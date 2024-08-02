BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 02

BH Macro Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Completion of 30 June 2024 Share Conversion

2 August 2024

Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.5

Following the publication on 24 July 2024 of the final month-end net asset values for 30 June 2024, the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the articles of incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 30 June 2024 share conversion date:

0.818775 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share 1.221337 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be issued:

- 8,142 US Dollar Shares of no par value

and the following shares will be cancelled:

- 6,669 Sterling Shares of no par value

all with effect from 2 August 2024.

Application will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.

Admission is expected to occur on or about 12 August 2024. Shareholder CREST accounts for converting shareholders are expected to be updated by 5.00pm on or about 12 August 2024.

Following issue and cancellation of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

- 28,248,841 US Dollar Ordinary Shares (Excluding Treasury Shares)

- 0 US Dollar Treasury Shares

- 355,678,464 Sterling Ordinary Shares (Excluding Treasury Shares)

- 19,173,845 Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 9 March 2007 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:

US Dollar Share 0.7606

Sterling Share 1.4710

From 2 August 2024, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 544,689,089.

Website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001