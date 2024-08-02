

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales decreased unexpectedly in June after recovering in the previous month, the statistical office ISTAT reported Friday.



The sales value dropped 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.4 percent recovery in May. Economists had expected a further increase of 0.2 percent. Retail sales of both food and non-food goods declined by 0.2 percent.



Data showed that the volume of retail sales also contracted by 0.2 percent monthly after rebounding by 0.1 percent in May.



On an annual basis, retail sales fell 1.0 percent in June, in contrast to a 0.5 percent rise in the prior month. The overall decrease in demand was brought on by a 1.7 percent fall in non-food sales.



