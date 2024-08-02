United States Cellular Corporation: UScellular reports second quarter 2024 results

2024 guidance reaffirmed

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously announced, UScellular will hold a teleconference on August 2, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $927 million for the second quarter of 2024, versus $957 million for the same period one year ago. Service revenues totaled $743 million, versus $760 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $17 million and $0.20, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $5 million and $0.05, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

2Q 2024 Highlights*

Announced sale of wireless operations and select spectrum assets

Now reporting Wireless and Towers segments Wireless Sequential improvement in postpaid gross additions and postpaid net losses Postpaid ARPU grew 2%; service revenues decreased 2% Towers Third-party tower revenues increased 1%

Fixed wireless customers grew 40% to 134,000

Strong cost management across the enterprise led to increased operating income, net income and Adjusted OIBDA

* Comparisons are 2Q'23 to 2Q'24 unless otherwise noted

"Solid postpaid ARPU growth and continued strong expense discipline is keeping us on track to deliver on our financial guidance," said Laurent C. Therivel, UScellular President and CEO. "We have taken actions to improve subscriber results that have led to sequential improvement in postpaid handset net additions in the second quarter. While postpaid handset net additions remained negative, we are encouraged by the positive momentum.

"Finally, I would also like to thank all of our associates for their hard work in these dynamic times. 2024 has been a year of unprecedented change for the organization, but our team has remained focused on our mission of connecting customers to what matters most."

Announced Transaction and Exploration of Strategic Alternatives for UScellular

On May 28, 2024, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) and UScellular announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to sell UScellular's wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025, subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

UScellular retains its nearly 4,400 owned towers, its equity method investments, and approximately 70% of its spectrum assets. The strategic alternatives review process is ongoing as UScellular seeks to opportunistically monetize its spectrum assets that are not subject to the T-Mobile transaction.

2024 Estimated Results

UScellular's current estimates of full-year 2024 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of August 2, 2024 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. UScellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.



2024 Estimated Results

Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Service revenues $2,950-$3,050 Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA1, 2 $750-$850 Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA1, 2 $920-$1,020 Unchanged Capital expenditures $550-$650 Unchanged







The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2024 estimated results, UScellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, UScellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, UScellular is unable to provide such guidance.







Actual Results

2024 Estimated

Results 2

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Year Ended

December 31, 2023 (Dollars in millions)









Net income (GAAP) N/A

$42

$58 Add back:









Income tax expense N/A

41

53 Income before income taxes (GAAP) $60-$160

$83

$111 Add back:









Interest expense 185

91

196 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 660

329

656 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $905-$1,005

$503

$963 Add back or deduct:









Expenses related to strategic alternatives review -

21

8 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 15

11

17 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net -

7

(2) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $920-$1,020

$542

$986 Deduct:









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 155

80

158 Interest and dividend income 15

6

10 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $750-$850

$456

$818



1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. UScellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of UScellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of UScellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of UScellular while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for June 30, 2024, can be found on UScellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.

2 2024 Estimated Results do not reflect any anticipated costs, expenses or results of the strategic alternatives review referenced above.





Conference Call Information

UScellular will hold a conference call on August 2, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com or at

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/870908711

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/870908711 Access the call by phone at (888)330-2384 conference ID: 1328528.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.uscellular.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.

About UScellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.5 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago -based company had 4,300 full- and part-time associates as of June 30, 2024. At the end of the second quarter of 2024, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned approximately 82 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the announced transaction whereby UScellular has agreed to sell its wireless operations and selected spectrum assets to T-Mobile will be successfully completed or whether UScellular will be able to find buyers at mutually agreeable prices for its spectrum assets that are not subject to the agreement with T-Mobile; whether any such strategic alternative will result in additional value for UScellular and its shareholders and whether the process will have an adverse impact on UScellular's business; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; intense competition; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; UScellular's smaller scale relative to larger competitors; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms and changes in roaming practices; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of UScellular's businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which UScellular does business; uncertainties in UScellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment, including changes in regulatory support received and the ability to pass through regulatory fees to customers; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; potential conflicts of interests between TDS and UScellular; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of UScellular's Form 10-K, as updated by any UScellular Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

For more information about UScellular, visit: www.uscellular.com



United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period1 4,027,000

4,051,000

4,106,000

4,159,000

4,194,000 Gross additions 117,000

106,000

129,000

128,000

125,000 Handsets 73,000

63,000

80,000

84,000

83,000 Connected devices 44,000

43,000

49,000

44,000

42,000 Net additions (losses)1 (24,000)

(44,000)

(50,000)

(35,000)

(28,000) Handsets (29,000)

(47,000)

(53,000)

(38,000)

(29,000) Connected devices 5,000

3,000

3,000

3,000

1,000 ARPU2 $ 51.45

$ 51.96

$ 51.61

$ 51.11

$ 50.64 ARPA3 $ 130.41

$ 132.00

$ 131.63

$ 130.91

$ 130.19 Handset upgrade rate4 4.1 %

4.5 %

5.8 %

4.5 %

4.8 % Churn rate5 1.16 %

1.22 %

1.44 %

1.30 %

1.21 % Handsets 0.97 %

1.03 %

1.22 %

1.11 %

1.01 % Connected devices 2.47 %

2.52 %

3.03 %

2.64 %

2.65 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period1 439,000

436,000

451,000

462,000

462,000 Gross additions 50,000

41,000

43,000

52,000

50,000 Net additions (losses)1 3,000

(13,000)

(11,000)

-

(8,000) ARPU2, 6 $ 32.37

$ 32.25

$ 32.32

$ 33.44

$ 33.86 Churn rate5 3.60 %

4.06 %

3.87 %

3.68 %

4.18 % Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 32,550,000

32,550,000

32,350,000

32,350,000

32,350,000 Consolidated operating penetration7 15 %

14 %

15 %

15 %

15 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 165

$ 131

$ 148

$ 111

$ 143 Total cell sites in service 6,990

6,995

7,000

6,973

6,952 Owned towers 4,388

4,382

4,373

4,356

4,341





1 First quarter 2024 connections were adjusted to remove subscribers that could no longer access the UScellular network due to the CDMA shutdown. This resulted in 11,000 and 2,000 subscribers removed from the postpaid and prepaid base, respectively, that are not included in Net additions (losses) for the quarter. 2 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections. 3 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 4 Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections. 5 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 6 Fourth quarter 2023 Prepaid ARPU excludes a $6 million reduction of prepaid revenue related to an adjustment to correct a prior period error recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. 7 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















Service $ 743

$ 760

(2) %

$ 1,497

$ 1,527

(2) % Equipment sales 184

197

(6) %

380

415

(9) % Total operating revenues 927

957

(3) %

1,877

1,942

(3) %























Operating expenses





















System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and

accretion reported below) 180

190

(5) %

362

372

(3) % Cost of equipment sold 211

228

(7) %

427

480

(11) % Selling, general and administrative 322

341

(5) %

653

686

(5) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 165

161

2 %

329

330

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 5

3

49 %

11

13

(19) % (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 8

-

N/M

7

-

N/M Total operating expenses 891

923

(3) %

1,789

1,881

(5) %























Operating income 36

34

6 %

88

61

44 %























Investment and other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 38

38

2 %

80

82

(2) % Interest and dividend income 3

3

18 %

6

5

11 % Interest expense (45)

(51)

8 %

(91)

(99)

8 % Total investment and other expense (4)

(10)

54 %

(5)

(12)

61 %























Income before income taxes 32

24

31 %

83

49

69 % Income tax expense 14

19

(28) %

41

29

41 % Net income 18

5

N/M

42

20

N/M Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 1

-

(20) %

7

2

N/M Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 17

$ 5

N/M

$ 35

$ 18

N/M























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 86

85

1 %

86

85

1 % Basic earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 0.20

$ 0.05

N/M

$ 0.41

$ 0.21

99 %























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 88

86

3 %

88

86

2 % Diluted earnings per share attributable to UScellular

shareholders $ 0.20

$ 0.05

N/M

$ 0.40

$ 0.20

95 % N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 42

$ 20 Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 329

330 Bad debts expense 46

50 Stock-based compensation expense 25

6 Deferred income taxes, net 11

25 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (80)

(82) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 80

78 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 11

13 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 7

- Other operating activities 3

3 Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable (1)

35 Equipment installment plans receivable 5

7 Inventory 57

52 Accounts payable -

(106) Customer deposits and deferred revenues 6

(9) Accrued taxes 20

1 Accrued interest (1)

(1) Other assets and liabilities (44)

(32) Net cash provided by operating activities 516

390







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (270)

(351) Cash paid for licenses (15)

(8) Other investing activities 1

14 Net cash used in investing activities (284)

(345)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 40

115 Repayment of long-term debt (198)

(156) Repayment of short-term debt -

(60) Tax payments for stock-based compensation awards (12)

(6) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (3)

(2) Cash paid for software license agreements (20)

(19) Other financing activities (3)

(1) Net cash used in financing activities (196)

(129)







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 36

(84)







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 179

308 End of period $ 215

$ 224

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



ASSETS









June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 195

$ 150 Accounts receivable, net 952

957 Inventory, net 143

199 Prepaid expenses 58

57 Income taxes receivable -

1 Other current assets 26

36 Total current assets 1,374

1,400







Assets held for sale -

15







Licenses 4,715

4,693







Investments in unconsolidated entities 461

461







Property, plant and equipment, net 2,540

2,576







Operating lease right-of-use assets 906

915







Other assets and deferred charges 643

690







Total assets $ 10,639

$ 10,750

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 20

$ 20 Accounts payable 268

248 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 236

229 Accrued taxes 41

32 Accrued compensation 57

83 Short-term operating lease liabilities 134

135 Other current liabilities 130

154 Total current liabilities 886

901







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 765

755 Long-term operating lease liabilities 822

831 Other deferred liabilities and credits 573

565







Long-term debt, net 2,887

3,044







Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 16

12







Equity





UScellular shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share 88

88 Additional paid-in capital 1,752

1,726 Treasury shares (58)

(80) Retained earnings 2,893

2,892 Total UScellular shareholders' equity 4,675

4,626







Noncontrolling interests 15

16







Total equity 4,690

4,642







Total liabilities and equity $ 10,639

$ 10,750

United States Cellular Corporation

Segment Results

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, UScellular 2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023 (Dollars in millions)





















Operating Revenues





















Wireless $ 902

$ 932

(3) %

$ 1,826

$ 1,892

(3) % Towers 58

57

3 %

116

113

3 % Intra-company eliminations (33)

(32)

(4) %

(65)

(63)

(3) % Total operating revenues 927

957

(3) %

1,877

1,942

(3) %























Operating expenses





















Wireless 885

916

(3) %

1,779

1,868

(5) % Towers 39

39

1 %

75

76

(1) % Intra-company eliminations (33)

(32)

(4) %

(65)

(63)

(3) % Total operating expenses 891

923

(3) %

1,789

1,881

(5) %























Operating income $ 36

$ 34

6 %

$ 88

$ 61

44 %























Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 227

$ 198

14 %

$ 456

$ 404

13 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 268

$ 239

13 %

$ 542

$ 491

10 % Capital expenditures $ 165

$ 143

15 %

$ 295

$ 351

(16) %





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, UScellular Wireless 2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023 (Dollars in millions)





















Retail service $ 666

$ 686

(3) %

$ 1,344

$ 1,378

(2) % Other 52

49

7 %

102

99

3 % Service revenues 718

735

(2) %

1,446

1,477

(2) % Equipment sales 184

197

(6) %

380

415

(9) % Total operating revenues 902

932

(3) %

1,826

1,892

(3) %























System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion

reported below) 194

203

(4) %

390

398

(2) % Cost of equipment sold 211

228

(7) %

427

480

(11) % Selling, general and administrative 313

333

(6) %

637

670

(5) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 154

149

3 %

308

307

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 5

3

40 %

10

13

(23) % (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 8

-

N/M

7

-

N/M Total operating expenses 885

916

(3) %

1,779

1,868

(5) %























Operating income $ 17

$ 16

5 %

$ 47

$ 24

97 %























Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 196

$ 168

16 %

$ 392

$ 344

14 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 196

$ 168

16 %

$ 392

$ 344

14 % Capital expenditures $ 160

$ 140

13 %

$ 286

$ 346

(17) % N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation

Segment Results

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, UScellular Towers 2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023 (Dollars in millions)





















Third-party revenues $ 25

$ 25

1 %

$ 51

$ 50

2 % Intra-company revenues 33

32

4 %

65

63

3 % Total tower revenues 58

57

3 %

116

113

3 %























System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion

reported below) 19

19

(1) %

37

37

1 % Selling, general and administrative 9

8

8 %

16

16

(3) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 11

12

(5) %

21

23

(5) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net -

-

N/M

1

-

N/M Total operating expenses 39

39

1 %

75

76

(1) %























Operating income $ 19

$ 18

7 %

$ 41

$ 37

10 %























Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 31

$ 30

6 %

$ 64

$ 60

7 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 31

$ 30

6 %

$ 64

$ 60

7 % Capital expenditures $ 5

$ 3

N/M

$ 9

$ 5

89 % N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation

Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, UScellular 2024

2023

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 313

$ 349

$ 516

$ 390 Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (137)

(155)

(270)

(351) Cash paid for software license agreements (11)

(12)

(20)

(19) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ 165

$ 182

$ 226

$ 20





1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

United States Cellular Corporation

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

(Unaudited) The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income,

Income before income taxes and/or Operating income. Income and expense items below Operating Income are not provided at the

individual segment level for UScellular Wireless and UScellular Towers; therefore, the reconciliations begin with EBITDA and the most

directly comparable GAAP measure is Operating income rather than Net income at the segment level.



Three Months Ended

June 30, UScellular 2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) $ 18

$ 5 Add back:





Income tax expense 14

19 Income before income taxes (GAAP) 32

24 Add back:





Interest expense 45

51 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 165

161 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 242

236 Add back or deduct:





Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 13

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 5

3 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 8

- Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 268

239 Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 38

38 Interest and dividend income 3

3 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 227

$ 198





Three Months Ended

June 30, UScellular Wireless 2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)





EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 171

$ 165 Add back or deduct:





Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 12

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 5

3 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 8

- Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) 196

168 Deduct:





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 154

149 Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 12

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 5

3 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 8

- Operating income (GAAP) $ 17

$ 16



EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

Three Months Ended

June 30, UScellular Towers 2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)





EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 30

$ 30 Add back or deduct:





Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 1

- Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) 31

30 Deduct:





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 11

12 Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 1

- Operating income (GAAP) $ 19

$ 18

SOURCE United States Cellular Corporation