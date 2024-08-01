Open Text Corporation: OpenText Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results, Raises Fiscal 2025 Margin Targets

- Delivers Total Annual Revenues of $5.8 Billion with 29% Growth -

- Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program -

- Increases Annualized Dividend By 5% -

Fiscal 2024 Annual Highlights Y/Y

Total Revenues (in millions)

Annual Recurring Revenues (in millions)

Cloud Revenues (in millions) Reported Constant

Currency

Reported Constant

Currency

Reported Constant

Currency $5,770 $5,729

$4,534 $4,506

$1,821 $1,816 +28.6 % +27.7 %

+25.4 % +24.6 %

+7.1 % +6.8 % Annual Recurring Revenues represent 79% of Total Revenues



"OpenText delivered solid Fiscal 2024 financial results with total revenues of $5.8 billion, representing a 29% year-over-year growth, we grew organically, and delivered $2 billion in Adjusted EBITDA Dollars, or 34%. Looking ahead into Fiscal 2025, we are focused on extending our Information Management competitive advantage, expanding margin, delivering a record year of capital return with our new $300 Million Share Repurchase program, and increasing our annualized dividend from $1 per share to $1.05 per share. We expect to return approximately $570 million during Fiscal 2025, via dividends and share repurchases, the highest in our history. We are excited about our differentiated products, as well as our business and financial momentum."



Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO

















"We are incredibly proud of our Fiscal 2024 performance. We delivered strong operating results including our AMC divestiture, $808 million of free cash flows, and reduced our net leverage ratio from 3.8x to 2.9x(1). Our focus is now on delivering to our Fiscal 2025 plans and targets, and the significant margin and FCF opportunity in front of us."



Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText President & CFO

















WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2024.

Fiscal Year Financial Highlights Y/Y

Total revenues of $5.8 billion up 28.6% Y/Y or up 27.7% Y/Y in constant currency (CC)

Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) of $4.5 billion, up 25.4% Y/Y or up 24.6% Y/Y in CC

Cloud revenues of $1.8 billion up 7.1% Y/Y or up 6.8% Y/Y in CC

Enterprise cloud bookings (2) of $701 million, up 32.9% Y/Y

of $701 million, up 32.9% Y/Y Operating cash flows were $968 million and free cash flows (3) were $808 million

were $808 million GAAP-based net income of $465 million, up 209.3% Y/Y, margin of 8.1%, primarily due to the gain on AMC divestiture

Adjusted EBITDA (3) of $2.0 billion, margin of 34.1% while making key investments in cloud, security and AI

of $2.0 billion, margin of 34.1% while making key investments in cloud, security and AI Completed Divestiture of Application Modernization and Connectivity (AMC) Business to Rocket Software for $2.275 billion

Prepaid $2.766 billion of aggregate outstanding debt, 30% since the January 2023 close of Micro Focus acquisition

Record capital returns of $417 million including $267 million via dividends and $150 million of share repurchases

GAAP-based diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71, Non-GAAP diluted EPS (3) of $4.17

of $4.17 Declared quarterly dividend of $0.2625 per share

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total Revenues (in millions)

Annual Recurring Revenues (in millions)

Cloud Revenues (in millions) Reported Constant

Currency

Reported Constant

Currency

Reported Constant

Currency $1,362 $1,367

$1,093 $1,097

$465 $466 (8.6) % (8.3) %

(5.5) % (5.2) %

+2.9 % +3.3 % Annual Recurring Revenues represent 80% of Total Revenues

Total revenues of $1.4 billion, down (8.6)% Y/Y or down (8.3)% in CC, reflecting AMC divestiture completed May 1, 2024

Annual recurring revenues of $1.1 billion, down (5.5)% Y/Y or down (5.2)% in CC

Cloud revenues of $465 million, up 2.9% Y/Y or up 3.3% Y/Y in CC

Quarterly enterprise cloud bookings (2) of $180 million, up 10.3%

of $180 million, up 10.3% Operating cash flows were $185 million and free cash flows (3) were $145 million

were $145 million GAAP-based net income of $248 million, up 609.4% Y/Y, margin of 18.2%, primarily due to the gain on AMC divestiture

Adjusted EBITDA (3) of $445 million, margin of 32.7%

of $445 million, margin of 32.7% GAAP-based diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91, Non-GAAP diluted EPS(3) of $0.98



(1) As of June 30, 2024, the consolidated Net Leverage Ratio, as calculated using the bank covenant methodology, was 2.3x. Excluding the gain from the divestiture of the AMC business, the consolidated Net Leverage Ratio was 2.9x. As of March 31, 2024, the consolidated Net Leverage Ratio, as calculated using bank covenant methodology, was 3.8x. (2) Enterprise cloud bookings is defined as the total value from cloud services and subscription contracts, entered into in the fiscal year that are new, committed and incremental to our existing contracts, entered into with our enterprise based customers. (3) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below.



Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2024 and Q4 with Year Over Year Comparisons

Summary of Annual Results















(In millions, except per share data) FY'24 FY'23 $ Change % Change

FY'24 in

CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $1,820.5 $1,700.4 $120.1 7.1 %

$1,815.6 6.8 %

Customer support 2,713.3 1,915.0 $798.3 41.7 %

2,690.0 40.5 %

Total annual recurring revenues** $4,533.8 $3,615.5 $918.4 25.4 %

$4,505.5 24.6 %

License 834.2 539.0 $295.1 54.8 %

826.6 53.3 %

Professional service and other 401.6 330.5 $71.1 21.5 %

396.9 20.1 %

Total revenues $5,769.6 $4,485.0 $1,284.6 28.6 %

$5,729.0 27.7 %

GAAP-based operating income $ 887.1 $516.3 $370.8 71.8 %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $1,838.8 $1,365.3 $473.5 34.7 %

$1,808.3 32.4 %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $465.1 $150.4 $314.7 209.3 %

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $1.71 $0.56 $1.15 205.4 %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $4.17 $3.29 $0.88 26.7 %

$4.08 24.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $1,970.2 $1,472.9 $497.3 33.8 %

$1,938.3 31.6 %

Operating cash flows $967.7 $779.2 $188.5 24.2 %

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $808.4 $655.4 $153.0 23.3 %

N/A N/A



Summary of Quarterly Results















(In millions, except per share data) Q4 FY'24 Q4 FY'23 $ Change % Change

Q4 FY'24 in

CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $464.9 $451.7 $13.2 2.9 %

$466.5 3.3 %

Customer support 628.4 705.3 ($76.9) (10.9) %

630.2 (10.6) %

Total annual recurring revenues** $1,093.3 $1,156.9 ($63.7) (5.5) %

$1,096.7 (5.2) %

License 171.5 228.8 ($57.3) (25.0) %

172.3 (24.7) %

Professional service and other 97.3 105.1 ($7.8) (7.4) %

97.6 (7.1) %

Total revenues $1,362.1 $1,490.8 ($128.7) (8.6) %

$1,366.6 (8.3) %

GAAP-based operating income $193.3 $121.3 $72.0 59.3 %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $413.5 $431.7 ($18.3) (4.2) %

$414.3 (4.1) %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $248.2 ($48.7) $297.0 609.4 %

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.91 ($0.18) $1.09 605.6 %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.98 $0.91 $0.07 7.7 %

$0.99 8.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $445.4 $462.8 ($17.4) (3.8) %

$446.1 (3.6) %

Operating cash flows $185.2 $115.3 $69.9 60.6 %

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $145.2 $91.2 $54.0 59.2 %

N/A N/A





(1) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below. (2) Please also see Note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. Note: Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements. *CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate. **Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.



Quarterly Business Highlights

Key customer wins in the quarter include: California Department of Employment Development, Export Development Bank Of Egypt, Ford O'Brien Landy LLP, Grupo Marista, GS1 Australia, Johnson & Johnson, Nestle, Rheinmetall AG, SICK AG, Taboola

OpenText Completes Divestiture of Application Modernization and Connectivity (AMC) Business to Rocket Software for $2.275 billion

OpenText completes $2.0 billion debt reduction

OpenText buys Pillr, a cybersecurity MDR platform

OpenText cloud for government solution achieves FedRAMP authorization

OpenText named a leader in two IDC MarketScapes for worldwide unified endpoint management (UEM) software for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and client endpoint management for Microsoft Windows devices

OpenText's IDOL named a leader in document mining and analytics platforms report

Dividend Program

As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on July 31, 2024, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2625 per common share. The record date for this dividend is August 30, 2024, and the payment date is September 20, 2024. Any future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are all subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

Share Repurchase Plan/Normal Course Issuer Bid

OpenText also announced today that, in order to align its share repurchase plan to its fiscal year, it has terminated its existing share repurchase plan (the "Fiscal 2024 Repurchase Plan") and commenced a new share repurchase plan (the "Fiscal 2025 Repurchase Plan"), pursuant to which it intends to purchase for cancellation in open market transactions, from time to time over the next 12 months, if considered advisable, up to a maximum of 21,179,064 common shares, subject to a maximum aggregate value of US$300 million, on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), the NASDAQ Global Select Market and/or alternative trading systems in Canada and/or the United States, if eligible, subject to applicable law and stock exchange rules. The price that OpenText will pay for common shares in open market transactions will be the market price at the time of purchase or such other price as may be permitted by applicable law or stock exchange rules.

Under the Fiscal 2024 Repurchase Plan, which was voluntarily terminated by OpenText on July 31, 2024, OpenText purchased and cancelled 5,073,913 common shares, through the facilities of the TSX or by such other permitted means, out of the 13,643,472 common shares it was authorized to repurchase, for an aggregate amount of approximately US$150 million and at a volume-weighted average purchase price of US$29.57 per common share. As a result of the early termination of the Fiscal 2024 Repurchase Plan, the 5,073,913 Common Shares purchased under the Fiscal 2024 Repurchase Plan will be deducted from the Fiscal 2025 Repurchase Plan's annual limit as per the requirements of the TSX.

Under the Fiscal 2025 Repurchase Plan, during the course of Fiscal 2025, OpenText intends to purchase for cancellation, from time to time, up to US$300 million of its issued and outstanding common shares, subject to a maximum of 21,179,064 common shares, representing 10% of the Company's public float (calculated in accordance with TSX rules) as at July 24, 2024, less the 5,073,913 common shares purchased under the Fiscal 2024 Repurchase Plan. Purchases made under the Fiscal 2025 Repurchase Plan may commence on August 7, 2024 and will expire on August 6, 2025.

The Fiscal 2025 Repurchase Plan will be effected in accordance with Rule 10b -18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All common shares purchased by OpenText pursuant to the Fiscal 2025 Repurchase Plan will be cancelled.

The Company's decision to commence the Fiscal 2025 Repurchase Plan to purchase up to US$300 million of its issued and outstanding common shares, in addition to the approximately US$150 million of common shares purchased and cancelled under the Fiscal 2024 Repurchase Plan, for a total of approximately US$450 million of expected share repurchases over five fiscal quarters, is indicative of its confidence in its operational execution and expanding cash flows, with the Fiscal 2025 Repurchase Plan being part of the Company's previously disclosed overall strategic capital allocation, complementing its ongoing M&A activity and dividend program.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

The Company has voluntarily terminated its existing normal course issuer bid (the "Fiscal 2024 NCIB") and commenced a new normal course issuer bid (the "Fiscal 2025 NCIB") in order to provide it with a means to execute purchases over the TSX during the course of Fiscal 2025 as part of the overall Fiscal 2025 Repurchase Plan.

The TSX has approved the Company's voluntary termination of the Fiscal 2024 NCIB. The TSX has also approved the Company's notice of intention to commence the Fiscal 2025 NCIB pursuant to which the Company may purchase common shares over the TSX for the period commencing August 7, 2024 until August 6, 2025 in accordance with the TSX's normal course issuer bid rules, including that such purchases are to be made at prevailing market prices or as otherwise permitted. Under the rules of the TSX, the maximum number of shares that may be purchased in this period is 21,179,064 common shares (representing 10% of the Company's public float (calculated in accordance with TSX rules) as at July 24, 2024, less the 5,073,913 common shares purchased under the Fiscal 2024 NCIB), and the maximum number of shares that may be purchased on a single day is 138,175 common shares, which is 25% of 552,700 (the average daily trading volume for the common shares on the TSX for the six months ended March 31, 2024), subject to certain exceptions for block purchases, subject in any case to the volume and other limitations under Rule 10b -18.

The purchases made under the Fiscal 2024 Repurchase Plan are the only common shares purchased and cancelled under a normal course issuer bid within the past 12 months.

Summary of Annual Results









FY'24 FY'23 % Change

Revenue (millions) $5,769.6 $4,485.0 28.6 %

GAAP-based gross margin 72.6 % 70.6 % 200 bps Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 77.3 % 76.1 % 120 bps GAAP-based EPS, diluted $1.71 $0.56 205.4 %

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $4.17 $3.29 26.7 %



Summary of Quarterly Results















Q4 FY'24 Q3 FY'24 Q4 FY'23 % Change (Q4 FY'24 vs

Q3 FY'24)

% Change (Q4 FY'24 vs

Q4 FY'23)

Revenue (millions) $1,362.1 $1,447.1 $1,490.8 (5.9) %

(8.6) %

GAAP-based gross margin 72.5 % 73.0 % 71.4 % (50) bps 110 bps Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 76.4 % 76.7 % 76.9 % (30) bps (50) bps GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.91 $0.36 ($0.18) 152.8 %

605.6 %

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.98 $0.94 $0.91 4.3 %

7.7 %





(1) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below. (2) Please also see Note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.



Conference Call Information

OpenText posted an investor presentation on its Investor Relations website and invites the public to listen to the earnings conference call webcast today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.opentext.com . To join the webcast instantly, use this webcast link . A webcast replay will be available shortly following completion of the live call.

Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release to Non-GAAP-based financial measures.

About OpenText

OpenText is the leading Information Management software and services company in the world. We help organizations solve complex global problems with a comprehensive suite of Business Clouds, Business AI, and Business Technology. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") on growth, profitability and future of Information Management, including executing on strategic programs; cloud bookings, demand, scale and revenue growth; future organic growth initiatives and deployment of capital; innovation fueled by cloud, AI and security technologies; raising margin targets and executing on Fiscal 2025 plans; future revenues, operating expenses, margins, free cash flows, interest expense and capital expenditures; market share of our products; intention to maintain a dividend program, including any targeted annualized dividend; expected size and timing of the Repurchase Plan, including execution thereof; execution of our business optimization plan; the expected impact of the divestiture of the AMC business; future tax rates; renewal rates; new platform and product offerings, including OpenText AI products, and associated benefits to customers; internal automation and AI leverage, including our AI strategy, vision and growth; strategy to build shareholder value; and other matters, which may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements, and are based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions, including statements regarding future targets and aspirations, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change and are not considered guidance. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Future declarations of dividends are also subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors, and an annualized dividend has not been approved or declared by the Board. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties such as those relating to: all statements regarding the expected future financial position, results of operations, revenues, expenses, margins, cash flows, dividends, share buybacks, financing plans, business strategy, budgets, capital expenditures, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management, including any anticipated synergy benefits; incurring unanticipated costs, delays or difficulties, including as a result of the integration of Micro Focus, the divestiture of the AMC business or the execution of our business optimization plan; and our ability to develop, protect and maintain our intellectual property and proprietary technology and to operate without infringing on the proprietary rights of others. We rely on a combination of copyright, patent, trademark and trade secret laws, non-disclosure agreements and other contractual provisions to establish and maintain our proprietary rights, which are important to our success. From time to time, we may also enforce our intellectual property rights through litigation in line with our strategic and business objectives. The actual results that OpenText achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website (https://investors.opentext.com). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, X, formerly known as Twitter, account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright ©2024 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/about/copyright-information .

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)





June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,280,662

$ 1,231,625 Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,108 as of June 30, 2024 and $13,828 as of June 30, 2023 626,189

682,517 Contract assets 66,450

71,196 Income taxes recoverable 61,113

68,161 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 242,911

221,732 Total current assets 2,277,325

2,275,231 Property and equipment 367,740

356,904 Operating lease right of use assets 219,774

285,723 Long-term contract assets 38,684

64,553 Goodwill 7,488,367

8,662,603 Acquired intangible assets 2,486,264

4,080,879 Deferred tax assets 932,657

926,719 Other assets 298,281

342,318 Long-term income taxes recoverable 96,615

94,270 Total assets $ 14,205,707

$ 17,089,200 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 931,116

$ 996,261 Current portion of long-term debt 35,850

320,850 Operating lease liabilities 76,446

91,425 Deferred revenues 1,521,416

1,721,781 Income taxes payable 235,666

89,297 Total current liabilities 2,800,494

3,219,614 Long-term liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 46,483

51,961 Pension liability, net 127,255

126,312 Long-term debt 6,356,943

8,562,096 Long-term operating lease liabilities 218,174

271,579 Long-term deferred revenues 162,401

217,771 Long-term income taxes payable 145,644

193,808 Deferred tax liabilities 148,632

423,955 Total long-term liabilities 7,205,532

9,847,482 Shareholders' equity:





Share capital and additional paid-in capital





267,800,517 and 270,902,571 Common Shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited 2,271,886

2,176,947 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (69,619)

(53,559) Retained earnings 2,119,159

2,048,984 Treasury stock, at cost (3,135,980 and 3,536,375 shares at June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively) (123,268)

(151,597) Total OpenText shareholders' equity 4,198,158

4,020,775 Non-controlling interests 1,523

1,329 Total shareholders' equity 4,199,681

4,022,104 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,205,707

$ 17,089,200

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 Revenues:





Cloud services and subscriptions $ 464,891

$ 451,659 Customer support 628,381

705,277 License 171,535

228,796 Professional service and other 97,342

105,098 Total revenues 1,362,149

1,490,830 Cost of revenues:





Cloud services and subscriptions 175,799

166,394 Customer support 69,706

86,695 License 9,017

6,184 Professional service and other 71,691

90,498 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 48,220

77,045 Total cost of revenues 374,433

426,816 Gross profit 987,716

1,064,014 Operating expenses:





Research and development 205,253

249,958 Sales and marketing 285,352

333,244 General and administrative 126,639

136,866 Depreciation 31,984

31,152 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 97,446

121,285 Special charges (recoveries) 47,784

70,222 Total operating expenses 794,458

942,727 Income from operations 193,258

121,287 Other income (expense), net 397,055

(25,355) Interest and other related expense, net (102,461)

(145,829) Income (loss) before income taxes 487,852

(49,897) Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 239,578

(1,212) Net income (loss) for the period $ 248,274

$ (48,685) Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interests (45)

(49) Net income (loss) attributable to OpenText $ 248,229

$ (48,734) Earnings per share-basic attributable to OpenText $ 0.92

$ (0.18) Earnings per share-diluted attributable to OpenText $ 0.91

$ (0.18) Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding-basic (in '000's) 271,178

270,772 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding-diluted (in '000's) 271,724

270,772

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Year Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2022 Revenues:









Cloud services and subscriptions $ 1,820,524

$ 1,700,433

$ 1,535,017 Customer support 2,713,297

1,915,020

1,330,965 License 834,162

539,026

358,351 Professional service and other 401,594

330,501

269,511 Total revenues 5,769,577

4,484,980

3,493,844 Cost of revenues:









Cloud services and subscriptions 713,759

590,165

511,713 Customer support 292,733

209,705

121,485 License 25,608

16,645

13,501 Professional service and other 302,527

276,888

216,895 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 243,922

223,184

198,607 Total cost of revenues 1,578,549

1,316,587

1,062,201 Gross profit 4,191,028

3,168,393

2,431,643 Operating expenses:









Research and development 893,932

680,587

440,448 Sales and marketing 1,133,665

948,598

677,118 General and administrative 577,038

419,590

317,085 Depreciation 131,599

107,761

88,241 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 432,404

326,406

217,105 Special charges (recoveries) 135,305

169,159

46,873 Total operating expenses 3,303,943

2,652,101

1,786,870 Income from operations 887,085

516,292

644,773 Other income, net 358,391

34,469

29,118 Interest and other related expense, net (516,180)

(329,428)

(157,880) Income before income taxes 729,296

221,333

516,011 Provision for income taxes 264,012

70,767

118,752 Net income $ 465,284

$ 150,566

$ 397,259 Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interests (194)

(187)

(169) Net income attributable to OpenText $ 465,090

$ 150,379

$ 397,090 Earnings per share-basic attributable to OpenText $ 1.71

$ 0.56

$ 1.46 Earnings per share-diluted attributable to OpenText $ 1.71

$ 0.56

$ 1.46 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding-basic (in '000's) 271,548

270,299

271,271 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding-diluted (in '000's) 272,588

270,451

271,909

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



Year Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2022 Net income for the period $ 465,284

$ 150,566

$ 397,259 Other comprehensive income (loss)-net of tax:









Net foreign currency translation adjustments (15,646)

(40,798)

(78,724) Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:









Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax (1) (2,697)

(941)

(1,859) (Gain) loss reclassified into net income - net of tax (2) 965

2,721

373 Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale financial assets:









Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax (3) 228

(602)

- Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:









Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax (4) 640

(6,605)

5,595 Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net income - net of tax (5) 450

325

718 Total other comprehensive loss net (16,060)

(45,900)

(73,897) Total comprehensive income 449,224

104,666

323,362 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (194)

(187)

(169) Total comprehensive income attributable to OpenText $ 449,030

$ 104,479

$ 323,193





______________________________ (1) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $(972), $(339), and $(671) for the year ended June 30, 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $347, $981 and $134 for the year ended June 30, 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (3) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $112, $(159), and $- for the year ended June 30, 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (4) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $765, $(1,961) and $1,866 for the year ended June 30, 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (5) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $193, $143 and $290 for the year ended June 30, 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares)



Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2021 271,541

$ 1,947,764

(1,568)

$ (69,386)

$ 2,153,326

$ 66,238

$ 1,511

$ 4,099,453 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 950

32,714

-

-

-

-

-

32,714 Under employee stock purchase plans 842

33,806

-

-

-

-

-

33,806 Share-based compensation -

69,556

-

-

-

-

-

69,556 Purchase of treasury stock -

-

(2,630)

(111,593)

-

-

-

(111,593) Issuance of treasury stock -

(21,013)

492

21,013

-

-

-

- Common Shares repurchased (3,810)

(24,295)

-

-

(152,692)

-

-

(176,987) Dividends declared ($0.8836 per Common Share) -

-

-

-

(237,655)

-

-

(237,655) Other comprehensive loss - net -

-

-

-

-

(73,897)

-

(73,897) Distribution to non-controlling interest -

142

-

-

-

-

(538)

(396) Net income -

-

-

-

397,090

-

169

397,259 Balance as of June 30, 2022 269,523

$ 2,038,674

(3,706)

$ (159,966)

$ 2,160,069

$ (7,659)

$ 1,142

$ 4,032,260 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 245

7,830

-

-

-

-

-

7,830 Under employee stock purchase plans 1,135

31,679

-

-

-

-

-

31,679 Share-based compensation -

130,119

-

-

-

-

-

130,119 Purchase of treasury stock -

-

(521)

(21,919)

-

-

-

(21,919) Issuance of treasury stock -

(31,355)

691

30,288

-

-

-

(1,067) Dividends declared ($0.9720 per Common Share) -

-

-

-

(261,464)

-

-

(261,464) Other comprehensive loss - net -

-

-

-

-

(45,900)

-

(45,900) Net income -

-

-

-

150,379

-

187

150,566 Balance as of June 30, 2023 270,903

$ 2,176,947

(3,536)

$ (151,597)

$ 2,048,984

$ (53,559)

$ 1,329

$ 4,022,104 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 945

31,358

-

-

-

-

-

31,358 Under employee stock purchase plans 1,027

34,120

-

-

-

-

-

34,120 Share-based compensation -

139,779

-

-

-

-

-

139,779 Purchase of treasury stock -

-

(1,400)

(53,085)

-

-

-

(53,085) Issuance of treasury stock -

(76,178)

1,800

81,414

(5,236)

-

-

- Common Shares repurchased (5,074)

(34,140)

-

-

(118,193)

-

-

(152,333) Dividends declared ($1.00 per Common Share) -

-

-

-

(271,486)

-

-

(271,486) Other comprehensive loss - net -

-

-

-

-

(16,060)

-

(16,060) Net income -

-

-

-

465,090

-

194

465,284 Balance as of June 30, 2024 267,801

$ 2,271,886

(3,136)

$ (123,268)

$ 2,119,159

$ (69,619)

$ 1,523

$ 4,199,681

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) for the period $ 248,274

$ (48,685) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 177,650

229,482 Share-based compensation expense 26,767

41,904 Pension expense 4,302

3,401 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5,670

8,257 Write-off of right of use assets 4,815

2,507 Loss on extinguishment of debt 45,590

- Gain on AMC Divestiture (429,102)

- Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment 1,995

903 Deferred taxes 106,903

29,140 Share in net (income) loss of equity investees (819)

11,530 Changes in financial instruments (6,667)

16,274 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 57,075

27,335 Contract assets (23,917)

(43,643) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (33,112)

42,151 Income taxes 36,421

(116,569) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7,000

10,582 Deferred revenue (57,312)

(85,764) Other assets 18,981

(5,299) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (5,294)

(8,205) Net cash provided by operating activities 185,220

115,301 Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (39,979)

(24,060) Micro Focus acquisition -

(2,357) Proceeds from AMC Divestiture 2,229,187

- Other investing activities (9,291)

- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,179,917

(26,417) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 9,887

14,159 Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver (2,008,963)

(186,463) Debt issuance costs (1,041)

(690) Net change in transition services agreement obligation 15,278

- Repurchase of Common Shares (150,017)

- Purchase of treasury stock -

(21,919) Payments of dividends to shareholders (66,690)

(65,068) Other financing activities -

758 Net cash used in financing activities (2,201,546)

(259,223) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies (8,281)

4,571 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period 155,310

(165,768) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,127,483

1,399,720 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,282,793

$ 1,233,952

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,280,662

$ 1,231,625 Restricted cash (1) 2,131

2,327 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,282,793

$ 1,233,952

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



Year Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income for the period $ 465,284

$ 150,566

$ 397,259 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 807,925

657,351

503,953 Share-based compensation expense 140,079

130,302

69,556 Pension expense 13,881

9,207

6,606 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 25,257

16,753

5,422 Write-off of right of use assets 20,056

9,626

17,707 Loss on extinguishment of debt 56,393

8,152

27,413 Gain on AMC divestiture (429,102)

-

- Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment 3,710

2,331

294 Deferred taxes (142,271)

(149,560)

(36,088) Share in net (income) loss of equity investees 18,194

23,077

(58,702) Changes in financial instruments (3,116)

128,841

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable 108,562

168,604

81,841 Contract assets (95,403)

(73,539)

(37,966) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (28,395)

(23,035)

(13,954) Income taxes 112,097

14,948

34,589 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (65,887)

(127,092)

(24,177) Deferred revenue (42,974)

(128,395)

(5,236) Other assets 24,849

(11,297)

17,297 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (21,448)

(27,635)

(4,004) Net cash provided by operating activities 967,691

779,205

981,810 Cash flows from investing activities:









Additions of property and equipment (159,295)

(123,832)

(93,109) Purchase of Micro Focus International PLC, net of cash acquired (9,272)

(5,657,963)

- Purchase of Zix Corporation, net of cash acquired -

-

(856,175) Purchase of Bricata Inc. -

-

(17,753) Proceeds from AMC divestiture 2,229,187

-

- Realized gain (loss) on financial instruments -

131,248

- Proceeds from net investment hedge derivative contracts 4,456

-

- Other investing activities (9,759)

(873)

(3,922) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,055,317

(5,651,420)

(970,959) Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 66,914

39,331

67,215 Proceeds from long-term debt and Revolver -

4,927,450

1,500,000 Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver (2,568,352)

(202,926)

(860,000) Debt extinguishment costs -

-

(24,969) Debt issuance costs (3,833)

(77,899)

(17,159) Net change in transition services agreement obligation 15,278

-

- Repurchase of Common Shares (150,017)

-

(176,987) Purchase of treasury stock (53,085)

(21,919)

(111,593) Distribution to non-controlling interest -

-

(396) Payments of dividends to shareholders (267,362)

(259,549)

(237,655) Other financing activities (1,447)

(1,435)

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,961,904)

4,403,053

138,456 Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies (12,263)

7,203

(63,196) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period 48,841

(461,959)

86,111 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,233,952

1,695,911

1,609,800 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,282,793

$ 1,233,952

$ 1,695,911

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,280,662

$ 1,231,625

$ 1,693,741 Restricted cash (1) 2,131

2,327

2,170 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,282,793

$ 1,233,952

$ 1,695,911











(1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Notes (1) All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.



(2) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Non-GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company's definition may be different from similar Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company's financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of these Non-GAAP financial measures both in its reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results.





The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the information provided in its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such U.S. GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the U.S. GAAP measures with certain Non-GAAP measures defined below.





Non-GAAP-based net income and Non-GAAP-based EPS, attributable to OpenText, are consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share, attributable to OpenText, on a diluted basis, excluding the effects of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and special charges (recoveries), all net of tax and any tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income, as further described in the tables below. Non-GAAP-based gross profit is the arithmetical sum of GAAP-based gross profit and the amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets and share-based compensation within cost of sales. Non-GAAP-based gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP-based gross profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Non-GAAP-based income from operations is calculated as GAAP-based income from operations, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets, special charges (recoveries), and share-based compensation expense.





Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText, excluding interest income (expense), provision for (recovery of) income taxes, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries). Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue.





The Company's management believes that the presentation of the above defined Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because they portray the financial results of the Company before the impact of certain non-operational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined for this purpose as an expense that does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management. These items are excluded based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under U.S. GAAP.





The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and therefore believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, which in certain cases adjust for the impact of amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects that are primarily related to acquisitions, will provide readers of financial statements with a more consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and be more useful in helping readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. Additionally, the Company has engaged in various restructuring activities over the past several years, primarily due to acquisitions and in response to our return to office planning, that have resulted in costs associated with reductions in headcount, consolidation of leased facilities and related costs, all which are recorded under the Company's "Special charges (recoveries)" caption on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Each restructuring activity is a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives or circumstances, and each differs in terms of its operational implementation, business impact and scope, and the size of each restructuring plan can vary significantly from period to period. Therefore, the Company believes that the exclusion of these special charges (recoveries) will also better aid readers of financial statements in the understanding and comparability of the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.





In summary, the Company believes the provision of supplemental Non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of OpenText's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance (although prior performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance). As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results. Information reconciling certain forward-looking GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures related to F'25 targets and F'27 aspirations, including A-EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort due to high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.





The following charts provide unaudited reconciliations of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures to Non-GAAP-based financial measures for the following periods presented. The Micro Focus Acquisition significantly impacts period-over-period comparability.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

GAAP-based

Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based

Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 175,799

$ (2,966) (1) $ 172,833

Customer support 69,706

(1,022) (1) 68,684

Professional service and other 71,691

(1,202) (1) 70,489

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 48,220

(48,220) (2) -

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 987,716 72.5 % 53,410 (3) 1,041,126 76.4 % Operating expenses











Research and development 205,253

(5,312) (1) 199,941

Sales and marketing 285,352

(9,278) (1) 276,074

General and administrative 126,639

(6,987) (1) 119,652

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 97,446

(97,446) (2) -

Special charges (recoveries) 47,784

(47,784) (4) -

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 193,258

220,217 (5) 413,475

Other income (expense), net 397,055

(397,055) (6) -

Provision for income taxes 239,578

(196,036) (7) 43,542

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 248,229

19,198 (8) 267,427

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.91

$ 0.07 (8) $ 0.98







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 49% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based income to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 248,229 $ 0.91 Add (deduct):



Amortization 145,666 0.54 Share-based compensation 26,767 0.10 Special charges (recoveries) 47,784 0.18 Other (income) expense, net (397,055) (1.47) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 239,578 0.88 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (43,542) (0.16) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 267,427 $ 0.98

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 248,229 Add:

Provision for income taxes 239,578 Interest and other related expense, net 102,461 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 48,220 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 97,446 Depreciation 31,984 Share-based compensation 26,767 Special charges (recoveries) 47,784 Other (income) expense, net (397,055) Adjusted EBITDA $ 445,414



GAAP-based net income margin 18.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.7 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 185,220 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (39,979) Free cash flows $ 145,241



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the year ended June 30, 2024 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Year Ended June 30, 2024

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 713,759

$ (12,858) (1) $ 700,901

Customer support 292,733

(4,357) (1) 288,376

Professional service and other 302,527

(6,298) (1) 296,229

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 243,922

(243,922) (2) -

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 4,191,028 72.6 % 267,435 (3) 4,458,463 77.3 % Operating expenses











Research and development 893,932

(40,612) (1) 853,320

Sales and marketing 1,133,665

(46,572) (1) 1,087,093

General and administrative 577,038

(29,382) (1) 547,656

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 432,404

(432,404) (2) -

Special charges (recoveries) 135,305

(135,305) (4) -

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 887,085

951,710 (5) 1,838,795

Other income (expense), net 358,391

(358,391) (6) -

Provision for income taxes 264,012

(78,845) (7) 185,167

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 465,090

672,164 (8) 1,137,254

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 1.71

$ 2.46 (8) $ 4.17







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 36% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Year Ended June 30, 2024



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 465,090 $ 1.71 Add (deduct):



Amortization 676,326 2.48 Share-based compensation 140,079 0.51 Special charges (recoveries) 135,305 0.50 Other (income) expense, net (358,391) (1.32) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 264,012 0.97 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (185,167) (0.68) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 1,137,254 $ 4.17

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Year Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 465,090 Add:

Provision for income taxes 264,012 Interest and other related expense, net 516,180 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 243,922 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 432,404 Depreciation 131,599 Share-based compensation 140,079 Special charges (recoveries) 135,305 Other (income) expense, net (358,391) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,970,200



GAAP-based net income margin 8.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.1 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Year Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 967,691 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (159,295) Free cash flows $ 808,396



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 186,400

$ (3,292) (1) $ 183,108

Customer support 74,639

(1,149) (1) 73,490

Professional service and other 75,455

(1,458) (1) 73,997

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 48,094

(48,094) (2) -

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 1,055,774 73.0 % 53,993 (3) 1,109,767 76.7 % Operating expenses











Research and development 234,022

(10,799) (1) 223,223

Sales and marketing 296,249

(12,260) (1) 283,989

General and administrative 145,924

(7,084) (1) 138,840

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 100,841

(100,841) (2) -

Special charges (recoveries) 19,561

(19,561) (4) -

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 227,068

204,538 (5) 431,606

Other income (expense), net 9,950

(9,950) (6) -

Provision for income taxes 6,028

35,824 (7) 41,852

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 98,285

158,764 (8) 257,049

GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.36

$ 0.58 (8) $ 0.94







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 6% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 98,285 $ 0.36 Add (deduct):



Amortization 148,935 0.55 Share-based compensation 36,042 0.13 Special charges (recoveries) 19,561 0.07 Other (income) expense, net (9,950) (0.04) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 6,028 0.02 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (41,852) (0.15) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 257,049 $ 0.94

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 98,285 Add (deduct):

Provision for income taxes 6,028 Interest and other related expense, net 132,663 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 48,094 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 100,841 Depreciation 32,109 Share-based compensation 36,042 Special charges (recoveries) 19,561 Other (income) expense, net (9,950) Adjusted EBITDA $ 463,673



GAAP-based net income margin 6.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.0 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 384,697 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (36,537) Free cash flows $ 348,160



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 166,394

$ (2,876) (1) $ 163,518

Customer support 86,695

(1,213) (1) 85,482

Professional service and other 90,498

(1,826) (1) 88,672

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 77,045

(77,045) (2) -

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 1,064,014 71.4 % 82,960 (3) 1,146,974 76.9 % Operating expenses











Research and development 249,958

(13,584) (1) 236,374

Sales and marketing 333,244

(13,467) (1) 319,777

General and administrative 136,866

(8,938) (1) 127,928

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 121,285

(121,285) (2) -

Special charges (recoveries) 70,222

(70,222) (4) -

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 121,287

310,456 (5) 431,743

Other income (expense), net (25,355)

25,355 (6) -

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (1,212)

41,240 (7) 40,028

GAAP-based net loss / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText (48,734)

294,571 (8) 245,837

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ (0.18)

$ 1.09 (8) $ 0.91







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 2% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net loss to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



Per share diluted GAAP-based net loss, attributable to OpenText $ (48,734) $ (0.18) Add (deduct):



Amortization 198,330 0.73 Share-based compensation 41,904 0.15 Special charges (recoveries) 70,222 0.26 Other (income) expense, net 25,355 0.10 GAAP-based recovery of income taxes (1,212) - Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (40,028) (0.15) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 245,837 $ 0.91

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP-based net loss, attributable to OpenText $ (48,734) Add (deduct):

Recovery of income taxes (1,212) Interest and other related expense, net 145,829 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 77,045 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 121,285 Depreciation 31,152 Share-based compensation 41,904 Special charges (recoveries) 70,222 Other (income) expense, net 25,355 Adjusted EBITDA $ 462,846



GAAP-based net loss margin (3.3) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 31.0 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 115,301 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (24,060) Free cash flows $ 91,241



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the year ended June 30, 2023 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Year Ended June 30, 2023

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 590,165

$ (10,664) (1) $ 579,501

Customer support 209,705

(3,627) (1) 206,078

Professional service and other 276,888

(6,998) (1) 269,890

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 223,184

(223,184) (2) -

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 3,168,393 70.6 % 244,473 (3) 3,412,866 76.1 % Operating expenses











Research and development 680,587

(39,065) (1) 641,522

Sales and marketing 948,598

(41,710) (1) 906,888

General and administrative 419,590

(28,238) (1) 391,352

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 326,406

(326,406) (2) -

Special charges (recoveries) 169,159

(169,159) (4) -

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 516,292

849,051 (5) 1,365,343

Other income (expense), net 34,469

(34,469) (6) -

Provision for income taxes 70,767

74,261 (7) 145,028

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 150,379

740,321 (8) 890,700

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.56

$ 2.73 (8) $ 3.29







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 32% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Year Ended June 30, 2023



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 150,379 $ 0.56 Add (deduct):



Amortization 549,590 2.03 Share-based compensation 130,302 0.48 Special charges (recoveries) 169,159 0.63 Other (income) expense, net (34,469) (0.13) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 70,767 0.26 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (145,028) (0.54) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 890,700 $ 3.29

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Year Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 150,379 Add:

Provision for income taxes 70,767 Interest and other related expense, net 329,428 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 223,184 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 326,406 Depreciation 107,761 Share-based compensation 130,302 Special charges (recoveries) 169,159 Other (income) expense, net (34,469) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,472,917



GAAP-based net income margin 3.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.8 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Year Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 779,205 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (123,832) Free cash flows $ 655,373



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

(3) The following tables provide a composition of our major currencies for revenue and expenses, expressed as a percentage, for the year ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:







Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses (1)

% of Revenue % of Expenses (1) EURO 22 % 13 %

21 % 12 % GBP 5 % 7 %

5 % 9 % CAD 3 % 10 %

3 % 10 % USD 59 % 49 %

60 % 48 % Other 11 % 21 %

11 % 21 % Total 100 % 100 %

100 % 100 %





Year Ended June 30, 2024

Year Ended June 30, 2023 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses (1)

% of Revenue % of Expenses (1) EURO 22 % 12 %

20 % 12 % GBP 5 % 7 %

5 % 7 % CAD 3 % 10 %

3 % 11 % USD 59 % 50 %

62 % 51 % Other 11 % 21 %

10 % 19 % Total 100 % 100 %

100 % 100 %



(1) Expenses include all cost of revenues and operating expenses included within the Consolidated Statements of Income, except for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries).

