

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $4.434 billion, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $6.010 billion, or $3.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Chevron Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.677 billion or $2.55 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $51.181 billion from $48.896 billion last year.



Chevron Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



