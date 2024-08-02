The "Central and Eastern Europe Macroeconomic Growth Opportunities, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The region is forecast to grow at 2.6% in 2024 following a muted real GDP growth of 0.8% in 2023 amidst elevated price pressures and poor export performance.

The Central and Eastern European (CEE) region enjoys geographic advantages and has cemented manufacturing prowess, especially in automotive, food-and-agro, textiles, aerospace and defense, plastics, and metals sub-sectors. In a period defined by geopolitical tensions, shifting supply chains and trade relations, and reshoring and nearshoring priorities of global conglomerates, the CEE nations will become the investment hotspots for Western European and global investors catering to the wider European consumer base.

Steady fiscal support for digitalization, infrastructure, and green transition, coupled with receding price pressures, will drive growth recovery this year. Real GDP growth will average 3.0% between 2024 and 2030, with CEE's nominal GDP forecast to reach $2.9 trillion by the end of this decade.

This macroeconomic thought leadership provides strategic insights on regional megatrends and ranks CEE economies as per their exposure to medium and long-term risks. Decision-makers can also leverage the country-level growth outlook for Poland, Czechia, Romania, and Hungary to outline geographic expansion strategies.

Long-term macroeconomic transformations, in terms of the silver economy expansion, infrastructure and digitalization investments, and the region's potential to become the European manufacturing hotbed have also been outlined, which will help business executives leverage long-term shifts that will drive profitable investments.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Defense

Automotives

Digital and Services Economy

Infrastructure

Green and Renewable Energy

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

CEE: Economic Environment

CEE Economic Environment: An Overview

Economic Metrics

Economic Growth Drivers

Economic Growth Restraints

CEE: Regional Economic Outlook

CEE: Economic Outlook

CEE: GDP Growth Forecast, Select Countries

CEE: Regional Megatrends

I. CEE Will Be a European Manufacturing Hotbed

II. Rapid Infrastructure Development Will Bolster Intra-European Trade

III. Silver Economy Expansion Will Accelerate Amidst an Aging Population

IV. ICT and Digital Transformation will Power Multisector Growth in CEE

CEE: Country-wise Risk Exposure Ranking

Medium-Term Risks (2024-2026)

Long-Term Risks (2027-2030)

Poland Outlook

Poland: Economic Outlook

Poland: Industry Highlights

Czechia Outlook

Czechia: Economic Outlook

Czechia: Industry Highlights

Romania Outlook

Romania: Economic Outlook

Romania: Industry Highlights

Hungary Outlook

Hungary: Economic Outlook

Hungary: Industry Highlights

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6su0bd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240802943898/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900