,425 ) Adjusted (recurring) selling, general and administrative expense $ 15,795 $ 13,123 $ 29,359 $ 28,424

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial information and data contained in this press release is unaudited. Some of the financial information and data contained in this press release, such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Recurring SG&A have not been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP in our press release, we also report certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" refers to a numerical measure of a company's historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes (or includes) amounts that are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in such company's financial statements. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the relevant GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with information presented on a GAAP basis. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered measures of BigBear.ai's liquidity. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, many of the adjustments to our GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of certain items, as defined in our non-GAAP definitions below, which are recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, even where similarly titled, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes and therefore should not be used to compare BigBear.ai's performance to that of other companies. We endeavor to compensate for the limitation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented by also providing the most directly comparable GAAP measures and descriptions of the reconciling items and adjustments to derive the non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and analysts with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management to operate and analyze our business over different periods of time.

EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest expense, interest income, income tax (benefit) expense and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for equity-based compensation, employer payroll taxes related to equity-based compensation, net increase in fair value of derivatives, restructuring charges, non-recurring strategic initiatives, non-recurring litigation, transaction expenses and goodwill impairment.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Revenue.

Recurring SG&A is defined as selling, general and administrative expense further adjusted for equity-based compensation allocated to selling, general and administrative expense, non-recurring strategic integration costs and strategic initiatives, non-recurring litigation, and reserves on Virgin Orbit receivables.

Similar excluded expenses may be incurred in future periods when calculating these measures. BigBear.ai believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. BigBear.ai believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating projected operating results and trends and in comparing BigBear.ai's financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expense and income items are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

Management uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Recurring SG&A as non-GAAP performance measures which are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, in the tables below. The Company does not reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (or otherwise describe such forward-looking GAAP measure) because it is not able to forecast the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. Certain elements of the composition of the GAAP amounts are not predictable, making it impracticable for the Company to forecast. As a result, no guidance for the Company's net (loss) income or reconciliation of the Company's Adjusted EBITDA guidance is provided. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially significant impact on its future net (loss) income.

We present reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables above.

