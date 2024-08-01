Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.08.2024 22:12 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.: LeMaitre Q2 2024 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q2 2024 results, announced a $0.16/share quarterly dividend and provided guidance.

Q2 2024 Financial Results

  • Sales $55.8mm, +11% (+12% organic) vs. Q2 2023
  • Gross margin 68.9%, +490 bps
  • Op. income $14.4mm, +52%
  • Op. margin 26%
  • Net income $11.8mm, +46%
  • Earnings per diluted share $0.52, +44%
  • Cash up $4.8mm sequentially to $113.1mm

Allografts (+30%), bovine patches (+12%) and carotid shunts (+22%) led Q2 sales growth. APAC sales increased 20%, EMEA 13% and the Americas 10%.

The gross margin increased to 68.9% (vs. 64.0% in Q2 2023), driven by manufacturing efficiencies and higher average selling prices.

Operating income of $14.4mm was up 52% vs. Q2 2023. Operating expenses grew 6% year-over-year due to restrained headcount growth and reduced regulatory spending. 144 sales reps were on staff at quarter end.

Chairman/CEO George LeMaitre said, "2024 is shaping up to be another year of healthy sales and profit growth. Increased guidance now implies a 23% op. margin in 2024, vs. 19% in 2023."

Business Outlook

Q3 2024 GuidanceFull Year 2024 Guidance
Sales$52.7mm - $54.7mm
(Mid: $53.7mm, +13%, +14% Org.)		$216.8mm - $220.8mm
(Mid: $218.8mm, +13%, + 13% Org.)
Gross Margin68.0%68.4%
Op. Income$11.3mm - $12.7mm
(Mid: $12.0mm, +31%)
$49.7mm - $52.5mm
(Mid $51.1mm, +39%)
(Mid: $51.1mm, +37% Ex-Special)*
Op. Margin (Mid)22%23%
EPS$0.42 - $0.46
(Mid: $0.44, +32%)		$1.82 - $1.91
(Mid: $1.86, +39%)
(Mid: $1.86, +37% Ex-Special)*

*Special charges in 2023 were related to the St. Etienne factory closure.

Quarterly Dividend

On July 25, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.16/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on August 29, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 21, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $50.0mm of the Company's common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 21, 2025, unless extended by the Board.

Conference Call Reminder

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00pm ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at www.lemaitre.com/investor. Access to the live call is available by registering online here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events, including EBITDA. This press release also provides guidance for operating income and EPS excluding the special charge relating to the closure of our St. Etienne factory and revenue related to the Aziyo distribution agreement. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and the aforementioned non-GAAP profitability measures to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that the presentation of guidance described above for sales, operating income and EPS provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company's profitability.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, companies that develop products or services that may impact the use of our products such as drugs to treat diabetes or weight loss; the risks from competition from other companies; the status of our global regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S.; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company's products and pricing; risks from implementing a new enterprise resource planning system; the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; our reliance on sole source suppliers; disruptions or breaches of information technology systems; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company's products and the productivity of the Company's direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)
June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $22,268 $24,269
Short-term marketable securities 90,831 80,805
Accounts receivable, net 30,822 25,064
Inventory and other deferred costs 63,673 58,080
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,217 6,380
Total current assets 212,811 194,598
Property and equipment, net 23,117 21,754
Right-of-use leased assets 17,294 18,027
Goodwill 65,945 65,945
Other intangibles, net 38,767 41,711
Deferred tax assets 1,028 1,003
Other assets 4,117 3,740
Total assets $363,079 $346,778
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $1,995 $3,734
Accrued expenses 20,785 23,650
Acquisition-related obligations 75 24
Lease liabilities - short-term 2,591 2,471
Total current liabilities 25,446 29,879
Lease liabilities - long-term 15,818 16,624
Deferred tax liabilities 104 107
Other long-term liabilities 2,179 2,268
Total liabilities 43,547 48,878
Stockholders' equity
Common stock 240 239
Additional paid-in capital 208,689 200,755
Retained earnings 129,961 115,430
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,094) (4,625)
Treasury stock (14,264) (13,899)
Total stockholders' equity 319,532 297,900
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $363,079 $346,778
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
For the three months ended For the six months ended
June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023
Net sales$55,849 $50,115 $109,327 $97,190
Cost of sales 17,381 18,029 34,194 34,221
Gross profit 38,468 32,086 75,133 62,969
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing 10,984 10,216 22,670 21,113
General and administrative 8,820 7,722 17,833 15,654
Research and development 4,284 4,516 8,376 8,391
Restructuring - 180 - 485
Total operating expenses 24,088 22,634 48,879 45,643
Income from operations 14,380 9,452 26,254 17,326
Other income (expense):
Interest income 1,137 682 2,138 1,250
Foreign currency gain (loss) (11) 185 (89) (240)
Income before income taxes 15,506 10,319 28,303 18,336
Provision for income taxes 3,680 2,221 6,590 4,198
Net income$11,826 $8,098 $21,713 $14,138
Earnings per share of common stock
Basic$0.53 $0.36 $0.97 $0.64
Diluted$0.52 $0.36 $0.96 $0.63
Weighted - average shares outstanding:
Basic 22,458 22,213 22,412 22,162
Diluted 22,725 22,451 22,657 22,371
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.16 $0.14 $0.32 $0.28
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
For the three months ended For the six months ended
June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023
$ % $ % $ % $ %
Net Sales by Geography
Americas$36,907 66% $33,507 67% $72,152 66% $65,633 67%
Europe, Middle East and Africa 15,298 27% 13,580 27% 29,693 27% 25,857 27%
Asia Pacific 3,644 7% 3,028 6% 7,482 7% 5,700 6%
Total Net Sales$55,849 100% $50,115 100% $109,327 100% $97,190 100%
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
For the three months ended For the six months ended
June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA
Net income as reported $11,826 $8,098 $21,713 $14,138
Interest income (1,137) (682) (2,138) (1,250)
Amortization and depreciation expense 2,384 2,326 4,766 4,677
Provision for income taxes 3,680 2,221 6,590 4,198
EBITDA $16,753 $11,963 $30,931 $21,763
EBITDA percentage increase 40% 42%
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth:
For the three months ended June 30, 2024
Net sales as reported $55,849
Net distribution sales (non-organic) (348)
Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 394
Adjusted net sales $55,895
For the three months ended June 30, 2023
Net sales as reported $50,115
Adjusted net sales $50,115
Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended June 30, 2024 $5,780 12%
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:
For the three months ending September 30, 2024
Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $53,710
Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 238
Adjusted projected net sales $53,948
For the three months ended September 30, 2023
Net sales as reported $47,411
Adjusted net sales $47,411
Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending September 30, 2024 $6,537 14%
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:
For the year ending December 31, 2024
Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $218,847
Net distribution sales (non-organic) (1,612)
Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 450
Adjusted projected net sales $217,685
For the year ended December 31, 2023
Net sales as reported $193,484
Adjusted net sales $193,484
Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2024 $24,201 13%
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected operating income:
For the year ending December 31, 2024
Operating income per guidance (midpoint) $51,096
Adjusted projected operating income $51,096
For the year ended December 31, 2023
Operating income as reported $36,712
Impact of special charge 485
Adjusted operating income $37,197
Adjusted projected operating income increase for the year ending December 31, 2024 $13,899 37%
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected EPS:
For the year ending December 31, 2024
EPS per guidance (midpoint) $1.86
Adjusted EPS $1.86
For the year ended December 31, 2023
EPS as reported $1.34
Impact of special charge 0.02
Adjusted EPS $1.36
Adjusted projected EPS increase for the year ending December 31, 2024 $0.50 37%


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.