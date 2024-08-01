COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) today announced second quarter results for 2024. Provided below are the highlights:

Reported sales declined 4% compared with the prior year. In local currency, sales decreased 2% in the quarter as currency reduced sales growth by 2%.

Net earnings per diluted share as reported (EPS) were $10.37, compared with $9.69 in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $9.65, a decrease of 5% over the prior-year amount of $10.19. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation to EPS is included on the last page of the attached schedules.

Second Quarter Results

Patrick Kaltenbach, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our team continued to execute very well in the second quarter and delivered good Laboratory sales growth in Europe and the Americas. As expected, market conditions in China remained weak. We continue to benefit from our productivity and margin initiatives, which helped mitigate the impact of foreign exchange headwinds and supported better-than-expected financial results."

GAAP Results

EPS in the quarter was $10.37, compared with the prior-year amount of $9.69. EPS included a one-time non-cash tax benefit of $1.07 per share.

Compared with the prior year, total reported sales declined 4% to $946.8 million. By region, reported sales increased 5% in Europe and 2% in the Americas and declined 16% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $243.2 million, compared with $263.4 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $9.65, a decrease of 5% over the prior-year amount of $10.19.

Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency declined 2% as currency reduced sales growth by 2%. By region, local currency sales increased 6% in Europe and 2% in the Americas and declined 12% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $284.1 million, compared with the prior-year amount of $307.7 million.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.

Six Month Results

GAAP Results

EPS was $18.60, compared with the prior-year amount of $18.15, and included the previously mentioned one-time non-cash tax benefit of $1.07 per share.

Compared with the prior year, total reported sales declined 2% to $1.873 billion. By region, reported sales increased 6% in Europe and 3% in the Americas and declined 14% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $463.7 million, compared with $490.0 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $18.53, a decrease of 2% over the prior-year amount of $18.82.

Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency declined 1% as currency reduced sales growth by 1%. By region, local currency sales increased 6% in Europe and 2% in the Americas and declined 11% in Asia/Rest of World. Excluding the first quarter benefit from delayed fourth quarter 2023 shipments, year-to-date local currency sales declined 4%, including flat local currency sales in Europe and the Americas and a 12% decline in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $551.4 million, compared with the prior-year amount of $574.2 million.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.

Outlook

Management cautions that market conditions are uncertain and could change quickly. Based on today's assessment, management anticipates local currency sales for the third quarter of 2024 will increase approximately 1%, and Adjusted EPS is forecast to be $9.90 to $10.05, representing growth of 1% to 3%. Included in the third quarter guidance is an estimated 1% headwind to Adjusted EPS growth due to adverse currency.

For the full year, management anticipates local currency sales in 2024 will increase approximately 2%, and Adjusted EPS is forecast to be in the range of $40.20 to $40.50, representing growth of approximately 6% to 8%. Included in the full year guidance is an estimated 2% headwind to Adjusted EPS growth due to adverse currency. This compares with previous local currency sales growth guidance of approximately 2% and Adjusted EPS guidance of $39.90 to $40.40.

The Company does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort the timing and amount of future restructuring and other non-recurring items.

Conclusion

Kaltenbach concluded, "Market conditions globally have remained soft, especially in China. However, we expect our local currency sales to return to growth in the second half of the year primarily due to easier comparisons, as well as execution of our Spinnaker sales and marketing program and leveraging our innovative product portfolio. We remain focused on continuing to strengthen our Company for the future and believe we are in an excellent position to continue to gain market share and deliver future growth."

Other Matters

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results tomorrow morning (Friday, August 2) at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to a live webcast or replay of the call, visit the investor relations page on the Company's website at investor.mt.com. The presentation referenced on the conference call will be located on the website prior to the call.

METTLER TOLEDO (NYSE: MTD) is a leading global supplier of precision instruments and services. We have strong leadership positions in all of our businesses and believe we hold global number-one market positions in most of them. We are recognized as an innovation leader and our solutions are critical in key R&D, quality control, and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries including life sciences, food, and chemicals. Our sales and service network is one of the most extensive in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. With proven growth strategies and a focus on execution, we have achieved a long-term track record of strong financial performance. For more information, please visit www.mt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

You should not rely on forward-looking statements to predict our actual results. Our actual results or performance may be materially different than reflected in forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including statements about expected revenue growth, inflation, ongoing developments related to Ukraine, and the Israel-Hamas war. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue."

We make forward-looking statements about future events or our future financial performance, including earnings and sales growth, earnings per share, strategic plans and contingency plans, growth opportunities or economic downturns, our ability to respond to changes in market conditions, planned research and development efforts and product introductions, adequacy of facilities, access to and the costs of raw materials, shipping and supplier costs, gross margins, customer demand, our competitive position, pricing, capital expenditures, cash flow, tax-related matters, the impact of foreign currencies, compliance with laws, effects of acquisitions, and the impact of inflation, ongoing developments related to Ukraine, and the Israel-Hamas war on our business.

Our forward-looking statements may not be accurate or complete, and we do not intend to update or revise them in light of actual results. New risks also periodically arise. Please consider the risks and factors that could cause our results to differ materially from what is described in our forward-looking statements, including inflation, ongoing developments related to Ukraine, and the Israel-Hamas war. See in particular "Factors Affecting Our Future Operating Results" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations."

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands except share data) (unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2024 % of sales June 30, 2023 % of sales Net sales $ 946,750 (a) 100.0 $ 982,117 100.0 Cost of sales 381,082 40.3 398,574 40.6 Gross profit 565,668 59.7 583,543 59.4 Research and development 45,771 4.8 47,245 4.8 Selling, general and administrative 235,796 24.9 228,594 23.3 Amortization 18,178 1.9 18,042 1.8 Interest expense 18,950 2.0 19,249 2.0 Restructuring charges 5,329 0.6 8,021 0.8 Other charges (income), net (1,533 ) (0.2 ) (1,011 ) (0.1 ) Earnings before taxes 243,177 25.7 263,403 26.8 Provision for taxes 21,363 2.3 49,476 5.0 Net earnings $ 221,814 23.4 $ 213,927 21.8 Basic earnings per common share: Net earnings $ 10.42 $ 9.75 Weighted average number of common shares 21,279,006 21,944,645 Diluted earnings per common share: Net earnings $ 10.37 $ 9.69 Weighted average number of common 21,392,550 22,080,602 and common equivalent shares Note: (a) Local currency sales decreased 2% as compared to the same period in 2023. RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2024 % of sales June 30, 2023 % of sales Earnings before taxes $ 243,177 $ 263,403 Amortization 18,178 18,042 Interest expense 18,950 19,249 Restructuring charges 5,329 8,021 Other charges (income), net (1,533 ) (1,011 ) Adjusted operating profit $ 284,101 (b) 30.0 $ 307,704 31.3 Note: (b) Adjusted operating profit decreased 8% as compared to the same period in 2023.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands except share data) (unaudited) Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2024 % of sales June 30, 2023 % of sales Net sales $ 1,872,699 (a) 100.0 $ 1,910,855 100.0 Cost of sales 758,898 40.5 780,746 40.9 Gross profit 1,113,801 59.5 1,130,109 59.1 Research and development 92,186 4.9 92,722 4.9 Selling, general and administrative 470,186 25.1 463,232 24.2 Amortization 36,406 1.9 35,821 1.9 Interest expense 38,182 2.0 37,433 2.0 Restructuring charges 14,993 0.8 12,295 0.6 Other charges (income), net (1,876 ) (0.0 ) (1,407 ) (0.1 ) Earnings before taxes 463,724 24.8 490,013 25.6 Provision for taxes 64,401 3.5 87,660 4.5 Net earnings $ 399,323 21.3 $ 402,353 21.1 Basic earnings per common share: Net earnings $ 18.70 $ 18.28 Weighted average number of common shares 21,358,339 22,013,662 Diluted earnings per common share: Net earnings $ 18.60 $ 18.15 Weighted average number of common 21,468,995 22,164,394 and common equivalent shares Note: (a) Local currency sales decreased 1% as compared to the same period in 2023. RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2024 % of sales June 30, 2023 % of sales Earnings before taxes $ 463,724 $ 490,013 Amortization 36,406 35,821 Interest expense 38,182 37,433 Restructuring charges 14,993 12,295 Other charges (income), net (1,876 ) (1,407 ) Adjusted operating profit $ 551,429 (b) 29.4 $ 574,155 (b) 30.0 Note: (b) Adjusted operating profit decreased 4% as compared to the same period in 2023.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,810 $ 69,807 Accounts receivable, net 634,710 663,893 Inventories 366,395 385,865 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 106,392 110,638 Total current assets 1,178,307 1,230,203 Property, plant and equipment, net 768,664 803,374 Goodwill and other intangibles assets, net 933,513 955,537 Other non-current assets 368,680 366,441 Total assets $ 3,249,164 $ 3,355,555 Short-term borrowings and maturities of long-term debt $ 311,246 $ 192,219 Trade accounts payable 199,462 210,411 Accrued and other current liabilities 770,474 778,452 Total current liabilities 1,281,182 1,181,082 Long-term debt 1,746,638 1,888,620 Other non-current liabilities 374,106 435,791 Total liabilities 3,401,926 3,505,493 Shareholders' equity (152,762 ) (149,938 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,249,164 $ 3,355,555

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flow from operating activities: Net earnings $ 221,814 $ 213,927 $ 399,323 $ 402,353 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 12,351 12,194 24,873 24,217 Amortization 18,178 18,042 36,406 35,821 Deferred tax benefit (1,774 ) (2,368 ) (3,837 ) (1,766 ) One-time non-cash discrete tax benefit (22,982 ) - (22,982 ) - Other 4,541 4,195 9,263 8,222 Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in operating assets and liabilities 25,378 20,821 4,447 (48,774 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 257,506 266,811 447,493 420,073 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 668 412 668 412 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (23,810 ) (28,751 ) (41,201 ) (51,947 ) Proceeds from government funding (a) - 1,264 - 1,264 Acquisitions (1,473 ) - (2,473 ) (613 ) Other investing activities 2,783 (15,837 ) 12,239 (14,414 ) Net cash used in investing activities (21,832 ) (42,912 ) (30,767 ) (65,298 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 572,715 475,903 1,022,578 1,080,921 Repayments of borrowings (598,912 ) (455,215 ) (1,017,192 ) (958,731 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6,305 7,614 8,136 19,087 Repurchases of common stock (212,499 ) (250,000 ) (424,998 ) (499,999 ) Acquisition contingent consideration payment - (5,626 ) - (5,626 ) Other financing activities (1,910 ) (103 ) (1,910 ) (714 ) Net cash used in financing activities (234,301 ) (227,427 ) (413,386 ) (365,062 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (754 ) (1,983 ) (2,337 ) (2,105 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 619 (5,511 ) 1,003 (12,392 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 70,191 89,085 69,807 95,966 End of period $ 70,810 $ 83,574 $ 70,810 $ 83,574 RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW Net cash provided by operating activities $ 257,506 $ 266,811 $ 447,493 $ 420,073 Payments in respect of restructuring activities 5,966 5,415 15,680 7,398 Transition tax payment 10,723 8,042 10,723 8,042 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 668 412 668 412 Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (a) (23,810 ) (24,907 ) (41,201 ) (44,815 ) Acquisition payments (b) - 4,775 - 4,775 Adjusted free cash flow $ 251,053 $ 260,548 $ 433,363 $ 395,885

Notes: (a) In September 2021, the Company entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense to increase the domestic production capacity of pipette tips and enhance manufacturing automation and logistics. The Company received funding of $35.8 million in prior years, which offset capital expenditures. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 the Company received funding proceeds of $1.3 million. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 the related purchase of property, plant and equipment of $3.8 million and $7.1 million, respectively, are excluded from Adjusted free cash flow. (b) Includes $4.4 million of the PendoTECH contingent consideration payment that was reported in net cash provided by operating activities as required by U.S. GAAP for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS SALES GROWTH BY DESTINATION (unaudited) Americas Europe Asia/RoW Total U.S. Dollar Sales Growth Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2% 5% (16%) (4%) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 3% 6% (14%) (2%) Local Currency Sales Growth Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2% 6% (13%) (2%) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2% 6% (11%) (1%)

Note: (a) The Company estimates net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2024 benefited by 3% from recovering previously delayed shipments from the fourth quarter of 2023. By geographic destination, net sales benefited approximately 2% in the Americas, 6% in Europe and 1% in Asia/Rest of World.

RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EPS AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 % Growth 2024 2023 % Growth EPS as reported, diluted $ 10.37 $ 9.69 7 % $ 18.60 $ 18.15 2 % Purchased intangible amortization, net of tax 0.24 (a) 0.23 (a) 0.47 (a) 0.46 (a) Restructuring charges, net of tax 0.20 (b) 0.29 (b) 0.56 (b) 0.45 (b) Income tax expense (1.16 ) (c) (0.02 ) (c) (1.10 ) (c) (0.24 ) (c) Adjusted EPS, diluted $ 9.65 $ 10.19 -5 % $ 18.53 $ 18.82 -2 %

Notes: (a) Represents the EPS impact of purchased intangibles amortization of $6.5 million ($5.0 million net of tax) and $6.7 million ($5.2 million net of tax) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, and of $13.1 million ($10.1 million net of tax) and $13.3 million ($10.3 million net of tax) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (b) Represents the EPS impact of restructuring charges of $5.3 million ($4.3 million after tax) and $8.0 million ($6.5 million after tax) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, and $15.0 million ($12.1 million after tax) and $12.3 million ($10.0 million after tax) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, which primarily include employee related costs. (c) Represents the EPS impact of the difference between our quarterly and estimated annual tax rate before non-recurring discrete items during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 due to the timing of excess tax benefits associated with stock option exercises. Also includes a reported EPS reduction of $1.07 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 for the one-time non-cash discrete tax benefit resulting from the reduction of uncertain tax position liabilities related to the settlement of a tax audit.

