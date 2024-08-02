

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) reported Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$14 million, or -$0.13 per share. This compares with -$19 million, or -$0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $1.238 billion from $1.267 billion last year.



Telephone & Data Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$14 Mln. vs. -$19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.13 vs. -$0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.238 Bln vs. $1.267 Bln last year.



