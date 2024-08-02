

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $243.5 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $221.2 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Church & Dwight Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $1.511 billion from $1.454 billion last year.



Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.67



