

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As part of the federal government's response to tornadoes that caused the emergency shutdown of the ExxonMobil Refinery in Joliet, Illinois, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan issued an emergency fuel waiver to help alleviate fuel shortages in four states whose supply of gasoline has been impacted by the ExxonMobil refinery shutdown in Joliet, Illinois.



EPA said it has waived the federal regulations and federally enforceable State Implementation Plan requirements for the low Reid vapor pressure (RVP) and reformulated gasoline (RFG) requirements in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin to facilitate the supply of fuel in these areas.



This waiver will continue through August 20.



The Clean Air Act allows EPA Administrator, in consultation with the Department of Energy, to waive certain fuel requirements to address shortages. Regan granted the temporary waiver to help ensure that an adequate supply of gasoline is available in the affected areas until normal supply to the region can be restored.



EPA said that it decided to grant a short-term waiver in the public interest and after evaluating the situation with DOE. EPA and DOE are continuing to actively monitor the fuel supply situation resulting from the ExxonMobil refinery shutdown and considering additional measures to alleviate the impact, it said in a press release.



To mitigate any impacts on air quality, the Clean Air Act provides strict criteria for when fuel waivers may be granted and requires that waivers be limited as much as possible in terms of their geographic scope and duration.



