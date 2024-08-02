XXImo appoints Rick Centeno as its new CEO

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XXImo, the innovative mobility payment platform provider, is excited to announce the appointment of Rick Centeno as its new CEO, effective August 1, 2024. Centeno will spearhead the company's mission to become the foremost provider of payment solutions in the European mobility sector.

Rick Centeno brings a wealth of experience to XXImo, having been involved with the company since June. His impressive track record in scaling and transforming payment organizations at renowned companies such as Zalando and Booking.com makes him an ideal fit for XXImo's ambitious goals. XXImo, a subsidiary of AutoBinck Group, aims to establish itself as the leading multimodal payment platform for the European mobility market.

XXImo's robust platform is built on a foundation of proven regulatory and technological components, including its license from DNB as a payment institution and electronic money institution, Visa Principal Membership, Apple/Google Pay integration, and AWS cloud capabilities. Michel Cornelissen, CFO of AutoBinck Group and interim CEO of XXImo for the past eight months, expressed his confidence in Centeno's leadership: "Rick's extensive experience with regulated entities and his strong leadership in technology-driven organizations make him the perfect leader for XXImo as we substantially scale our operations."

Rick Centeno shared his enthusiasm for his new role: "I fully support XXImo's vision and am thrilled to lead the company into its next phase. Our integrated white-label mobility payment service platform, combined with advanced spend-control technology, uniquely positions us to play a pivotal role in the transition from closed loop to open loop payments in the European mobility ecosystem. I am eager to take on this challenge and ensure XXImo becomes a dominant player in Europe." Over the past two months, Centeno has already begun collaborating with XXImo's core team, setting the stage for the company's continued growth and success.

XXImo is part of AutoBinck Group, a portfolio company with companies in the energy and mobility sectors. AutoBinck Group's mission is 'Making innovative mobility and energy solutions accessible for all'. The Group generates around €1B in revenue, employs over 1,700 people and operates in 31 countries.

About XXImo

XXImo's innovative Mobility Management Payment Platform empowers businesses to develop seamless multi-model travel solutions by offering innovative, flexible and compliant payment capabilities for fuel, EV-charging, parking, public transport, and other mobility related services. Established 13 years ago, XXImo has evolved from a mobility card provider into a full-service platform supporting businesses in creating seamless travel solutions for their customers. The company's head office is located in Utrecht, it employs more than 80 professionals across Europe and is active in the UK, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. For more information check xximo.com.

