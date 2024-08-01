ResMed Inc. Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

Year-over-year revenue grows 9%, operating profit up 38%, non-GAAP operating profit up 30%

Operating cash flow of $440 million

Quarterly dividend increases 10% to $0.53 per share

Company to host an Investor Day on September 30, 2024

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced results for its quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

All comparisons are to the prior year period

Revenue increased by 9% to $1.2 billion; up 10% on a constant currency basis

Gross margin improved 350 bps to 58.5%; non-GAAP gross margin improved 330 bps to 59.1%

Income from operations increased 38%; non-GAAP income from operations up 30%

Operating cash flow of $440 million and debt repayments of $300 million

Diluted earnings per share of $1.98; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.08

Full Year 2024 Highlights

All comparisons are to the prior year period

Revenue increased by 11% to $4.7 billion; up 11% on a constant currency basis

Gross margin improved 90 bps to 56.7%; non-GAAP gross margin improved 120 bps to 57.7%

Income from operations increased 17%; non-GAAP income from operations up 21%

Operating cash flow of $1.4 billion and debt repayments of $0.8 billion

Diluted earnings per share of $6.92; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $7.72

"Our fourth quarter and full-year fiscal year 2024 results demonstrate strong performance across all sectors of our business," said Mick Farrell, Chairman & CEO of ResMed. "Ongoing patient and customer demand for our best-in-class products and software solutions is incredibly strong, driving solid growth across our devices, masks, and software businesses. The global ResMed team's focus on operating excellence, ongoing cost discipline, and profitable growth acceleration resulted in gross margin expansion, strong operating leverage, and double-digit growth in bottom-line profitability.

"Nearly 2.5 billion suffer from major sleep health and breathing disorders. As the market leader in these significantly underpenetrated markets, we're well-positioned as the clear leader to drive increased market penetration, demand generation, and accelerate growth for our businesses. We're laser-focused on increasing awareness with the fast-growth population of sleep-health-interested consumers, creating virtual pathways that expand access to therapies, while offering a broad portfolio of medical device products, software solutions, and beyond, as we deliver value for all ResMed stakeholders."

Financial Results and Operating Metrics

Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts

Three Months Ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 % Change Constant

Currency(A) Revenue $ 1,223.2 $ 1,122.1 9 % 10 % Gross margin 58.5 % 55.0 % 6 Non-GAAP gross margin(B) 59.1 % 55.8 % 6 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 242.2 240.7 1 1 Research and development expenses 80.9 78.1 3 4 Income from operations 381.2 275.3 38 Non-GAAP income from operations(B) 400.5 307.0 30 Net income 292.2 229.7 27 Non-GAAP net income(B) 306.3 235.5 30 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.98 $ 1.56 27 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(B) $ 2.08 $ 1.60 30

Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 % Change Constant

Currency(A) Revenue $ 4,685.3 $ 4,223.0 11 % 11 % Gross margin 56.7 % 55.8 % 2 Non-GAAP gross margin(B) 57.7 % 56.5 % 2 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 917.1 874.0 5 5 Research and development expenses 307.5 287.6 7 8 Income from operations 1,319.9 1,131.9 17 Non-GAAP income from operations(B) 1,478.4 1,224.4 21 Net income 1,021.0 897.6 14 Non-GAAP net income(B) 1,139.3 949.8 20 Diluted earnings per share $ 6.92 $ 6.09 14 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(B) $ 7.72 $ 6.44 20

(A) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed, excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a "constant currency" basis, which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

(B) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.

Discussion of Fourth Quarter Results

All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted

Revenue grew by 10 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by increased demand for our sleep devices and masks portfolio, as well as strong growth across our Software as a Service business. Revenue in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, excluding Software as a Service, grew by 10 percent. Revenue in Europe, Asia, and other markets, excluding Software as a Service, grew by 8 percent on a constant currency basis. Software as a Service revenue increased by 10 percent, reflecting continued organic growth in our SaaS portfolio.

Gross margin increased by 350 basis points mainly due to reduced freight and manufacturing cost improvements, an increase in average selling prices as well as favorable product mix. Non-GAAP gross margin increased by 330 basis points due to the same factors.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 1 percent on a constant currency basis. SG&A expenses improved to 19.8 percent of revenue in the quarter, compared with 21.5 percent in the same period of the prior year. The modest increase in SG&A expenses reflects cost management initiatives implemented during the December quarter.

Income from operations increased by 38 percent, and non-GAAP income from operations increased by 30 percent.

Net income for the quarter was $292 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.98. Non-GAAP net income increased by 30 percent to $306 million, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased by 30 percent to $2.08, predominantly attributable to strong sales and gross margin improvement as well as modest growth in operating expenses.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $440 million, compared to net income in the current quarter of $292 million and non-GAAP net income of $306 million.

During the quarter, we paid $71 million in dividends and repurchased 232,000 shares for consideration of $50 million as part of our ongoing capital management.

Other Business and Operational Highlights

Supported the presentation of 39 clinical research abstracts at the annual American Thoracic Society (26 abstracts) and SLEEP (13 abstracts) conferences, demonstrating the breadth and depth of ResMed's leadership in generating and analyzing real-world evidence in support of better clinical and patient outcomes. Research focused on a variety of topics including the increasing prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), the economic benefits of treating OSA, and the relationship between OSA and depression in women.

Dividend program

The ResMed board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share. The dividend will have a record date of August 15, 2024, payable on September 19, 2024. The dividend will be paid in U.S. currency to holders of ResMed's common stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Holders of CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs") trading on the Australian Securities Exchange will receive an equivalent amount in Australian currency, based on the exchange rate on the record date, and reflecting the 10:1 ratio between CDIs and NYSE shares. The ex-dividend date will be August 14, 2024, for common stockholders and for CDI holders. ResMed has received a waiver from the ASX's settlement operating rules, which will allow ResMed to defer processing conversions between its common stock and CDI registers from August 14, 2024, through August 15, 2024, inclusive.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

Safe harbor statement

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements - including statements regarding ResMed's projections of future revenue or earnings, expenses, new product development, new product launches, new markets for its products, the integration of acquisitions, our supply chain, domestic and international regulatory developments, litigation, tax outlook, and the expected impact of macroeconomic conditions of our business - are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in ResMed's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. ResMed does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Net revenue $ 1,223,195 $ 1,122,057 $ 4,685,297 $ 4,222,993 Cost of sales 499,681 496,276 1,982,769 1,836,935 Amortization of acquired intangibles(1) 7,987 8,395 32,963 30,396 Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses(1) - - 6,351 - Astral field safety notification expenses(1) - - 7,911 - Total cost of sales $ 507,668 $ 504,671 $ 2,029,994 $ 1,867,331 Gross profit $ 715,527 $ 617,386 $ 2,655,303 $ 2,355,662 Selling, general, and administrative 242,187 240,687 917,136 874,003 Research and development 80,861 78,144 307,525 287,642 Amortization of acquired intangibles(1) 11,262 12,319 46,521 42,020 Restructuring expenses(1) - 9,177 64,228 9,177 Acquisition related expenses(1) - 1,792 - 10,949 Total operating expenses $ 334,310 $ 342,119 $ 1,335,410 $ 1,223,791 Income from operations $ 381,217 $ 275,267 $ 1,319,893 $ 1,131,871 Other income (expenses), net: Interest expense, net $ (5,920 ) $ (14,943 ) $ (45,708 ) $ (47,379 ) Gain (loss) attributable to equity method investments 868 (2,228 ) (1,848 ) (7,265 ) Gain on equity investments(1) (15,473 ) (1,583 ) (4,045 ) 9,922 Gain on insurance recoveries(1) - 20,227 - 20,227 Other, net (2,960 ) 61 (3,494 ) (5,712 ) Total other income (expenses), net (23,485 ) 1,534 (55,095 ) (30,207 ) Income before income taxes $ 357,732 $ 276,801 $ 1,264,798 $ 1,101,664 Income taxes 65,495 47,137 243,847 204,108 Net income $ 292,237 $ 229,664 $ 1,020,951 $ 897,556 Basic earnings per share $ 1.99 $ 1.56 $ 6.94 $ 6.12 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.98 $ 1.56 $ 6.92 $ 6.09 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) $ 2.08 $ 1.60 $ 7.72 $ 6.44 Basic shares outstanding 146,915 147,015 147,021 146,765 Diluted shares outstanding 147,533 147,554 147,550 147,455

(1) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 238,361 $ 227,891 Accounts receivable, net 837,275 704,909 Inventories 822,250 998,012 Prepayments and other current assets 459,833 437,018 Total current assets $ 2,357,719 $ 2,367,830 Non-current assets: Property, plant, and equipment, net $ 548,025 $ 537,856 Operating lease right-of-use assets 151,121 127,955 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 3,327,959 3,322,640 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 487,570 395,427 Total non-current assets $ 4,514,675 $ 4,383,878 Total assets $ 6,872,394 $ 6,751,708 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 237,728 $ 150,756 Accrued expenses 377,678 365,660 Operating lease liabilities, current 25,278 21,919 Deferred revenue 152,554 138,072 Income taxes payable 107,517 72,224 Short-term debt 9,900 9,902 Total current liabilities $ 910,655 $ 758,533 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue $ 137,343 $ 119,186 Deferred income taxes 79,339 90,650 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 141,444 116,853 Other long-term liabilities 42,257 68,166 Long-term debt 697,313 1,431,234 Long-term income taxes payable - 37,183 Total non-current liabilities $ 1,097,696 $ 1,863,272 Total liabilities $ 2,008,351 $ 2,621,805 Stockholders' equity Common stock $ 588 $ 588 Additional paid-in capital 1,896,604 1,772,083 Retained earnings 4,991,647 4,253,016 Treasury stock (1,773,267 ) (1,623,256 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (251,529 ) (272,528 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 4,864,043 $ 4,129,903 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,872,394 $ 6,751,708

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 292,237 $ 229,664 $ 1,020,951 $ 897,556 Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 43,677 46,760 176,870 165,156 Amortization of right-of-use assets 11,077 8,440 39,339 32,406 Stock-based compensation costs 21,392 19,927 80,184 71,142 (Gain) loss attributable to equity method investments, net of dividends received (868 ) 5,102 1,848 10,138 (Gain) loss on equity investments 15,473 1,584 4,045 (9,922 ) Non-cash restructuring expenses - 9,177 33,239 9,177 Gain on insurance recoveries - (20,227 ) - (20,227 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (57,523 ) (18,059 ) (134,278 ) (106,511 ) Inventories, net 8,910 6,257 172,203 (248,833 ) Prepaid expenses, net deferred income taxes and other current assets (16,237 ) (51,518 ) (115,213 ) (138,125 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other 121,975 330 122,072 31,342 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 440,113 $ 237,437 $ 1,401,260 $ 693,299 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (24,881 ) (34,449 ) (99,460 ) (119,672 ) Patent registration and acquisition costs (1,442 ) (4,285 ) (15,396 ) (14,328 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (19,697 ) (1,524 ) (133,464 ) (1,012,749 ) Purchases of investments (3,073 ) (2,500 ) (12,765 ) (32,229 ) Proceeds from exits of investments 750 - 1,000 3,937 (Payments) / proceeds on maturity of foreign currency contracts 1,833 (3,765 ) (9,699 ) 15,196 Net cash used in investing activities $ (46,510 ) $ (46,523 ) $ (269,784 ) $ (1,159,845 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 27,696 23,493 53,094 49,142 Purchases of treasury stock (50,004 ) - (150,011 ) - Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (421 ) (334 ) (8,757 ) (30,631 ) Payments of business combination contingent consideration - (2,045 ) (1,293 ) (2,361 ) Proceeds from borrowings, net of borrowing costs - - 105,000 1,070,000 Repayment of borrowings (300,000 ) (145,000 ) (835,000 ) (405,000 ) Dividends paid (70,553 ) (64,705 ) (282,320 ) (258,276 ) Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities $ (393,282 ) $ (188,591 ) $ (1,119,287 ) $ 422,874 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash $ 130 $ (2,326 ) $ (1,719 ) $ (2,147 ) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 451 (3 ) 10,470 (45,819 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 237,910 227,894 227,891 273,710 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 238,361 $ 227,891 $ 238,361 $ 227,891



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures "non-GAAP gross profit" and "non-GAAP gross margin" exclude amortization expense from acquired intangibles and restructuring expense related to cost of sales and are reconciled below:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenue $ 1,223,195 $ 1,122,057 $ 4,685,297 $ 4,222,993 GAAP cost of sales $ 507,668 $ 504,671 $ 2,029,994 $ 1,867,331 Less:Amortization of acquired intangibles(A) (7,987 ) (8,395 ) (32,963 ) (30,396 ) Less: Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses(A) - - (6,351 ) - Less: Astral field safety notification expenses(A) - - (7,911 ) - Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 499,681 $ 496,276 $ 1,982,769 $ 1,836,935 GAAP gross profit $ 715,527 $ 617,386 $ 2,655,303 $ 2,355,662 GAAP gross margin 58.5 % 55.0 % 56.7 % 55.8 % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 723,514 $ 625,781 $ 2,702,528 $ 2,386,058 Non-GAAP gross margin 59.1 % 55.8 % 57.7 % 56.5 %



The measure "non-GAAP income from operations" is reconciled with GAAP income from operations below:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 GAAP income from operations $ 381,217 $ 275,267 $ 1,319,893 $ 1,131,871 Amortization of acquired intangibles-cost of sales(A) 7,987 8,395 32,963 30,396 Amortization of acquired intangibles-operating expenses(A) 11,262 12,319 46,521 42,020 Restructuring(A) - 9,177 64,228 9,177 Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses(A) - - 6,351 - Astral field safety notification expenses(A) - - 7,911 - Acquisition-related expenses(A) - 1,792 483 10,949 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 400,466 $ 306,950 $ 1,478,350 $ 1,224,413



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures "non-GAAP net income" and "non-GAAP diluted earnings per share" are reconciled with GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share in the table below:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 GAAP net income $ 292,237 $ 229,664 $ 1,020,951 $ 897,556 Amortization of acquired intangibles-cost of sales(A) 7,987 8,395 32,963 30,396 Amortization of acquired intangibles-operating expenses(A) 11,262 12,319 46,521 42,020 Restructuring expenses(A) - 9,177 64,228 9,177 Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses(A) - - 6,351 - Astral field safety notification expenses(A) - - 7,911 - Acquisition-related expenses(A) - 1,792 483 10,949 Gain on insurance recoveries(A) - (20,227 ) - (20,227 ) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(A) (5,145 ) (5,631 ) (40,114 ) (20,114 ) Non-GAAP net income(A) $ 306,341 $ 235,489 $ 1,139,294 $ 949,757 GAAP diluted shares outstanding 147,533 147,554 147,550 147,455 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.98 $ 1.56 $ 6.92 $ 6.09 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(A) $ 2.08 $ 1.60 $ 7.72 $ 6.44

(A) ResMed adjusts for the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, restructuring expenses, field safety notification expenses, acquisition-related expenses, gain on insurance recoveries, and associated tax effects from their evaluation of ongoing operations, and believes that investors benefit from adjusting these items to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of current operating performance.

ResMed believes that non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is an additional measure of performance that investors can use to compare operating results between reporting periods. ResMed uses non-GAAP information internally in planning, forecasting, and evaluating the results of operations in the current period and in comparing it to past periods. ResMed believes this information provides investors better insight when evaluating ResMed's performance from core operations and provides consistent financial reporting. The use of non-GAAP measures is intended to supplement, and not to replace, the presentation of net income and other GAAP measures. Like all non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP earnings are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP.



Revenue by Product and Region

(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2024 (A) June 30,

2023 (A) % Change Constant

Currency(B) U.S., Canada, and Latin America Devices $ 406.2 $ 387.2 5 % Masks and other 321.2 273.7 17 Total U.S., Canada and Latin America $ 727.4 $ 660.9 10 Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets Devices $ 228.8 $ 215.2 6 % 8 % Masks and other 115.0 107.4 7 9 Total Combined Europe, Asia and other markets $ 343.9 $ 322.6 7 8 Global revenue Total Devices $ 635.1 $ 602.4 5 % 6 % Total Masks and other 436.2 381.0 14 15 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 1,071.3 $ 983.5 9 9 Software as a Service 151.9 138.6 10 10 Total $ 1,223.2 $ 1,122.1 9 10

Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2024 (A) June 30,

2023 (A) %

Change Constant

Currency(B) U.S., Canada, and Latin America Devices $ 1,522.8 $ 1,444.4 5 % Masks and other 1,199.8 1,039.0 15 Total U.S., Canada and Latin America $ 2,722.6 $ 2,483.4 10 Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets Devices $ 921.3 $ 826.3 11 % 10 % Masks and other 457.4 415.3 10 8 Total Combined Europe, Asia and other markets $ 1,378.6 $ 1,241.6 11 10 Global revenue Total Devices $ 2,444.0 $ 2,270.7 8 % 7 % Total Masks and other 1,657.2 1,454.3 14 13 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 4,101.2 $ 3,725.0 10 10 Software as a Service 584.1 498.0 17 17 Total $ 4,685.3 $ 4,223.0 11 11

(A) Totals and subtotals may not add due to rounding.

(B) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a "constant currency basis," which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.