NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) today reported second quarter results. Net income attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc. was $1.198 billion ($3.28 per Common share) for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $511 million ($1.38 per Common share) for the second quarter of 2023. After-tax adjusted operating income was $1.234 billion ($3.39 per Common share) for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.142 billion ($3.09 per Common share) for the second quarter of 2023.

Consolidated adjusted operating income and adjusted book value are non-GAAP measures. A discussion of these measures, including definitions thereof, how they are useful to investors, and certain limitations thereof, is included later in this press release under "Non-GAAP Measures" and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the tables that accompany this release.

RESULTS OF ONGOING OPERATIONS

The Company's ongoing operations include PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, and Corporate & Other. In the following business-level discussion, adjusted operating income refers to pre-tax results.

PGIM

PGIM, the Company's global investment management business, reported adjusted operating income of $206 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $179 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase primarily reflects higher asset management fees and higher other related revenues, driven by higher transaction fees and incentive fees, partially offset by higher expenses.

PGIM assets under management of $1.328 trillion were up 5% from the year-ago quarter, primarily resulting from equity market appreciation, investment performance, and affiliated net inflows. Third-party net outflows of $9.5 billion in the current quarter reflect institutional outflows of $8.9 billion, mainly from fixed income, and retail outflows of $0.6 billion, driven by outflows in equity sub-advised strategies and mutual funds, partially offset by positive momentum in fixed income. On a year-to-date basis, net inflows were $17.1 billion reflecting the net benefit from large institutional pension clients.

U.S. Businesses

U.S. Businesses reported adjusted operating income of $1.070 billion for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $956 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase includes a favorable comparable impact from our annual assumption update and other refinements of $51 million. Excluding this item, current quarter results primarily reflect higher net investment spread results, more favorable underwriting, and lower expenses, partially offset by lower net fee income.

Retirement Strategies, consisting of Institutional Retirement Strategies and Individual Retirement Strategies, reported adjusted operating income of $1.036 billion for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $876 million in the year-ago quarter.

Institutional Retirement Strategies:

Reported adjusted operating income of $550 million in the current quarter, compared to $428 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase includes a more favorable comparable impact from our annual assumption update and other refinements of $126 million. Excluding this item, current quarter results primarily reflect higher expenses and less favorable underwriting, partially offset by higher net investment spread results.

Account values of $265 billion, increased 3% from the year-ago quarter, reflecting the benefits of business growth and market appreciation, partially offset by the reinsurance of a block of structured settlements. Sales in the current quarter of $4 billion included funded pension risk transfer transactions of $1.4 billion and longevity risk transfer transactions of $1.2 billion. Year-to-date sales of $15.0 billion increased 58% from prior year-to-date.

Individual Retirement Strategies:

Reported adjusted operating income of $486 million in the current quarter, compared to $448 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase includes a favorable comparable impact from our annual assumption update and other refinements of $8 million. Excluding this item, current quarter results primarily reflect higher net investment spread results, partially offset by lower fee income, net of distribution expenses and other associated costs.

Account values of $124 billion increased 8% from the year-ago quarter, driven by market appreciation. Sales of $3.5 billion in the current quarter increased 83% from the year-ago quarter, reflecting continued momentum of our FlexGuard products and increased sales of fixed annuity products.

Group Insurance:

Reported adjusted operating income of $121 million in the current quarter, compared to $139 million in the year-ago quarter. This decrease includes an unfavorable comparable impact from our annual assumption update and other refinements of $11 million. Excluding this item, current quarter results primarily reflect higher expenses.

Year-to-date sales of $424 million increased 13% from prior year-to-date, driven by growth in group life, disability, and supplemental health.

Individual Life:

Reported a loss, on an adjusted operating basis, of $87 million in the current quarter, compared to a loss of $59 million in the year-ago quarter. This higher loss includes an unfavorable comparable impact from our annual assumption update and other refinements of $72 million. Excluding this item, current quarter results reflect lower expenses and more favorable underwriting results, partially offset by lower net investment spread results.

Sales of $203 million in the current quarter increased 3% from the year-ago quarter, driven by term and variable life sales, reflecting our pivot to more capital efficient products.

International Businesses

International Businesses, consisting of Life Planner and Gibraltar Life & Other, reported adjusted operating income of $702 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $784 million in the year-ago quarter. This decrease includes an unfavorable comparable impact from our annual assumption update and other refinements of $68 million. Excluding this item, current quarter results primarily reflect less favorable underwriting results and lower net investment spread results, partially offset by higher joint venture earnings.

Life Planner:

Reported adjusted operating income of $400 million in the current quarter, compared to $487 million in the year-ago quarter. This decrease includes an unfavorable comparative impact from our annual assumption update and other refinements of $51 million. Excluding this item, current quarter results primarily reflect lower net investment spread results and net unfavorable impact from foreign currency exchange rates.

Constant dollar basis sales(3) of $257 million in the current quarter increased 9% from the year-ago quarter, driven by growth in both Japan and Brazil.

Gibraltar Life & Other:

Reported adjusted operating income of $302 million in the current quarter, compared to $297 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase includes an unfavorable comparative impact from our annual assumption update and other refinements of $17 million. Excluding this item, current quarter results primarily reflect higher joint venture earnings and lower expenses, partially offset by less favorable underwriting results.

Constant dollar basis sales(3) of $275 million in the current quarter increased 13% from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by higher USD product sales in the Independent Agency and Bank channels.

Corporate & Other

Corporate & Other reported a loss, on an adjusted operating income basis, of $371 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to a loss of $472 million in the year-ago quarter. Current quarter results primarily reflect lower expenses, including a reduction in legal reserves, and higher income from pension and other employee benefit plans.

NET INCOME

Net income in the current quarter included $128 million of pre-tax net realized investment gains and related charges and adjustments, including $77 million of pre-tax net impairment and credit-related losses, $47 million of pre-tax gains related to market experience updates, $297 million of pre-tax losses related to net change in value of market risk benefits, and $22 million of pre-tax losses from divested and run-off businesses.

Net income for the year-ago quarter included $757 million of pre-tax net realized investment losses and related charges and adjustments, including $51 million of pre-tax net impairment and credit-related losses, $49 million of pre-tax losses from divested and run-off businesses, $3 million of pre-tax losses related to market experience updates, and $16 million of pre-tax gains related to net change in value of market risk benefits.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements included in this release, including those regarding our strategy to become more capital efficient and deliver long-term value for our stakeholders, and other business strategies, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Prudential Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Prudential Financial, Inc.'s actual results may differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections included in Prudential Financial, Inc.'s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements herein are subject to the risk, among others, that we will be unable to execute our strategy because of market or competitive conditions or other factors. Prudential Financial, Inc. does not undertake to update any particular forward-looking statement included in this document.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Consolidated adjusted operating income and adjusted book value are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this release.

We believe that our use of these non-GAAP measures helps investors understand and evaluate the Company's performance and financial position. The presentation of adjusted operating income as we measure it for management purposes enhances the understanding of the results of operations by highlighting the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability of our businesses. Trends in the underlying profitability of our businesses can be more clearly identified without the fluctuating effects of the items described below. Adjusted book value augments the understanding of our financial position by providing a measure of net worth that is primarily attributable to our business operations separate from the portion that is affected by capital and currency market conditions, and by isolating the accounting impact associated with insurance liabilities that are generally not marked to market and the supporting investments that are marked to market through accumulated other comprehensive income under GAAP. However, these non-GAAP measures are not substitutes for income and equity determined in accordance with GAAP, and the adjustments made to derive these measures are important to an understanding of our overall results of operations and financial position. The schedules accompanying this release provide reconciliations of non-GAAP measures with the corresponding measures calculated using GAAP. Additional historic information relating to our financial performance is located on our website at investor.prudential.com.

Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP measure used by the Company to evaluate segment performance and to allocate resources. Adjusted operating income excludes " Realized investment gains (losses), net, and related charges and adjustments". A significant element of realized investment gains and losses are impairments and credit-related and interest rate-related gains and losses. Impairments and losses from sales of credit-impaired securities, the timing of which depends largely on market credit cycles, can vary considerably across periods. The timing of other sales that would result in gains or losses, such as interest rate-related gains or losses, is largely subject to our discretion and influenced by market opportunities as well as capital and other factors.

Realized investment gains (losses) within certain businesses for which such gains (losses) are a principal source of earnings, and those associated with terminating hedges of foreign currency earnings and current period yield adjustments, are included in adjusted operating income. Adjusted operating income generally excludes realized investment gains and losses from products that contain embedded derivatives, and from associated derivative portfolios that are part of an asset-liability management program related to the risk of those products. Adjusted operating income also excludes gains and losses from changes in value of certain assets and liabilities relating to foreign currency exchange movements that have been economically hedged or considered part of our capital funding strategies for our international subsidiaries, as well as gains and losses on certain investments that are designated as trading. Adjusted operating income also excludes investment gains and losses on assets supporting experience-rated contractholder liabilities and changes in experience-rated contractholder liabilities due to asset value changes, because these recorded changes in asset and liability values are expected to ultimately accrue to contractholders. Adjusted operating income excludes the changes in fair value of equity securities that are recorded in net income. Additionally, adjusted operating income excludes impact of annual assumption updates and other refinements included in the above items.

Adjusted operating income excludes " Change in value of market risk benefits, net of related hedging gains (losses)", which reflects the impact from changes in current market conditions, and market experience updates, reflecting the immediate impacts in current period results from changes in current market conditions on estimates of profitability, which we believe enhances the understanding of underlying performance trends. Adjusted operating income also excludes the results of Divested and Run-off Businesses, which are not relevant to our ongoing operations, and discontinued operations and earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests, each of which is presented as a separate component of net income under GAAP. Additionally, adjusted operating income excludes other items, such as certain components of the consideration for acquisitions, which are recognized as compensation expense over the requisite service periods, and goodwill impairments. Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests is presented as a separate component of net income under GAAP and excluded from adjusted operating income. The tax effect associated with pre-tax adjusted operating income is based on applicable IRS and foreign tax regulations inclusive of pertinent adjustments.

Adjusted operating income does not equate to "Net income" as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted operating income is not a substitute for income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and our definition of adjusted operating income may differ from that used by other companies. The items above are important to an understanding of our overall results of operations. However, we believe that the presentation of adjusted operating income as we measure it for management purposes enhances the understanding of our results of operations by highlighting the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability of our businesses. Trends in the underlying profitability of our businesses can be more clearly identified without the fluctuating effects of the items described above.

Adjusted book value is calculated as total equity (GAAP book value) excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), the cumulative change in fair value of funds withheld embedded derivatives, and the cumulative effect of foreign currency exchange rate remeasurements and currency translation adjustments corresponding to realized investment gains and losses. These items are excluded in order to highlight the book value attributable to our core business operations separate from the portion attributable to external and potentially volatile capital and currency market conditions.

FOOTNOTES

(1) Highly liquid assets predominantly include cash, short-term investments, U.S. Treasury securities, obligations of other U.S. government authorities and agencies, and/or foreign government bonds. For more information about highly liquid assets, see the section titled " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Liquidity and Capital Resources" included in Prudential Financial, Inc.'s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. (2) For more information about assets under management, see the section titled " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Results of Operations - Segment Measures" included in Prudential Financial, Inc.'s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. (3) For more information about constant dollar basis sales, see the section titled " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Results of Operations by Segment - International Businesses" included in Prudential Financial, Inc.'s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help make lives better and create financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for nearly 150 years. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

Financial Highlights (in millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted operating income (loss) before income taxes (1): PGIM $ 206 $ 179 $ 375 $ 330 U.S. Businesses 1,070 956 1,909 1,716 International Businesses 702 784 1,598 1,624 Corporate and Other (371 ) (472 ) (806 ) (943 ) Total adjusted operating income before income taxes $ 1,607 $ 1,447 $ 3,076 $ 2,727 Reconciling Items: Realized investment gains (losses), net, and related charges and adjustments $ 128 $ (757 ) $ 31 $ (388 ) Change in value of market risk benefits, net of related hedging gains (losses) (297 ) 16 (174 ) 91 Market experience updates 47 (3 ) 15 45 Divested and Run-off Businesses: Closed Block division (60 ) (48 ) (63 ) (52 ) Other Divested and Run-off Businesses 38 (1 ) 3 91 Equity in earnings of joint ventures and other operating entities and earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (43 ) (26 ) (70 ) (31 ) Other adjustments (2) (5 ) (7 ) (13 ) (15 ) Total reconciling items, before income taxes (192 ) (826 ) (271 ) (259 ) Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of joint ventures and other operating entities $ 1,415 $ 621 $ 2,805 $ 2,468 Income Statement Data: Net income attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc. $ 1,198 $ 511 $ 2,336 $ 1,973 Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (27 ) (15 ) (14 ) - Net income 1,171 496 2,322 1,973 Less: Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (27 ) (15 ) (14 ) - Income attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc. 1,198 511 2,336 1,973 Less: Equity in earnings of joint ventures and other operating entities, net of taxes and earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 47 13 84 10 Income (after-tax) before equity in earnings of joint ventures and other operating entities 1,151 498 2,252 1,963 Less: Total reconciling items, before income taxes (192 ) (826 ) (271 ) (259 ) Less: Income taxes, not applicable to adjusted operating income (109 ) (182 ) (148 ) (76 ) Total reconciling items, after income taxes (83 ) (644 ) (123 ) (183 ) After-tax adjusted operating income (1) 1,234 1,142 2,375 2,146 Income taxes, applicable to adjusted operating income 373 305 701 581 Adjusted operating income before income taxes (1) $ 1,607 $ 1,447 $ 3,076 $ 2,727 See footnotes on last page.

Financial Highlights (in millions, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Earnings per share of Common Stock: Net income attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc. $ 3.28 $ 1.38 $ 6.40 $ 5.31 Less: Reconciling Items: Realized investment gains (losses), net, and related charges and adjustments 0.36 (2.07 ) 0.09 (1.06 ) Change in value of market risk benefits, net of related hedging gains (losses) (0.82 ) 0.04 (0.48 ) 0.25 Market experience updates 0.13 (0.01 ) 0.04 0.12 Divested and Run-off Businesses: Closed Block division (0.17 ) (0.13 ) (0.17 ) (0.14 ) Other Divested and Run-off Businesses 0.11 - 0.01 0.25 Difference in earnings allocated to participating unvested share-based payment awards - 0.02 - - Other adjustments (2) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Total reconciling items, before income taxes (0.40 ) (2.17 ) (0.55 ) (0.62 ) Less: Income taxes, not applicable to adjusted operating income (0.29 ) (0.46 ) (0.44 ) (0.15 ) Total reconciling items, after income taxes (0.11 ) (1.71 ) (0.11 ) (0.47 ) After-tax adjusted operating income $ 3.39 $ 3.09 $ 6.51 $ 5.78 Weighted average number of outstanding common shares - basic 358.8 364.8 358.9 365.7 Weighted average number of outstanding common shares - diluted 360.5 366.1 360.5 366.9 For earnings per share of Common Stock calculation: Net income attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc. $ 1,198 $ 511 $ 2,336 $ 1,973 Less: Earnings allocated to participating unvested share-based payment awards 14 6 29 24 Net income attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc. for earnings per share of Common Stock calculation $ 1,184 $ 505 $ 2,307 $ 1,949 After-tax adjusted operating income (1) $ 1,234 $ 1,142 $ 2,375 $ 2,146 Less: Earnings allocated to participating unvested share-based payment awards 13 12 29 25 After-tax adjusted operating income for earnings per share of Common Stock calculation (1) $ 1,221 $ 1,130 $ 2,346 $ 2,121 Prudential Financial, Inc. Equity (as of end of period): GAAP book value (total PFI equity) at end of period $ 28,013 $ 28,434 Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) (7,444 ) (6,649 ) GAAP book value excluding AOCI 35,457 35,083 Less: Cumulative change in fair value of funds withheld embedded derivatives 178 - Less: Cumulative effect of foreign exchange rate remeasurement and currency translation adjustments corresponding to realized gains (losses) (291 ) (578 ) Adjusted book value $ 35,570 $ 35,661 End of period number of common shares - diluted 361.4 366.2 GAAP book value per common share - diluted 77.51 77.65 GAAP book value excluding AOCI per share - diluted 98.11 95.80 Adjusted book value per common share - diluted 98.42 97.38 See footnotes on last page.

Financial Highlights (in millions, or as otherwise noted, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 PGIM: PGIM: Assets Managed by PGIM (in billions, as of end of period): Institutional customers $ 604.4 $ 556.7 Retail customers 349.9 324.1 General account 373.8 385.0 Total PGIM $ 1,328.1 $ 1,265.8 Institutional Customers - Assets Under Management (in billions): Gross additions, excluding money market $ 16.9 $ 18.9 $ 62.1 $ 32.8 Net additions (withdrawals), excluding money market $ (8.9 ) $ (3.0 ) $ 17.2 $ (13.2 ) Retail Customers - Assets Under Management (in billions): Gross additions, excluding money market $ 14.5 $ 12.6 $ 30.2 $ 25.2 Net withdrawals, excluding money market $ (0.6 ) $ (2.2 ) $ (0.1 ) $ (6.0 ) U.S. Businesses: Retirement Strategies: Institutional Retirement Strategies: Gross additions $ 4,011 $ 5,686 $ 15,001 $ 9,514 Net additions (withdrawals) $ (2,153 ) $ (179 ) $ 2,420 $ (1,825 ) Total account value at end of period, net $ 264,999 $ 258,533 Individual Retirement Strategies: Actively-Sold Protected Investment and Income Solutions and, Discontinued Traditional VA and Guaranteed Living Benefits: Gross sales (3) $ 3,479 $ 1,892 $ 6,784 $ 3,559 Sales, net of full surrenders and death benefits $ 697 $ 250 $ 1,446 $ 437 Total account value at end of period, net $ 123,899 $ 114,713 Group Insurance: Annualized New Business Premiums (4): Group life $ 27 $ 32 $ 216 $ 194 Group disability 19 25 208 182 Total $ 46 $ 57 $ 424 $ 376 Individual Life: Annualized New Business Premiums (4): Term life $ 34 $ 31 $ 65 $ 54 Universal life 22 20 42 37 Variable life 147 146 263 255 Total $ 203 $ 197 $ 370 $ 346 International Businesses: International Businesses: Annualized New Business Premiums (4)(5): Actual exchange rate basis $ 519 $ 490 $ 1,036 $ 998 Constant exchange rate basis $ 532 $ 478 $ 1,052 $ 975 See footnotes on last page.

Financial Highlights (in billions, as of end of period, unaudited) June 30, 2024 2023 Assets and Assets Under Management and Administration: Total assets $ 715.2 $ 697.3 Assets under management (at fair market value): PGIM $ 1,328.1 $ 1,265.8 U.S. Businesses 124.6 123.6 International Businesses 17.9 15.7 Corporate and Other 11.4 9.5 Total assets under management 1,482.0 1,414.6 Assets under administration 183.9 166.6 Total assets under management and administration $ 1,665.9 $ 1,581.2

(1) Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP measure of performance. See NON-GAAP MEASURES within the earnings release for additional information. Adjusted operating income, when presented at the segment level, is also a segment performance measure. This segment performance measure, while not a traditional U.S. GAAP measure, is required to be disclosed by U.S. GAAP in accordance with FASB Accounting Standard Codification (ASC) 280 - Segment Reporting. When presented by segment, we have prepared the reconciliation of adjusted operating income to the corresponding consolidated U.S. GAAP total in accordance with the disclosure requirements as articulated in ASC 280. (2) Represents adjustments not included in the above reconciling items, including certain components of consideration for business acquisitions, which are recognized as compensation expense over the requisite service periods. (3) Includes Prudential FlexGuard and FlexGuard Income, Prudential Premier Investment, MyRock, Private Placement Variable Annuity and all fixed annuity products. Excludes discontinued traditional variable annuities and guaranteed living benefits. (4) Premiums from new sales are expected to be collected over a one-year period. Group insurance annualized new business premiums exclude new premiums resulting from rate changes on existing policies, from additional coverage issued under our Servicemembers' Group Life Insurance contract, and from excess premiums on group universal life insurance that build cash value but do not purchase face amounts. Group insurance annualized new business premiums include premiums from the takeover of claim liabilities. Excess (unscheduled) and single premium business for the Company's domestic individual life and international operations are included in annualized new business premiums based on a 10% credit. (5) Actual amounts reflect the impact of currency fluctuations. Constant amounts reflect foreign denominated activity translated to U.S. dollars at uniform exchange rates for all periods presented, including Japanese yen 129 per U.S. dollar. U.S. dollar-denominated activity is included based on the amounts as transacted in U.S. dollars.

