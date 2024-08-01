Standex International Corporation: Standex Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

- In Q4 FY24, Sales Declined 4.3% with Contributions from Acquisitions and Fast Growth Markets Partially Offsetting Organic Decline; Fast Growth Market Sales Increased ~13% YOY to $27 Million
- Q4 FY24 GAAP Operating Margin of 15.1%; Adjusted Operating Margin of 16.0%, Up 60 bps Sequentially and YOY
- Record Profit and Cash Generation in FY24:
- GAAP Gross Margin of 39.1%; Adjusted Gross Margin of 39.4%, up 90 bps YOY
- GAAP Operating Margin of 14.1%; Adjusted Operating Margin of 15.8%, up 60 bps YOY
- Free Cash Flow Generation of $73 Million
- Continued Investments to Support Growth; R&D Spend Increased $3.3 Million to 2.8% of Sales in FY24
- In FY25, Plan to Release Over a Dozen New Products, At Least One in Every Business, Contributing Over 100 bps of Growth; Fast Growth Market Sales Expected to Grow>20% and Exceed $110 million
- Continued Improvement in General Market Conditions Expected to Lead to Healthier Backdrop for Growth in 2H FY25
SALEM, N.H., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended June 30, 2024.
Summary Financial Results - Total
($M except EPS and Dividends)
4Q24
4Q23
3Q24
Y/Y
Q/Q
Net Sales
$180.2
$188.3
$177.3
-4.3 %
1.7 %
Operating Income - GAAP
$27.1
$28.5
$21.8
-4.7 %
24.3 %
Operating Income - Adjusted
$28.7
$29.1
$27.3
-1.0 %
5.1 %
Operating Margin % - GAAP
15.1 %
15.1 %
12.3 %
0 bps
+ 280 bps
Operating Margin % - Adjusted
16.0 %
15.4 %
15.4 %
+ 60 bps
+ 60 bps
Net Income from Continuing Ops - GAAP
$19.7
$20.2
$15.9
-2.5 %
23.5 %
Net Income from Continuing Ops - Adjusted
$20.9
$21.2
$20.7
-1.3 %
1.0 %
EBITDA
$33.9
$35.6
$28.4
-4.9 %
19.3 %
EBITDA margin
18.8 %
18.9 %
16.0 %
- 10 bps
+ 280 bps
Adjusted EBITDA
$35.5
$36.2
$34.5
-2.0 %
2.9 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
19.7 %
19.2 %
19.5 %
+ 50 bps
+ 20 bps
Diluted EPS - GAAP
$1.66
$1.68
$1.35
-1.2 %
23.0 %
Diluted EPS - Adjusted
$1.76
$1.76
$1.75
0.0 %
0.6 %
Dividends per Share
$0.30
$0.28
$0.30
7.1 %
0.0 %
Free Cash Flow
$22.2
$32.8
$19.3
-32.3 %
15.3 %
Net Debt to EBITDA
0.0x
-0.2x
0.0x
NM
NM
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results
Commenting on the quarter's results, President and Chief Executive Officer David Dunbar said, "We concluded our fiscal year with yet another solid operational performance in the fourth quarter, which demonstrates the resilient character of our employees to adapt and execute on initiatives under our control, despite continued softness in general market conditions. Sales from fast growth markets such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, smart grid, and the commercialization of space increased 13% year-on-year to $27 million in fiscal fourth quarter 2024. We achieved adjusted gross margin of 38.7% and adjusted operating margin of 16.0%, up 60 bps sequentially and year-on-year. Four of our business segments finished the quarter with operating margin above 20%. From a cash perspective, we generated free operating cash flow of $22.2 million in the fourth quarter, which represented 112% of GAAP net income."
"Following record profitability in fiscal year 2023, we delivered new records in fiscal year 2024 in adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow. We remain optimistic about our long-term operating margin potential as we leverage better general market conditions and a higher sales contribution from new products and new applications."
"We remain confident about the secular trends in our fast growth end markets. In fiscal year 2024, our fast growth market sales grew 13% year-on-year to $94 million. We anticipate sales into fast growth end markets to accelerate over our long-term target time horizon and beyond, as secular trends develop."
"We are beginning fiscal year 2025 in a strong position for continued improvements in financial performance. Our balance sheet remains in a strong position to consider an active funnel of organic and inorganic opportunities."
Outlook
In the fiscal first quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects similar to slightly higher revenue, as higher sales into fast growth markets are mostly offset by less favorable project timing in the Engineering Technologies segment. The Company expects sequentially similar to slightly higher gross margin and slightly lower to similar adjusted operating margin due to higher investments in selling, marketing, and R&D.
In fiscal year 2025, the Company expects general market conditions to stabilize in the first half and strengthen in the second half. The Company plans to release over a dozen new products, at least one in every business, which it expects will contribute over 100 bps of incremental growth. Sales from fast growth markets are expected to grow above 20% year-on-year and exceed $110 million.
Fourth Quarter Segment Operating Performance
Electronics (45% of sales; 45% of segment operating income)
4Q24
4Q23
% Change
Electronics ($M)
Revenue
80.4
79.9
0.6 %
GAAP Operating Income
16.1
16.8
-4.0 %
GAAP Operating Margin %
20.1
21.0
Adjusted Operating Income*
16.5
16.8
-2.2 %
Adjusted Operating Margin %*
20.5
21.0
* Excludes purchase accounting expenses of $0.3M associated with Minntronix in Q4 FY24
Revenue increased approximately $0.5 million or 0.6% year-on-year reflecting a 14.6% benefit from recent acquisitions, mostly offset by a foreign currency impact of 1.6% and an organic decline of 12.3%. The organic decline was due to continued softness in the appliances and general industrial end markets in China and Europe and prior overstocking in certain large customer accounts. Adjusted operating income decreased approximately $0.4 million or 2.2% year-on-year due to lower volume, mostly offset by contribution from recent acquisitions and realization of pricing and productivity initiatives.
Electronics segment backlog realizable in under one year of approximately $95 million decreased 27% year-on-year. The segment had a book to bill ratio of 0.76 in the fiscal fourth quarter.
In fiscal first quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects similar to slightly higher revenue, driven by higher sales into fast growth end markets, and similar adjusted operating margin, as higher investments in selling, marketing, and R&D offset pricing and productivity initiatives.
Engraving (18% of sales; 11% of segment operating income)
4Q24
4Q23
% Change
Engraving ($M)
Revenue
32.7
42.4
-22.8 %
Operating Income
3.9
7.9
-50.0 %
Operating Margin %
12.0
18.6
Revenue decreased approximately $9.7 million or 22.8% year-on-year reflecting a 21.0% organic decline, primarily due to delays in new platform rollouts in North America, and a foreign currency impact of 1.9%. Operating income decreased approximately $3.9 million or 50.0% year-on-year due to the slower demand in North America.
In fiscal first quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects moderately higher revenue and operating margin due to more favorable project timing in Europe and Asia.
Scientific (10% of sales; 14% of segment operating income)
4Q24
4Q23
% Change
Scientific ($M)
Revenue
17.5
18.3
-4.1 %
Operating Income
4.9
4.7
5.7 %
Operating Margin %
28.1
25.5
Revenue decreased approximately $0.8 million or 4.1% year-on-year reflecting lower demand from retail pharmacies. Operating income increased approximately $0.2 million or 5.7% year-on-year as productivity actions and lower freight costs were partially offset by the impact of lower volume.
In fiscal first quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects similar revenue and slightly lower operating margin due to R&D investments and higher freight cost.
Engineering Technologies (14% of sales; 15% of segment operating income)
4Q24
4Q23
% Change
Engineering Technologies ($M)
Revenue
25.3
21.8
15.7 %
Operating Income
5.3
3.1
70.4 %
Operating Margin %
20.9
14.2
Revenue increased approximately $3.4 million or 15.7% year-on-year primarily driven by improvement in the aviation end markets, more favorable project timing, and growth in new applications. Operating income increased approximately $2.2 million or 70.4% year-on-year reflecting leverage on higher sales and pricing and productivity initiatives, partially offset by investments in research and development.
In fiscal first quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects moderately to significantly lower revenue and slightly lower operating margin due to unfavorable project timing.
Specialty Solutions (13% of sales; 15% of segment operating income)
4Q24
4Q23
% Change
Specialty Solutions ($M)
Revenue
24.2
25.9
-6.3 %
Operating Income
5.4
6.4
-16.2 %
Operating Margin %
22.2
24.8
Specialty Solutions revenue decreased approximately $1.6 million or 6.3% year-on-year, reflecting normalization in the Display Merchandising business, partially offset by organic growth in the Hydraulics business. Operating income decreased approximately $1.1 million or 16.2% year-on-year due to lower volume in the Display Merchandising business, partially offset by higher volume in the Hydraulics business.
In fiscal first quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects similar revenue and operating margin.
Capital Allocation
- Share Repurchase: During the fiscal fourth quarter 2024, the Company did not repurchase shares. There was $33.3 million remaining on the Company's current share repurchase authorization at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter 2024.
- Capital Expenditures: In fiscal fourth quarter 2024, Standex's capital expenditures were $6.5 million compared to $7.6 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The Company now expects fiscal year 2025 capital expenditures between $35 million and $40 million. Capital expenditures were $20.3 million in fiscal 2024.
- Dividend: On July 26, 2024, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, an approximately 7.1% year-on-year increase. The dividend is payable August 23, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 9, 2024.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights
- Net Debt: Standex had net (cash) debt of ($5.3) million on June 30, 2024, compared to ($22.3) million at the end of fiscal fourth quarter 2023. Net debt for the fourth quarter of 2024 consisted primarily of long-term debt of $148.9 million and cash and equivalents of $154.2 million.
- Cash Flow: Net cash provided by continuing operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $28.7 million compared to $40.4 million in the prior year's quarter. Free cash flow after capital expenditures was $22.2 million compared to free cash flow after capital expenditures of $32.8 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023.
Conference Call Details
Standex will host a conference call for investors tomorrow, August 2, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. On the call, David Dunbar, President, and CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, CFO, will review the Company's financial results and business and operating highlights. Investors interested in listening to the webcast and viewing the slide presentation should log on to the "Investors" section of Standex's website under the subheading, "Events and Presentations," located at www.standex.com.
A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation online through August 2, 2025. To listen to the teleconference playback, please dial in the U.S. (888) 660-6345 or (646) 517-4150 internationally; the passcode is 88790#. The audio playback via phone will be available through August 9, 2024. The webcast replay can be accessed in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, located at www.standex.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP adjusted income from operations, non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations, free operating cash flow, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA to net debt, and adjusted earnings per share. The attached financial tables reconcile non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP measures which include the impact of restructuring charges, purchase accounting, insurance recoveries, discrete tax events, gain or loss on sale of a business unit, acquisition costs, and litigation costs help investors to obtain a better understanding of our operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the Company's performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods. An understanding of the impact in a particular quarter of specific restructuring costs, acquisition expenses, or other gains and losses, on net income (absolute as well as on a per-share basis), operating income or EBITDA can give management and investors additional insight into core financial performance, especially when compared to quarters in which such items had a greater or lesser effect, or no effect. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for, the corresponding GAAP measures, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
About Standex
Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India, and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this Press Release that are not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "should," "could," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "continue," or similar terms or variations of those terms or the negative of those terms. There are many factors that affect the Company's business and the results of its operations and that may cause the actual results of operations in future periods to differ materially from those currently expected or anticipated. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of pandemics and other global crises or catastrophic events on employees, our supply chain, and the demand for our products and services around the world; materially adverse or unanticipated legal judgments, fines, penalties or settlements; conditions in the financial and banking markets, including fluctuations in exchange rates and the inability to repatriate foreign cash; domestic and international economic conditions, including the impact, length and degree of economic downturns on the customers and markets we serve and more specifically conditions in the automotive, construction, aerospace, defense, transportation, food service equipment, consumer appliance, energy, oil and gas and general industrial markets; lower-cost competition; the relative mix of products which impact margins and operating efficiencies in certain of our businesses; the impact of higher raw material and component costs, particularly steel, certain materials used in electronics parts, petroleum based products, and refrigeration components; the impact of higher transportation and logistics costs, especially with respect to transportation of goods from Asia; the impact of inflation on the costs of providing our products and services; an inability to realize the expected cost savings from restructuring activities including effective completion of plant consolidations, cost reduction efforts including procurement savings and productivity enhancements, capital management improvements, strategic capital expenditures, and the implementation of lean enterprise manufacturing techniques; the potential for losses associated with the exit from or divestiture of businesses that are no longer strategic or no longer meet our growth and return expectations; the inability to achieve the savings expected from global sourcing of raw materials and diversification efforts in emerging markets; the impact on cost structure and on economic conditions as a result of actual and threatened increases in trade tariffs; the inability to attain expected benefits from acquisitions and the inability to effectively consummate and integrate such acquisitions and achieve synergies envisioned by the Company; market acceptance of our products; our ability to design, introduce and sell new products and related product components; the ability to redesign certain of our products to continue meeting evolving regulatory requirements; the impact of delays initiated by our customers; our ability to increase manufacturing production to meet demand including as a result of labor shortages; the impact on our operations of any successful cybersecurity attacks; and potential changes to future pension funding requirements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent management's estimates only as of the day made and should not be relied upon as representing management's estimates as of any subsequent date. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company and management specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if management's estimates change.
Standex International Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net sales
$
180,194
188,327
$
720,635
$
741,048
Cost of sales
110,781
114,701
438,634
455,952
Gross profit
69,413
73,626
282,001
285,096
Selling, general and administrative expenses
40,974
44,579
169,599
172,335
(Gain) loss on sale of business
-
-
(274)
(62,105)
Restructuring costs
903
501
8,206
3,831
Acquisition related costs
389
70
2,622
557
Other operating (income) expense, net
-
-
110
(611)
Income from operations
27,147
28,476
101,738
171,089
Interest expense
1,300
1,237
4,544
5,405
Other non-operating (income) expense, net
266
40
2,071
1,735
Total
1,566
1,277
6,615
7,140
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
25,581
27,199
95,123
163,949
Provision for income taxes
5,893
7,013
21,532
24,796
Net income from continuing operations
19,688
20,186
73,591
139,153
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
(97)
(17)
(517)
(161)
Net income
$
19,591
$
20,169
$
73,074
$
138,992
Basic earnings per share:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
1.67
$
1.71
$
6.26
$
11.78
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
-
-
(0.04)
(0.01)
Total
$
1.67
$
1.71
$
6.22
$
11.77
Diluted earnings per share:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
1.66
$
1.68
$
6.18
$
11.59
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
(0.01)
-
(0.04)
(0.01)
Total
$
1.65
$
1.68
$
6.14
$
11.58
Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
11,761
11,767
11,763
11,810
Diluted
11,892
12,009
11,904
12,009
Standex International Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
June 30,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
154,203
195,706
Accounts receivable, net
121,365
123,440
Inventories
87,106
98,537
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
67,421
65,570
Total current assets
430,095
483,253
Property, plant, equipment, net
134,963
130,937
Intangible assets, net
78,673
75,651
Goodwill
281,283
264,821
Deferred tax asset
17,450
14,602
Operating lease right-of-use asset
37,078
33,273
Other non-current assets
25,515
22,392
Total non-current assets
574,962
541,676
Total assets
$
1,005,057
$
1,024,929
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
63,364
68,601
Accrued liabilities
56,698
62,031
Income taxes payable
7,503
10,335
Total current liabilities
127,565
140,967
Long-term debt
148,876
173,441
Operating lease long-term liabilities
30,725
25,774
Accrued pension and other non-current liabilities
76,388
77,298
Total non-current liabilities
255,989
276,513
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
41,976
41,976
Additional paid-in capital
106,193
100,555
Retained earnings
1,086,277
1,027,279
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(182,956)
(158,477)
Treasury shares
(429,987)
(403,884)
Total stockholders' equity
621,503
607,449
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,005,057
$
1,024,929
Standex International Corporation and Subsidiaries
Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows
(unaudited)
Year Ended
June 30,
(In thousands)
2024
2023
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
73,074
138,992
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
(517)
(161)
Income from continuing operations
73,591
139,153
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
28,140
28,474
Stock-based compensation
9,811
11,710
Non-cash portion of restructuring charge
151
(444)
(Gain) loss on sale of business
(274)
(62,105)
Contributions to defined benefit plans
(10,238)
(451)
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
(7,835)
(25,569)
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
93,346
90,768
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations
(690)
33
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
92,656
90,801
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(20,298)
(24,270)
Expenditures for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(48,835)
-
Proceeds from the sale of business
7,774
67,023
Other investing activities
(270)
(1,190)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(61,629)
41,563
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from borrowings
-
224,500
Payments of debt
(25,000)
(226,200)
Contingent consideration payment
-
(1,167)
Activity under share-based payment plans
1,525
1,341
Purchase of treasury stock
(31,824)
(25,527)
Cash dividends paid
(13,902)
(12,985)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(69,201)
(40,038)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(3,329)
(1,464)
Net changes in cash and cash equivalents
(41,503)
90,862
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
195,706
104,844
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
154,203
$
195,706
Standex International Corporation
Selected Segment Data
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Sales
Electronics
$
80,417
$
79,906
$
321,956
$
305,872
Engraving
32,749
42,445
150,685
152,067
Scientific
17,521
18,278
68,931
74,924
Engineering Technologies
25,271
21,835
83,476
81,079
Specialty Solutions
24,236
25,863
95,587
127,106
Total
$
180,194
$
188,327
$
720,635
$
741,048
Income from operations
Electronics
$
16,146
$
16,819
$
64,030
$
68,979
Engraving
3,943
7,882
26,708
25,462
Scientific
4,926
4,660
19,000
17,109
Engineering Technologies
5,270
3,093
15,216
11,050
Specialty Solutions
5,381
6,424
19,631
25,368
Restructuring
(903)
(501)
(8,206)
(3,831)
Gain (loss) on sale of business
-
-
274
62,105
Acquisition related costs
(389)
(70)
(2,622)
(557)
Corporate
(7,227)
(9,831)
(32,183)
(35,207)
Other operating income (expense), net
-
-
(110)
611
Total
$
27,147
$
28,476
$
101,738
$
171,089
Standex International Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(In thousands, except percentages)
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
Adjusted income from operations and adjusted net income from continuing operations:
Net Sales
$
180,194
$
188,327
-4.3 %
$
720,635
$
741,048
-2.8 %
Income from operations, as reported
$
27,147
$
28,476
-4.7 %
$
101,738
$
171,089
-40.5 %
Income from operations margin
15.1 %
15.1 %
14.1 %
23.1 %
Adjustments:
Restructuring charges
903
501
8,206
3,831
Acquisition-related costs
389
70
2,622
557
Litigation (settlement refund) charge
-
-
-
(882)
(Gain) loss on sale of business
-
-
(274)
(62,105)
Environmental remediation
-
-
110
271
Property insurance deductible
-
-
-
-
Purchase accounting expenses
305
-
1,768
-
Adjusted income from operations
$
28,744
$
29,047
-1.0 %
$
114,170
$
112,761
1.2 %
Adjusted income from operations margin
16.0 %
15.4 %
15.8 %
15.2 %
Interest and other income (expense), net
(1,566)
(1,277)
(6,615)
(7,140)
Foreign currency related (gain) loss on acquisition and divestiture activities
-
-
309
-
Life insurance benefit
-
-
-
-
Provision for income taxes
(5,893)
(7,013)
(21,532)
(24,796)
Discrete and other tax items
-
-
100
100
Tax impact of above adjustments
(396)
416
(2,964)
(353)
Net income from continuing operations, as adjusted
$
20,889
$
21,173
-1.3 %
$
83,468
$
80,572
3.6 %
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
Net income (loss) from continuing operations, as reported
$
19,688
$
20,186
-2.5 %
$
73,591
$
139,153
Net income from continuing operations margin
10.9 %
10.7 %
10.2 %
18.8 %
Add back:
Provision for income taxes
5,893
7,013
21,532
24,796
Interest expense
1,300
1,237
4,544
5,405
Depreciation and amortization
6,994
7,200
28,140
28,474
EBITDA
$
33,875
$
35,636
-4.9 %
$
127,807
$
197,828
-35.4 %
EBITDA Margin
18.8 %
18.9 %
17.7 %
26.7 %
Adjustments:
Restructuring charges
903
501
8,206
3,831
Acquisition-related costs
389
70
2,622
557
Litigation (settlement refund) charge
-
-
-
(882)
(Gain) loss on sale of business
-
-
(274)
(62,105)
Foreign currency related (gain) loss on acquisition and divestiture activities
-
-
309
-
Environmental remediation
-
-
110
271
Life insurance benefit
-
-
-
-
Purchase accounting expenses
305
-
1,768
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
35,472
$
36,207
-2.0 %
$
140,548
$
139,500
0.8 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
19.7 %
19.2 %
19.5 %
18.8 %
Free operating cash flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations, as reported
$
28,737
$
40,413
$
93,346
$
90,768
Add back: Voluntary pension contribution
-
-
-
-
Less: Capital expenditures
(6,533)
(7,622)
(20,298)
(24,270)
Free cash flow from continuing operations
$
22,204
$
32,791
$
73,048
$
66,498
Standex International Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
%
2024
2023
% Change
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as reported
$
1.66
$
1.68
-1.2 %
$
6.18
$
11.59
-46.7 %
Adjustments:
Restructuring charges
0.06
0.03
0.53
0.24
Acquisition-related costs
0.02
-
0.17
0.03
Litigation (settlement refund) charge
-
-
-
(0.06)
(Gain) loss on sale of business
-
0.05
(0.02)
(5.13)
Foreign currency related (gain) loss on acquisition and divestiture activities
-
-
0.02
Environmental remediation
-
-
0.01
0.02
Discrete tax items
-
-
0.01
0.01
Purchase accounting expenses
0.02
-
0.11
-
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as adjusted
$
1.76
$
1.76
0.0 %
$
7.01
$
6.70
4.6 %
SOURCE Standex International Corporation