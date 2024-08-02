The "Central and Eastern Europe Macroeconomic Growth Opportunities, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The region is forecast to grow at 2.6% in 2024 following a muted real GDP growth of 0.8% in 2023 amidst elevated price pressures and poor export performance.
The Central and Eastern European (CEE) region enjoys geographic advantages and has cemented manufacturing prowess, especially in automotive, food-and-agro, textiles, aerospace and defense, plastics, and metals sub-sectors. In a period defined by geopolitical tensions, shifting supply chains and trade relations, and reshoring and nearshoring priorities of global conglomerates, the CEE nations will become the investment hotspots for Western European and global investors catering to the wider European consumer base.
Steady fiscal support for digitalization, infrastructure, and green transition, coupled with receding price pressures, will drive growth recovery this year. Real GDP growth will average 3.0% between 2024 and 2030, with CEE's nominal GDP forecast to reach $2.9 trillion by the end of this decade.
This macroeconomic thought leadership provides strategic insights on regional megatrends and ranks CEE economies as per their exposure to medium and long-term risks. Decision-makers can also leverage the country-level growth outlook for Poland, Czechia, Romania, and Hungary to outline geographic expansion strategies.
Long-term macroeconomic transformations, in terms of the silver economy expansion, infrastructure and digitalization investments, and the region's potential to become the European manufacturing hotbed have also been outlined, which will help business executives leverage long-term shifts that will drive profitable investments.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Defense
- Automotives
- Digital and Services Economy
- Infrastructure
- Green and Renewable Energy
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
CEE: Economic Environment
- CEE Economic Environment: An Overview
- Economic Metrics
- Economic Growth Drivers
- Economic Growth Restraints
CEE: Regional Economic Outlook
- CEE: Economic Outlook
- CEE: GDP Growth Forecast, Select Countries
CEE: Regional Megatrends
- I. CEE Will Be a European Manufacturing Hotbed
- II. Rapid Infrastructure Development Will Bolster Intra-European Trade
- III. Silver Economy Expansion Will Accelerate Amidst an Aging Population
- IV. ICT and Digital Transformation will Power Multisector Growth in CEE
CEE: Country-wise Risk Exposure Ranking
- Medium-Term Risks (2024-2026)
- Long-Term Risks (2027-2030)
Poland Outlook
- Poland: Economic Outlook
- Poland: Industry Highlights
Czechia Outlook
- Czechia: Economic Outlook
- Czechia: Industry Highlights
Romania Outlook
- Romania: Economic Outlook
- Romania: Industry Highlights
Hungary Outlook
- Hungary: Economic Outlook
- Hungary: Industry Highlights
