Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 02
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
2ndAugust 2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 1stAugust 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
1st August 2024 55.34p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 55.13p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
2nd August