- Reported sales declined 4% compared with the prior year. In local currency, sales decreased 2% in the quarter as currency reduced sales growth by 2%.
- Net earnings per diluted share as reported (EPS) were $10.37, compared with $9.69 in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $9.65, a decrease of 5% over the prior-year amount of $10.19. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation to EPS is included on the last page of the attached schedules.
Second Quarter Results
Patrick Kaltenbach, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our team continued to execute very well in the second quarter and delivered good Laboratory sales growth in Europe and the Americas. As expected, market conditions in China remained weak. We continue to benefit from our productivity and margin initiatives, which helped mitigate the impact of foreign exchange headwinds and supported better-than-expected financial results."
GAAP Results
EPS in the quarter was $10.37, compared with the prior-year amount of $9.69. EPS included a one-time non-cash tax benefit of $1.07 per share.
Compared with the prior year, total reported sales declined 4% to $946.8 million. By region, reported sales increased 5% in Europe and 2% in the Americas and declined 16% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $243.2 million, compared with $263.4 million in the prior year.
Non-GAAP Results
Adjusted EPS was $9.65, a decrease of 5% over the prior-year amount of $10.19.
Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency declined 2% as currency reduced sales growth by 2%. By region, local currency sales increased 6% in Europe and 2% in the Americas and declined 12% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $284.1 million, compared with the prior-year amount of $307.7 million.
Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.
Six Month Results
GAAP Results
EPS was $18.60, compared with the prior-year amount of $18.15, and included the previously mentioned one-time non-cash tax benefit of $1.07 per share.
Compared with the prior year, total reported sales declined 2% to $1.873 billion. By region, reported sales increased 6% in Europe and 3% in the Americas and declined 14% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $463.7 million, compared with $490.0 million in the prior year.
Non-GAAP Results
Adjusted EPS was $18.53, a decrease of 2% over the prior-year amount of $18.82.
Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency declined 1% as currency reduced sales growth by 1%. By region, local currency sales increased 6% in Europe and 2% in the Americas and declined 11% in Asia/Rest of World. Excluding the first quarter benefit from delayed fourth quarter 2023 shipments, year-to-date local currency sales declined 4%, including flat local currency sales in Europe and the Americas and a 12% decline in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $551.4 million, compared with the prior-year amount of $574.2 million.
Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.
Outlook
Management cautions that market conditions are uncertain and could change quickly. Based on today's assessment, management anticipates local currency sales for the third quarter of 2024 will increase approximately 1%, and Adjusted EPS is forecast to be $9.90 to $10.05, representing growth of 1% to 3%. Included in the third quarter guidance is an estimated 1% headwind to Adjusted EPS growth due to adverse currency.
For the full year, management anticipates local currency sales in 2024 will increase approximately 2%, and Adjusted EPS is forecast to be in the range of $40.20 to $40.50, representing growth of approximately 6% to 8%. Included in the full year guidance is an estimated 2% headwind to Adjusted EPS growth due to adverse currency. This compares with previous local currency sales growth guidance of approximately 2% and Adjusted EPS guidance of $39.90 to $40.40.
The Company does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort the timing and amount of future restructuring and other non-recurring items.
Conclusion
Kaltenbach concluded, "Market conditions globally have remained soft, especially in China. However, we expect our local currency sales to return to growth in the second half of the year primarily due to easier comparisons, as well as execution of our Spinnaker sales and marketing program and leveraging our innovative product portfolio. We remain focused on continuing to strengthen our Company for the future and believe we are in an excellent position to continue to gain market share and deliver future growth."
Other Matters
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results tomorrow morning (Friday, August 2) at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to a live webcast or replay of the call, visit the investor relations page on the Company's website at investor.mt.com. The presentation referenced on the conference call will be located on the website prior to the call.
METTLER TOLEDO (NYSE: MTD) is a leading global supplier of precision instruments and services. We have strong leadership positions in all of our businesses and believe we hold global number-one market positions in most of them. We are recognized as an innovation leader and our solutions are critical in key R&D, quality control, and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries including life sciences, food, and chemicals. Our sales and service network is one of the most extensive in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. With proven growth strategies and a focus on execution, we have achieved a long-term track record of strong financial performance. For more information, please visit www.mt.com.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
You should not rely on forward-looking statements to predict our actual results. Our actual results or performance may be materially different than reflected in forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including statements about expected revenue growth, inflation, ongoing developments related to Ukraine, and the Israel-Hamas war. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue."
We make forward-looking statements about future events or our future financial performance, including earnings and sales growth, earnings per share, strategic plans and contingency plans, growth opportunities or economic downturns, our ability to respond to changes in market conditions, planned research and development efforts and product introductions, adequacy of facilities, access to and the costs of raw materials, shipping and supplier costs, gross margins, customer demand, our competitive position, pricing, capital expenditures, cash flow, tax-related matters, the impact of foreign currencies, compliance with laws, effects of acquisitions, and the impact of inflation, ongoing developments related to Ukraine, and the Israel-Hamas war on our business.
Our forward-looking statements may not be accurate or complete, and we do not intend to update or revise them in light of actual results. New risks also periodically arise. Please consider the risks and factors that could cause our results to differ materially from what is described in our forward-looking statements, including inflation, ongoing developments related to Ukraine, and the Israel-Hamas war. See in particular "Factors Affecting Our Future Operating Results" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations."
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(amounts in thousands except share data)
|(unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2024
% of sales
June 30, 2023
% of sales
|Net sales
$
946,750
|(a)
100.0
$
982,117
100.0
|Cost of sales
381,082
40.3
398,574
40.6
|Gross profit
565,668
59.7
583,543
59.4
|Research and development
45,771
4.8
47,245
4.8
|Selling, general and administrative
235,796
24.9
228,594
23.3
|Amortization
18,178
1.9
18,042
1.8
|Interest expense
18,950
2.0
19,249
2.0
|Restructuring charges
5,329
0.6
8,021
0.8
|Other charges (income), net
(1,533
)
(0.2
)
(1,011
)
(0.1
)
|Earnings before taxes
243,177
25.7
263,403
26.8
|Provision for taxes
21,363
2.3
49,476
5.0
|Net earnings
$
221,814
23.4
$
213,927
21.8
|Basic earnings per common share:
|Net earnings
$
10.42
$
9.75
|Weighted average number of common shares
21,279,006
21,944,645
|Diluted earnings per common share:
|Net earnings
$
10.37
$
9.69
|Weighted average number of common
21,392,550
22,080,602
|and common equivalent shares
|Note:
(a) Local currency sales decreased 2% as compared to the same period in 2023.
|RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT
|Three months ended
|Three months ended
|June 30, 2024
|% of sales
|June 30, 2023
|% of sales
|Earnings before taxes
$
243,177
$
263,403
|Amortization
18,178
18,042
|Interest expense
18,950
19,249
|Restructuring charges
5,329
8,021
|Other charges (income), net
(1,533
)
(1,011
)
|Adjusted operating profit
$
284,101
|(b)
30.0
$
307,704
31.3
|Note:
(b) Adjusted operating profit decreased 8% as compared to the same period in 2023.
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(amounts in thousands except share data)
|(unaudited)
Six months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2024
% of sales
June 30, 2023
% of sales
|Net sales
$
1,872,699
|(a)
100.0
$
1,910,855
100.0
|Cost of sales
758,898
40.5
780,746
40.9
|Gross profit
1,113,801
59.5
1,130,109
59.1
|Research and development
92,186
4.9
92,722
4.9
|Selling, general and administrative
470,186
25.1
463,232
24.2
|Amortization
36,406
1.9
35,821
1.9
|Interest expense
38,182
2.0
37,433
2.0
|Restructuring charges
14,993
0.8
12,295
0.6
|Other charges (income), net
(1,876
)
(0.0
)
(1,407
)
(0.1
)
|Earnings before taxes
463,724
24.8
490,013
25.6
|Provision for taxes
64,401
3.5
87,660
4.5
|Net earnings
$
399,323
21.3
$
402,353
21.1
|Basic earnings per common share:
|Net earnings
$
18.70
$
18.28
|Weighted average number of common shares
21,358,339
22,013,662
|Diluted earnings per common share:
|Net earnings
$
18.60
$
18.15
|Weighted average number of common
21,468,995
22,164,394
|and common equivalent shares
|Note:
(a) Local currency sales decreased 1% as compared to the same period in 2023.
|RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT
Six months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2024
% of sales
June 30, 2023
% of sales
|Earnings before taxes
$
463,724
$
490,013
|Amortization
36,406
35,821
|Interest expense
38,182
37,433
|Restructuring charges
14,993
12,295
|Other charges (income), net
(1,876
)
(1,407
)
|Adjusted operating profit
$
551,429
|(b)
29.4
$
574,155
(b)
30.0
|Note:
(b) Adjusted operating profit decreased 4% as compared to the same period in 2023.
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
|June 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
70,810
$
69,807
|Accounts receivable, net
634,710
663,893
|Inventories
366,395
385,865
|Other current assets and prepaid expenses
106,392
110,638
|Total current assets
1,178,307
1,230,203
|Property, plant and equipment, net
768,664
803,374
|Goodwill and other intangibles assets, net
933,513
955,537
|Other non-current assets
368,680
366,441
|Total assets
$
3,249,164
$
3,355,555
|Short-term borrowings and maturities of long-term debt
$
311,246
$
192,219
|Trade accounts payable
199,462
210,411
|Accrued and other current liabilities
770,474
778,452
|Total current liabilities
1,281,182
1,181,082
|Long-term debt
1,746,638
1,888,620
|Other non-current liabilities
374,106
435,791
|Total liabilities
3,401,926
3,505,493
|Shareholders' equity
(152,762
)
(149,938
)
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,249,164
$
3,355,555
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(amounts in thousands)
|(unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Cash flow from operating activities:
|Net earnings
$
221,814
$
213,927
$
399,323
$
402,353
|Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to
|net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
12,351
12,194
24,873
24,217
|Amortization
18,178
18,042
36,406
35,821
|Deferred tax benefit
(1,774
)
(2,368
)
(3,837
)
(1,766
)
|One-time non-cash discrete tax benefit
(22,982
)
-
(22,982
)
-
|Other
4,541
4,195
9,263
8,222
|Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in
|operating assets and liabilities
25,378
20,821
4,447
(48,774
)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
257,506
266,811
447,493
420,073
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
668
412
668
412
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(23,810
)
(28,751
)
(41,201
)
(51,947
)
|Proceeds from government funding (a)
-
1,264
-
1,264
|Acquisitions
(1,473
)
-
(2,473
)
(613
)
|Other investing activities
2,783
(15,837
)
12,239
(14,414
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
(21,832
)
(42,912
)
(30,767
)
(65,298
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from borrowings
572,715
475,903
1,022,578
1,080,921
|Repayments of borrowings
(598,912
)
(455,215
)
(1,017,192
)
(958,731
)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
6,305
7,614
8,136
19,087
|Repurchases of common stock
(212,499
)
(250,000
)
(424,998
)
(499,999
)
|Acquisition contingent consideration payment
-
(5,626
)
-
(5,626
)
|Other financing activities
(1,910
)
(103
)
(1,910
)
(714
)
|Net cash used in financing activities
(234,301
)
(227,427
)
(413,386
)
(365,062
)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(754
)
(1,983
)
(2,337
)
(2,105
)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
619
(5,511
)
1,003
(12,392
)
|Cash and cash equivalents:
|Beginning of period
70,191
89,085
69,807
95,966
|End of period
$
70,810
$
83,574
$
70,810
$
83,574
|RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
|Net cash provided by operating activities
$
257,506
$
266,811
$
447,493
$
420,073
|Payments in respect of restructuring activities
5,966
5,415
15,680
7,398
|Transition tax payment
10,723
8,042
10,723
8,042
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
668
412
668
412
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (a)
(23,810
)
(24,907
)
(41,201
)
(44,815
)
|Acquisition payments (b)
-
4,775
-
4,775
|Adjusted free cash flow
$
251,053
$
260,548
$
433,363
$
395,885
|Notes:
(a)
|In September 2021, the Company entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense to increase the domestic production capacity of pipette tips and enhance manufacturing automation and logistics. The Company received funding of $35.8 million in prior years, which offset capital expenditures. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 the Company received funding proceeds of $1.3 million. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 the related purchase of property, plant and equipment of $3.8 million and $7.1 million, respectively, are excluded from Adjusted free cash flow.
(b)
|Includes $4.4 million of the PendoTECH contingent consideration payment that was reported in net cash provided by operating activities as required by U.S. GAAP for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
|OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS
|SALES GROWTH BY DESTINATION
|(unaudited)
Americas
Europe
Asia/RoW
Total
|U.S. Dollar Sales Growth
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
2%
5%
(16%)
(4%)
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
3%
6%
(14%)
(2%)
|Local Currency Sales Growth
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
2%
6%
(13%)
(2%)
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
2%
6%
(11%)
(1%)
|Note:
(a)
|The Company estimates net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2024 benefited by 3% from recovering previously delayed shipments from the fourth quarter of 2023. By geographic destination, net sales benefited approximately 2% in the Americas, 6% in Europe and 1% in Asia/Rest of World.
RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EPS AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS
|(unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
% Growth
2024
2023
% Growth
|EPS as reported, diluted
$
10.37
$
9.69
7
%
$
18.60
$
18.15
2
%
|Purchased intangible amortization, net of tax
0.24
|(a)
0.23
|(a)
0.47
|(a)
0.46
|(a)
|Restructuring charges, net of tax
0.20
|(b)
0.29
|(b)
0.56
|(b)
0.45
|(b)
|Income tax expense
(1.16
)
|(c)
(0.02
)
|(c)
(1.10
)
|(c)
(0.24
)
|(c)
|Adjusted EPS, diluted
$
9.65
$
10.19
-5
%
$
18.53
$
18.82
-2
%
|Notes:
(a)
|Represents the EPS impact of purchased intangibles amortization of $6.5 million ($5.0 million net of tax) and $6.7 million ($5.2 million net of tax) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, and of $13.1 million ($10.1 million net of tax) and $13.3 million ($10.3 million net of tax) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(b)
|Represents the EPS impact of restructuring charges of $5.3 million ($4.3 million after tax) and $8.0 million ($6.5 million after tax) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, and $15.0 million ($12.1 million after tax) and $12.3 million ($10.0 million after tax) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, which primarily include employee related costs.
(c)
|Represents the EPS impact of the difference between our quarterly and estimated annual tax rate before non-recurring discrete items during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 due to the timing of excess tax benefits associated with stock option exercises. Also includes a reported EPS reduction of $1.07 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 for the one-time non-cash discrete tax benefit resulting from the reduction of uncertain tax position liabilities related to the settlement of a tax audit.
