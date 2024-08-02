

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $924 million, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $715 million, or $2.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $734 million or $2.24 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $10.558 billion from $10.306 billion last year.



LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



