

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $9.240 billion, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $7.880 billion, or $1.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $93.060 billion from $82.914 billion last year.



Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $9.240 Bln. vs. $7.880 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.14 vs. $1.94 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $93.060 Bln vs. $82.914 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX