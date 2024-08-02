The "Hungary Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction industry in Hungary is expected to shrink by 1.8% in real terms in 2024, owing to headwinds caused by rising inflation, interest rates, construction material prices, coupled with declining investments in the construction industry.

According to the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH), the investment in construction industry fell by 24.9% year on year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2023, preceded by an annual growth of 3.3% in 2022. In addition, the residential and commercial sector's weakness is majorly affecting the industry's output in 2024. According to KSH, the total number of commercial construction permits fell by 16.1% in the first nine months of 2023 and the total number of residential construction permits fell by 43.2% in the first nine months of 2023, preceded by an annual growth of 3.3% and 19.7% in 2022, respectively.

However, the construction industry is expected to record an annual average growth rate of 5.7% between 2025 and 2028, supported by improvement in investments in transport, energy production projects, residential and commercial construction projects. In November 2023, the European Commission approved a plan to fund HUF2.6 trillion ($6.7 billion) in grants and HUF1.5 trillion ($4 billion) in loans to include the REPowerEU program under Recovery and Resilience Plan by end of 2026.

Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Hungary, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants.

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

