

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO):



Earnings: -$106 million in Q2 vs. $9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.77 in Q2 vs. $0.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Perrigo Company plc reported adjusted earnings of $74 million or $0.53 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.46 per share Revenue: $1.066 billion in Q2 vs. $1.193 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.65



