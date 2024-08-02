Hardman & Co Research

Hardman Talks Video | Polar Capital (PCFT) Interview In this Hardman Talks Keith Hiscock, CEO of Hardman & Co, sits down with Tom Dorner, Co-Manager of the Polar Capital Global Financials Trust. They discuss the current financial landscape, emphasizing the strategies employed by Polar Capital to navigate market challenges and leverage opportunities. Tom provides insights into the trust's performance, investment philosophy, and key sectors of focus, highlighting its approach to risk management and long-term value creation for investors. The conversation covers the impact of global economic trends on the financial sector, including regulatory changes and technological advancements. Tom elaborates on the importance of adaptability and innovation in maintaining a competitive edge. He underscores the significance of thorough research and a disciplined investment process in achieving sustainable growth. Keith and Tom conclude by reflecting on future prospects for the financial industry, with an optimistic outlook on emerging markets and potential areas for growth. Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/HUfkMT4ICpI To be first in the know about Hardman & Co's latest digital events, subscribe to the mailing list here . The Hardman Talks series is designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our corporate clients and our expert team of analysts. Click here to subscribe to the Hardman Talks channel on YouTube. Hardman & Co | 9 Bonhill Street | London | EC2A 4DJ | www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on X @HardmanandCo Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II.

