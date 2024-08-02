Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.08.2024 13:48 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 02

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 2 August 2024

Name of applicant:

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

Name of scheme:

General Corporate Purposes

Period of return:

From:

1 January 2024

To:

30 June 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

4,249,911 ordinary shares of 25 pence each

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

N/A

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0 ordinary shares of 25 pence each

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

4,249,911 ordinary shares of 25 pence each

Name of contact:

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

07876413536


