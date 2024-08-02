FORT SMITH, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today reported second quarter 2024 revenue from continuing operations of $1.08 billion, compared to $1.10 billion in the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter 2024 operating income from continuing operations was $48.8 million, compared to $42.1 million in the prior year period, and net income from continuing operations was $46.9 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, compared to $39.6 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, in 2023.

Excluding certain items in both periods as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, second quarter 2024 non-GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $64.2 million, compared to $50.1 million in the prior year period, an improvement of $14.1 million. On a non-GAAP basis, net income from continuing operations was $47.4 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, compared to $38.0 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.

"I am incredibly proud of our employees' commitment to utilizing our quality process in pursuit of excellence every day. This dedication has led to significant improvements in our operational execution, with ABF Freight achieving its best on-time service performance in recent years," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest Chairman and CEO. "Furthermore, our substantial year-over-year improvement in operating income is a solid performance, especially considering ongoing macroeconomic headwinds."

Results of Operations Comparisons

Asset-Based

Second Quarter 2024 Versus Second Quarter 2023

Revenue of $712.7 million compared to $722.0 million, a per-day decrease of 2.1 percent.

Total tonnage per day decrease of 20.3 percent.

Total shipments per day decrease of 4.8 percent.

Total billed revenue per hundredweight increase of 23.0 percent.

Core daily shipments increase of 14 percent and tonnage increase of 11 percent.

Operating income of $72.8 million and an operating ratio of 89.8 percent, on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, compared to prior-year GAAP operating income of $43.3 million and an operating ratio of 94.0 percent and prior-year non-GAAP operating income of $51.7 million and an operating ratio of 92.8 percent.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Asset-Based segment generated $21.1 million more operating income than second quarter 2023 despite lower revenue levels and higher labor costs, which highlights the continued focus on serving core customers well and improving operational efficiencies. Total second quarter daily shipment and tonnage levels were below the prior year, due primarily to fewer transactional shipments offset by increased core shipments, which positively impacted productivity and contributed to an improved operating ratio. On a non-GAAP basis, the Asset-Based segment delivered its second-best operating income result for a second quarter in company history.

Pricing momentum continued in the quarter, driven by improved freight mix, higher pricing on transactional shipments and contract renewal increases of 5.1 percent. Overall, LTL industry pricing remains rational.

Compared sequentially to the first quarter of 2024, second quarter 2024 revenue per day was up 5.3 percent, tons per day improved 2.3 percent and shipments per day were better by 1.9 percent. Second quarter billed revenue per hundredweight increased 3.2 percent from first quarter 2024. The operating ratio improved 220 basis points sequentially, which was within the range of sequential quarterly changes seen in recent years.

Asset-Light

Second Quarter 2024 Versus Second Quarter 2023

Revenue of $395.8 million compared to $409.8 million, a per-day decrease of 4.2 percent.

Operating loss of $9.5 million compared to operating income of $13.2 million. On a non-GAAP basis, operating loss of $2.5 million compared to operating income of $6.4 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of negative $0.6 million compared to $8.3 million, as detailed in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables.

Compared to the second quarter of 2023, Asset-Light revenues were impacted by lower revenue per shipment and reduced margins associated with the soft rate environment and a higher mix of managed transportation business, which has lower revenue per shipment and margins. Shipments per day grew 12.6 percent, driven in part by customers turning to ArcBest's managed solution to optimize their logistics spend. The decline in financial results on a year-over-year basis was primarily due to lower rates and margins for truckload solutions, reflecting the soft freight environment and excess full truckload capacity. The segment continues to benefit from productivity initiatives, as shipments per employee per day and SG&A cost per shipment both significantly improved on a year-over-year basis.

Compared sequentially to first quarter 2024, second quarter 2024 revenue per day was down one percent. Purchased transportation costs decreased sequentially as carrier rates dipped following the first quarter spike related to winter weather. The reduced purchased transportation costs were the biggest contributor to the lower non-GAAP operating loss in second quarter 2024, versus first quarter. Total shipments per day decreased 1.4 percent compared to first quarter 2024 and revenue per shipment was flat.

Conference Call

ArcBest will host a conference call with company executives to discuss the quarterly results. The call will be today, Friday, August 2, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. CDT). Interested parties are invited to listen by calling (800) 715-9871 or by joining the webcast which can be found on ArcBest's website at arcb.com. Slides to accompany this call are included in Exhibit 99.3 of the Form 8-K filed on August 2, 2024, will be posted and available to download on the company's website prior to the scheduled conference time, and will be included in the webcast. Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on August 15, 2024. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 770-2030. The conference call ID for the live conference call and the playback is 4743250. The conference call and playback can also be accessed through August 15, 2024 on ArcBest's website at arcb.com.

Financial Data and Operating Statistics

The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ($ thousands, except share and per share data) REVENUES $ 1,077,831 $ 1,103,464 $ 2,114,250 $ 2,209,558 OPERATING EXPENSES 1,028,986 1,061,348 2,042,970 2,146,283 OPERATING INCOME 48,845 42,116 71,280 63,275 OTHER INCOME (COSTS) Interest and dividend income 3,241 3,725 6,556 6,658 Interest and other related financing costs (2,078 ) (2,205 ) (4,306 ) (4,532 ) Other, net (781 ) 5,038 (28,980 ) 6,818 382 6,558 (26,730 ) 8,944 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 49,227 48,674 44,550 72,219 INCOME TAX PROVISION 2,303 9,074 538 13,772 NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 46,924 39,600 44,012 58,447 INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX(1) - 843 600 53,279 NET INCOME $ 46,924 $ 40,443 $ 44,612 $ 111,726 BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE(2) Continuing operations $ 1.99 $ 1.65 $ 1.87 $ 2.42 Discontinued operations(1) - 0.04 0.03 2.20 $ 1.99 $ 1.68 $ 1.89 $ 4.62 DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE(2) Continuing operations $ 1.96 $ 1.60 $ 1.83 $ 2.35 Discontinued operations(1) - 0.03 0.02 2.14 $ 1.96 $ 1.64 $ 1.86 $ 4.49 AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 23,618,318 24,064,882 23,589,814 24,175,893 Diluted 23,919,613 24,672,948 24,025,499 24,864,691

_________________________ 1) Represents the discontinued operations of FleetNet America® ("FleetNet"), which sold on February 28, 2023. The six months ended June 30, 2024 represents adjustments related to the prior year gain on sale of FleetNet. The six months ended June 30, 2023 includes the net gain on sale of FleetNet of $52.3 million after-tax, or $2.16 basic earnings per share and $2.10 diluted earnings per share. 2) Earnings per common share is calculated in total and may not equal the sum of earnings per common share from continuing operations and discontinued operations due to rounding.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30 December 31 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Note ($ thousands, except share data) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 215,590 $ 262,226 Short-term investments 44,865 67,842 Accounts receivable, less allowances (2024 - $8,788; 2023 - $10,346) 429,511 430,122 Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2024 - $654; 2023 - $731) 11,846 52,124 Prepaid expenses 31,835 37,034 Prepaid and refundable income taxes 22,555 24,319 Other 11,011 11,116 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 767,213 884,783 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Land and structures 507,194 460,068 Revenue equipment 1,143,985 1,126,055 Service, office, and other equipment 326,633 319,466 Software 177,933 173,354 Leasehold improvements 27,675 24,429 2,183,420 2,103,372 Less allowances for depreciation and amortization 1,212,381 1,188,548 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET 971,039 914,824 GOODWILL 304,753 304,753 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 94,740 101,150 OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 186,779 169,999 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 9,974 8,140 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS 74,031 101,445 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,408,529 $ 2,485,094 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 222,303 $ 214,004 Income taxes payable - 10,410 Accrued expenses 332,258 378,029 Current portion of long-term debt 58,615 66,948 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 32,674 32,172 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 645,850 701,563 LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion 144,972 161,990 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion 185,637 176,621 POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion 13,264 13,319 CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION 104,070 92,900 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 37,606 40,553 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 45,592 55,785 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares; issued 2024: 30,399,853 shares; 2023: 30,024,125 shares 304 300 Additional paid-in capital 324,645 340,961 Retained earnings 1,311,549 1,272,584 Treasury stock, at cost, 2024: 6,711,805 shares; 2023: 6,460,137 shares (407,433 ) (375,806 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,473 4,324 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,231,538 1,242,363 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,408,529 $ 2,485,094

_________________________ Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2023 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ($ thousands) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 44,612 $ 111,726 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 66,693 64,804 Amortization of intangibles 6,416 6,398 Share-based compensation expense 6,322 5,585 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 1,248 2,257 Change in deferred income taxes (11,457 ) (8,228 ) Loss on sale of property and equipment 565 1,188 Pre-tax gain on sale of discontinued operations (806 ) (70,215 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 11,170 5,040 Change in fair value of equity investment 28,739 (3,739 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 38,702 83,542 Prepaid expenses 5,199 6,353 Other assets (2,789 ) 759 Income taxes (8,806 ) (35,968 ) Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net (7,262 ) 3,059 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities (38,344 ) (68,804 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 140,202 103,757 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings (104,909 ) (83,171 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2,341 2,853 Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations - 100,949 Purchases of short-term investments (5,236 ) (46,858 ) Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 28,504 63,693 Capitalization of internally developed software (7,779 ) (7,010 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (87,079 ) 30,456 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payments on long-term debt (35,705 ) (35,114 ) Net change in book overdrafts (4,146 ) (13,171 ) Deferred financing costs - 57 Payment of common stock dividends (5,647 ) (5,809 ) Purchases of treasury stock (31,627 ) (41,240 ) Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation (22,634 ) (10,022 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (99,759 ) (105,299 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (46,636 ) 28,914 Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations at beginning of period 262,226 158,264 Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations at beginning of period - 108 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 215,590 $ 187,286 NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES Equipment financed $ 10,354 $ 3,478 Accruals for equipment received $ 3,904 $ 10,106 Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets $ 26,001 $ 43,366

_________________________ Note: The statements of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 include cash flows from continuing operations and cash flows from discontinued operations of FleetNet, which sold on February 28, 2023.

ARCBEST CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ($ thousands, except percentages) REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS Asset-Based $ 712,725 $ 722,015 $ 1,384,192 $ 1,419,832 Asset-Light 395,817 409,816 792,180 847,908 Other and eliminations (30,711 ) (28,367 ) (62,122 ) (58,182 ) Total consolidated revenues from continuing operations $ 1,077,831 $ 1,103,464 $ 2,114,250 $ 2,209,558 OPERATING EXPENSES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS Asset-Based Salaries, wages, and benefits $ 352,678 49.5 % $ 344,538 47.7 % $ 697,677 50.4 % $ 680,143 47.9 % Fuel, supplies, and expenses 82,938 11.6 90,897 12.6 163,982 11.8 185,185 13.1 Operating taxes and licenses 13,557 1.9 14,094 2.0 27,086 2.0 28,073 2.0 Insurance 16,964 2.4 12,889 1.8 31,446 2.3 26,162 1.8 Communications and utilities 4,412 0.6 4,553 0.6 9,211 0.7 9,857 0.7 Depreciation and amortization 26,646 3.8 25,273 3.5 53,653 3.9 50,184 3.5 Rents and purchased transportation 70,315 9.9 101,922 14.1 135,986 9.8 192,666 13.6 Shared services 72,245 10.1 74,468 10.3 137,159 9.9 139,081 9.8 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (91 ) - 416 0.1 58 - 365 - Innovative technology costs(1) - - 8,343 1.1 - - 14,411 1.0 Other 269 - 1,297 0.2 1,686 0.1 2,909 0.2 Total Asset-Based 639,933 89.8 % 678,690 94.0 % 1,257,944 90.9 % 1,329,036 93.6 % Asset-Light Purchased transportation $ 339,247 85.7 % $ 343,102 83.7 % $ 683,369 86.3 % $ 713,265 84.1 % Salaries, wages, and benefits(2) 31,036 7.8 32,485 7.9 61,340 7.7 67,495 8.0 Supplies and expenses(2) 2,768 0.7 2,905 0.7 5,577 0.7 6,534 0.8 Depreciation and amortization(3) 5,039 1.3 5,085 1.2 10,117 1.3 10,153 1.2 Shared services(2) 17,297 4.4 16,500 4.1 33,571 4.2 33,014 3.9 Contingent consideration(4) 3,850 1.0 (10,000 ) (2.4 ) 11,170 1.4 5,040 0.6 Other(2) 6,078 1.5 6,559 1.6 11,792 1.5 13,318 1.5 Total Asset-Light 405,315 102.4 % 396,636 96.8 % 816,936 103.1 % 848,819 100.1 % Other and eliminations(5) (16,262 ) (13,978 ) (31,910 ) (31,572 ) Total consolidated operating expenses from continuing operations $ 1,028,986 95.5 % $ 1,061,348 96.2 % $ 2,042,970 96.6 % $ 2,146,283 97.1 % OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS Asset-Based $ 72,792 $ 43,325 $ 126,248 $ 90,796 Asset-Light (9,498 ) 13,180 (24,756 ) (911 ) Other and eliminations(5) (14,449 ) (14,389 ) (30,212 ) (26,610 ) Total consolidated operating income from continuing operations $ 48,845 $ 42,116 $ 71,280 $ 63,275

_________________________ 1) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight, for which the decision was made to pause the pilot during third quarter 2023. 2) For the 2023 period, certain expenses have been reclassed to conform to the current year presentation, including amounts previously reported in "Shared services" that were reclassed to present "Salaries, wages, and benefits" expenses in a separate line item. 3) Includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses. 4) Represents the change in fair value of the contingent earnout consideration recorded for the MoLo acquisition. The liability for contingent consideration is remeasured at each quarterly reporting date, and any change in fair value as a result of the recurring assessments is recognized in operating income (loss). The contingent consideration for the MoLo acquisition will be paid based on achievement of certain targets of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, as adjusted for certain items pursuant to the merger agreement, for years 2023 through 2025, including catch-up provisions. 5) "Other and eliminations" includes corporate costs for certain unallocated shared service costs which are not attributable to any segment, additional investments to offer comprehensive transportation and logistics services across multiple operating segments, costs related to our customer pilot offering of Vaux, and other investments in ArcBest technology and innovations.

ARCBEST CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Non-GAAP Financial Measures We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. Accordingly, non-GAAP results are presented on a continuing operations basis, excluding the discontinued operations of FleetNet, which sold on February 28, 2023. The use of certain non-GAAP measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently; therefore, our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated (Unaudited) ($ thousands, except per share data) Operating Income from Continuing Operations Amounts on GAAP basis $ 48,845 $ 42,116 $ 71,280 $ 63,275 Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1) 8,311 14,821 18,009 27,299 Purchase accounting amortization, pre-tax(2) 3,192 3,192 6,384 6,384 Change in fair value of contingent consideration, pre-tax(3) 3,850 (10,000 ) 11,170 5,040 Non-GAAP amounts $ 64,198 $ 50,129 $ 106,843 $ 101,998 Net Income from Continuing Operations Amounts on GAAP basis $ 46,924 $ 39,600 $ 44,012 $ 58,447 Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1) 6,380 11,206 13,820 20,686 Purchase accounting amortization, after-tax(2) 2,400 2,398 4,801 4,796 Change in fair value of contingent consideration, after-tax(3) 2,896 (7,512 ) 8,401 3,787 Change in fair value of equity investment, after-tax(4) - (2,786 ) 21,603 (2,786 ) Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value (440 ) (1,086 ) (1,673 ) (2,582 ) Tax benefit from vested RSUs(5) (10,777 ) (3,864 ) (11,264 ) (4,915 ) Non-GAAP amounts $ 47,383 $ 37,956 $ 79,700 $ 77,433 Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations Amounts on GAAP basis $ 1.96 $ 1.60 $ 1.83 $ 2.35 Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1) 0.27 0.45 0.58 0.83 Purchase accounting amortization, after-tax(2) 0.10 0.10 0.20 0.19 Change in fair value of contingent consideration, after-tax(3) 0.12 (0.30 ) 0.35 0.15 Change in fair value of equity investment, after-tax(4) - (0.11 ) 0.90 (0.11 ) Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value (0.02 ) (0.04 ) (0.07 ) (0.10 ) Tax benefit from vested RSUs(5) (0.45 ) (0.16 ) (0.47 ) (0.20 ) Non-GAAP amounts(6) $ 1.98 $ 1.54 $ 3.32 $ 3.11

_________________________ See "Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables" for footnotes to this ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated non-GAAP table.

ARCBEST CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - Continued Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Segment Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliations (Unaudited) ($ thousands, except percentages) Asset-Based Segment Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio

(% of revenues) Amounts on GAAP basis $ 72,792 89.8 % $ 43,325 94.0 % $ 126,248 90.9 % $ 90,796 93.6 % Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(7) - - 8,343 (1.1 ) - - 14,411 (1.0 ) Non-GAAP amounts(6) $ 72,792 89.8 % $ 51,668 92.8 % $ 126,248 90.9 % $ 105,207 92.6 % Asset-Light Segment Operating Income (Loss) ($) and Operating Ratio

(% of revenues) Amounts on GAAP basis $ (9,498 ) 102.4 % $ 13,180 96.8 % $ (24,756 ) 103.1 % $ (911 ) 100.1 % Purchase accounting amortization, pre-tax(2) 3,192 (0.8 ) 3,192 (0.8 ) 6,384 (0.8 ) 6,384 (0.8 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration, pre-tax(3) 3,850 (1.0 ) (10,000 ) 2.4 11,170 (1.4 ) 5,040 (0.6 ) Non-GAAP amounts(6) $ (2,456 ) 100.6 % $ 6,372 98.4 % $ (7,202 ) 100.9 % $ 10,513 98.8 % Other and Eliminations Operating Income (Loss) ($) Amounts on GAAP basis $ (14,449 ) $ (14,389 ) $ (30,212 ) $ (26,610 ) Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1) 8,311 6,478 18,009 12,888 Non-GAAP amounts(6) $ (6,138 ) $ (7,911 ) $ (12,203 ) $ (13,722 )

_________________________ Note: See "Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables" for footnotes to this Segment Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliations non-GAAP table.

ARCBEST CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - Continued Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated (Unaudited) ($ thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Other Income Income CONTINUING OPERATIONS Operating Income Before Income Tax Net Income (Costs) Taxes Provision Income Tax Rate(8) Amounts on GAAP basis $ 48,845 $ 382 $ 49,227 $ 2,303 $ 46,924 4.7 % Innovative technology costs(1) 8,311 172 8,483 2,103 6,380 24.8 Purchase accounting amortization(2) 3,192 - 3,192 792 2,400 24.8 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3) 3,850 - 3,850 954 2,896 24.8 Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value - (440 ) (440 ) - (440 ) - Tax benefit from vested RSUs(5) - - - 10,777 (10,777 ) - Non-GAAP amounts $ 64,198 $ 114 $ 64,312 $ 16,929 $ 47,383 26.3 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Other Income Income Operating Income Before Income Tax Net Income (Costs) Taxes Provision Income Tax Rate(8) Amounts on GAAP basis $ 71,280 $ (26,730 ) $ 44,550 $ 538 $ 44,012 1.2 % Innovative technology costs(1) 18,009 367 18,376 4,556 13,820 24.8 Purchase accounting amortization(2) 6,384 - 6,384 1,583 4,801 24.8 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3) 11,170 - 11,170 2,769 8,401 24.8 Change in fair value of equity investment(4) - 28,739 28,739 7,136 21,603 24.8 Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value - (1,673 ) (1,673 ) - (1,673 ) - Tax benefit from vested RSUs(5) - - - 11,264 (11,264 ) - Non-GAAP amounts $ 106,843 $ 703 $ 107,546 $ 27,846 $ 79,700 25.9 %

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Other Income Income CONTINUING OPERATIONS Operating Income Before Income Tax Net Income (Costs) Taxes Provision Income Tax Rate(8) Amounts on GAAP basis $ 42,116 $ 6,558 $ 48,674 $ 9,074 $ 39,600 18.6 % Innovative technology costs(1) 14,821 241 15,062 3,856 11,206 25.6 Purchase accounting amortization(2) 3,192 - 3,192 794 2,398 24.9 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3) (10,000 ) - (10,000 ) (2,488 ) (7,512 ) (24.9 ) Change in fair value of equity investment(4) - (3,739 ) (3,739 ) (953 ) (2,786 ) (25.5 ) Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value - (1,086 ) (1,086 ) - (1,086 ) - Tax benefit from vested RSUs(5) - - - 3,864 (3,864 ) - Non-GAAP amounts $ 50,129 $ 1,974 $ 52,103 $ 14,147 $ 37,956 27.2 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Other Income Income Operating Income Before Income Tax Net Income (Costs) Taxes Provision Income Tax Rate(8) Amounts on GAAP basis $ 63,275 $ 8,944 $ 72,219 $ 13,772 $ 58,447 19.1 % Innovative technology costs(1) 27,299 500 27,799 7,113 20,686 25.6 Purchase accounting amortization(2) 6,384 - 6,384 1,588 4,796 24.9 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3) 5,040 - 5,040 1,253 3,787 24.9 Change in fair value of equity investment(4) - (3,739 ) (3,739 ) (953 ) (2,786 ) (25.5 ) Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value - (2,582 ) (2,582 ) - (2,582 ) - Tax benefit from vested RSUs(5) - - - 4,915 (4,915 ) - Non-GAAP amounts $ 101,998 $ 3,123 $ 105,121 $ 27,688 $ 77,433 26.3 %

_________________________ Note: See "Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables" for footnotes to this Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation non-GAAP table.

ARCBEST CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - Continued Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of performance and for business planning. The measure is particularly meaningful for analysis of operating performance because it excludes amortization of acquired intangibles and software of the Asset-Light segment and changes in the fair values of contingent consideration and our equity investment, which are significant expenses resulting from strategic decisions or other factors rather than core daily operations. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a primary component of the financial covenants contained in our credit agreement. The calculation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with net income from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The calculation of Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with operating income (loss), as other income (costs), income taxes, and net income from continuing operations are reported at the consolidated level and not included in the operating segment financial information evaluated by management to make operating decisions. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ($ thousands) ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations Net Income from Continuing Operations $ 46,924 $ 39,600 $ 44,012 $ 58,447 Interest and other related financing costs 2,078 2,205 4,306 4,532 Income tax provision 2,303 9,074 538 13,772 Depreciation and amortization(9) 36,276 35,811 73,109 70,821 Amortization of share-based compensation 3,433 3,350 6,322 5,532 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3) 3,850 (10,000 ) 11,170 5,040 Change in fair value of equity investment(4) - (3,739 ) 28,739 (3,739 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations $ 94,864 $ 76,301 $ 168,196 $ 154,405

_________________________ Note: See "Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables" for footnotes to this ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations non-GAAP table.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ($ thousands) Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA Operating Income (Loss) $ (9,498 ) $ 13,180 $ (24,756 ) $ (911 ) Depreciation and amortization(9) 5,039 5,085 10,117 10,153 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3) 3,850 (10,000 ) 11,170 5,040 Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA $ (609 ) $ 8,265 $ (3,469 ) $ 14,282

_________________________ Note: See "Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables" for footnotes to this Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP table.

ARCBEST CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - Continued Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables The following footnotes apply to the non-GAAP financial tables presented in this press release. 1) Represents costs related to our customer pilot offering of Vaux and initiatives to optimize our performance through technological innovation. The 2023 period also includes costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight, for which the decision was made to pause the pilot during third quarter 2023. 2) Represents the amortization of acquired intangible assets in the Asset-Light segment. 3) Represents change in fair value of the contingent earnout consideration recorded for the MoLo acquisition, as previously described in the footnotes to the Financial Statement Operating Segment Data and Operating Ratios table. 4) For the six months ended June 30, 2024, represents a noncash impairment charge to write off our equity investment in Phantom Auto, a provider of human-centered remote operation software, which ceased operations during first quarter 2024. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, represents the increase in fair value of our investment in Phantom Auto based on observable price changes during second quarter 2023. 5) Represents recognition of the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation. 6) Non-GAAP amounts are calculated in total and may not equal the sum of the GAAP amounts and the non-GAAP adjustments due to rounding. 7) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight, for which the decision was made to pause the pilot during third quarter 2023. 8) Tax rate for total "Amounts on GAAP basis" represents the effective tax rate. The tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the statutory rate applicable to each item based on tax jurisdiction unless the nature of the item requires the tax effect to be estimated by applying a specific tax treatment. 9) Includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses.

ARCBEST CORPORATION OPERATING STATISTICS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change (Unaudited) Asset-Based Workdays 64.0 63.5 127.5 127.5 Billed Revenue(1) / CWT $ 50.09 $ 40.72 23.0 % $ 49.34 $ 41.33 19.4 % Billed Revenue(1) / Shipment $ 562.17 $ 545.35 3.1 % $ 552.64 $ 537.38 2.8 % Tonnage / Day 11,186 14,027 (20.3 %) 11,062 13,586 (18.6 %) Shipments / Day 19,934 20,946 (4.8 %) 19,751 20,901 (5.5 %) Shipments / DSY hour 0.448 0.417 7.4 % 0.445 0.424 5.0 % Weight / Shipment 1,122 1,339 (16.2 %) 1,120 1,300 (13.8 %) Average Length of Haul (Miles) 1,135 1,122 1.2 % 1,123 1,109 1.3 %

_________________________ 1) Revenue for undelivered freight is deferred for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Asset-Based segment revenue recognition policy. Billed revenue used for calculating revenue per hundredweight measurements has not been adjusted for the portion of revenue deferred for financial statement purposes.

Year Over Year % Change Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) Asset-Light(2) Revenue / Shipment (14.9%) (17.4%) Shipments / Day 12.6% 13.1%

_________________________ 2) Statistical data for the periods presented include transactions related to managed transportation solutions which were previously excluded from the presentation of operating statistics for the Asset-Light segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

