02.08.2024
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 02

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ("AGVIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 1 August 2024 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 103.65p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 104.27p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (accrued entitlement per the Articles) = 100.59p

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

2 August 2024


