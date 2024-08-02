MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proto Labs, Inc. ("Protolabs" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRLB), the world's leading provider of digital manufacturing services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:
- Revenue was $125.6 million, a 2.8% increase compared to the second quarter of 2023.
- Revenue generated from Protolabs Network was $24.7 million, a 22.0% increase compared to the second quarter of 2023.
- Net income was $4.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.
- Non-GAAP net income was $9.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to $8.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
- EBITDA was $15.2 million, or 12.1% of revenue. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $19.3 million, or 15.4% of revenue, compared to $19.2 million, or 15.7% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2023. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
"We executed well through the first half of 2024 despite operating in a challenging macroeconomic environment," said Rob Bodor, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to make progress on driving customer adoption of our combined offer fulfilled through both Factory and Network, while also increasing our revenue per customer. We have aligned our organization to support our initiatives, accelerate our next phase of growth, and improve our efficiency."
Dan Schumacher, Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Our results were driven by strong performance in our Network business and gross margin improvement across both Factory and Network. We remain committed to returning capital to shareholders as we repurchased $10.9 million of common stock in the quarter."
Additional Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:
- Customer contact information
- Protolabs served 22,456 customer contacts during the quarter.
- Revenue per customer contact increased 7.0% year-over-year to $5,595.
- Gross margin was 45.0% of revenue, compared to 43.4% of revenue in the second quarter of 2023.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 45.7% of revenue, compared to 44.1% of revenue in the second quarter of 2023. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
- Cash flow from operations was $14.4 million in the second quarter of 2024.
- Cash and investments balance was $112.9 million as of June 30, 2024.
Third Quarter 2024 Outlook
For the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects to generate revenue between $117 million and $125 million.
The Company expects third quarter 2024 diluted net income per share between $0.10 and $0.18, and non-GAAP diluted net income per share between $0.29 and $0.37. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company has included non-GAAP revenue growth by region and by service line that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates (collectively, "non-GAAP revenue growth"). Management believes these metrics, when viewed in conjunction with the comparable GAAP metrics, are useful in evaluating the underlying business trends and ongoing operating performance of the Company.
The Company has included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and costs related to the Japan closure activities (collectively, "Adjusted EBITDA"), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results. The Company has also included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin ("EBITDA margin") and EBITDA margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and costs related to the Japan closure activities (collectively, "Adjusted EBITDA margin"), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results.
The Company has included non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results.
The Company has included non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense and costs related to the closure of Japan (collectively, "non-GAAP operating margin"), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results.
The Company has included non-GAAP net income, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and costs related to the closure of Japan (collectively, "non-GAAP net income"), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results.
The Company has provided below reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP revenue growth by region and by service, and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are used by the Company's management and board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends and provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of the Company's business. Accordingly, the Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.
About Protolabs
Protolabs is the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world. Our digital factories produce low-volume parts in days while Protolabs Network unlocks advanced capabilities and volume pricing through its highly vetted manufacturing partners. The result? One manufacturing source-from prototyping to production-for product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. See what's next at protolabs.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Proto Labs, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
96,149
$
83,790
Short-term marketable securities
16,792
19,013
Accounts receivable, net
70,891
72,848
Inventory
12,357
13,657
Income taxes receivable
1,400
2,228
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
10,034
9,124
Total current assets
207,623
200,660
Property and equipment, net
243,710
253,655
Goodwill
273,991
273,991
Other intangible assets, net
23,427
25,584
Long-term marketable securities
-
8,019
Operating lease assets
3,790
4,628
Finance lease assets
826
960
Other long-term assets
4,839
4,856
Total assets
$
758,206
$
772,353
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
15,910
$
15,636
Accrued compensation
15,544
15,292
Accrued liabilities and other
17,656
16,872
Current operating lease liabilities
1,534
1,585
Current finance lease liabilities
302
296
Total current liabilities
50,946
49,681
Long-term operating lease liabilities
2,203
3,008
Long-term finance lease liabilities
443
595
Long-term deferred tax liabilities
14,588
18,742
Other long-term liabilities
4,790
5,032
Shareholders' equity
685,236
695,295
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
758,206
$
772,353
Proto Labs, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
Injection Molding
$
49,080
$
48,819
$
101,743
$
100,767
CNC Machining
51,239
48,297
101,171
96,401
3D Printing
21,281
21,005
42,863
42,330
Sheet Metal
3,922
3,939
7,475
8,187
Other Revenue
109
205
269
439
Total Revenue
125,631
122,265
253,521
248,124
Cost of revenue
69,085
69,142
139,508
141,225
Gross profit
56,546
53,123
114,013
106,899
Operating expenses
Marketing and sales
23,291
21,730
46,451
44,181
Research and development
10,661
9,865
21,828
20,542
General and administrative
16,595
15,822
32,908
32,655
Closure of Japan business
-
98
-
164
Total operating expenses
50,547
47,515
101,187
97,542
Income from operations
5,999
5,608
12,826
9,357
Other income (loss), net
1,361
(3,368
)
2,260
(2,078
)
Income before income taxes
7,360
2,240
15,086
7,279
Provision for income taxes
2,820
2,623
5,278
5,003
Net income (loss)
$
4,540
$
(383
)
$
9,808
$
2,276
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.18
$
(0.01
)
$
0.39
$
0.09
Diluted
$
0.18
$
(0.01
)
$
0.38
$
0.09
Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share:
Basic
25,313,036
26,210,478
25,473,937
26,414,467
Diluted
25,372,972
26,210,478
25,573,344
26,445,427
Proto Labs, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
Operating activities
Net income
$
9,808
$
2,276
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
18,075
18,883
Stock-based compensation expense
8,520
7,370
Deferred taxes
(4,144
)
(5,605
)
Interest on finance lease obligations
18
568
Loss on foreign currency translation
-
3,906
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
(20
)
(428
)
Other
64
215
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
3,460
4,682
Net cash provided by operating activities
35,781
31,867
Investing activities
Purchases of property, equipment and other capital assets
(6,784
)
(6,829
)
Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other capital assets
30
623
Proceeds from call redemptions and maturities of marketable securities
10,419
14,020
Net cash provided by investing activities
3,665
7,814
Financing activities
Proceeds from exercises of stock options
2,094
1,986
Purchases of shares withheld for tax obligations
(1,920
)
(1,425
)
Repurchases of common stock
(26,940
)
(30,064
)
Principal repayments of finance lease obligations
(146
)
(163
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(26,912
)
(29,666
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(175
)
(80
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
12,359
9,935
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
83,790
56,558
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
96,149
$
66,493
Proto Labs, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Non-GAAP net income, adjusted for stock-based
GAAP net income (loss)
$
4,540
$
(383
)
$
9,808
$
2,276
Add back:
Stock-based compensation expense
4,244
3,675
8,520
7,370
Amortization expense
921
1,484
1,908
3,010
Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency
(88
)
187
149
115
Costs related to Japan closure activities
-
4,004
-
4,070
Total adjustments 1
5,077
9,350
10,577
14,565
Income tax benefits on adjustments 2
(85
)
(296
)
(439
)
(298
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
9,532
$
8,671
$
19,946
$
16,543
Non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
$
0.38
$
0.33
$
0.78
$
0.63
Diluted
$
0.38
$
0.33
$
0.78
$
0.63
Shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
25,313,036
26,210,478
25,473,937
26,414,467
Diluted
25,372,972
26,224,562
25,573,344
26,445,427
1
Stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and costs related to Japan closure activities were included in the following GAAP consolidated statement of operations categories:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cost of revenue
$
810
$
803
$
1,611
$
1,611
Marketing and sales
819
855
1,652
1,547
Research and development
667
641
1,359
1,212
General and administrative
2,869
2,861
5,806
6,010
Closure of Japan business
-
98
-
164
Total operating expenses
4,355
4,455
8,817
8,933
Other income (loss), net
(88
)
4,092
149
4,021
Total adjustments
$
5,077
$
9,350
$
10,577
$
14,565
2
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, income tax effects were calculated using the effective tax rate for the relevant jurisdictions. The Company's non-GAAP tax rates differ from its GAAP tax rates due primarily to the mix of activity incurred in domestic and foreign tax jurisdictions and removing effective tax rate benefits from stock-based compensation activity in the quarter.
Proto Labs, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
125,631
$
122,265
$
253,521
$
248,124
Gross profit
56,546
53,123
114,013
106,899
GAAP gross margin
45.0
%
43.4
%
45.0
%
43.1
%
Add back:
Stock-based compensation expense
468
461
927
927
Amortization expense
342
342
684
684
Total adjustments
810
803
1,611
1,611
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
57,356
$
53,926
$
115,624
$
108,510
Non-GAAP gross margin
45.7
%
44.1
%
45.6
%
43.7
%
Proto Labs, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
125,631
$
122,265
$
253,521
$
248,124
Income from operations
5,999
5,608
12,826
9,357
GAAP operating margin
4.8
%
4.6
%
5.1
%
3.8
%
Add back:
Stock-based compensation expense
4,244
3,675
8,520
7,370
Amortization expense
921
1,484
1,908
3,010
Costs related to Japan closure activities
-
98
-
164
Total adjustments
5,165
5,257
10,428
10,544
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
11,164
$
10,865
$
23,254
$
19,901
Non-GAAP operating margin
8.9
%
8.9
%
9.2
%
8.0
%
Proto Labs, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
125,631
$
122,265
$
253,521
$
248,124
GAAP net income (loss)
4,540
(383
)
9,808
2,276
GAAP net income (loss) margin
3.6
%
(0.3
%)
3.9
%
0.9
%
Add back:
Amortization expense
$
921
$
1,484
$
1,908
$
3,010
Depreciation expense
8,051
8,011
16,167
15,873
Interest income, net
(1,149
)
(372
)
(2,261
)
(722
)
Provision for income taxes
2,820
2,623
5,278
5,003
EBITDA
15,183
11,363
30,900
25,440
EBITDA Margin
12.1
%
9.3
%
12.2
%
10.3
%
Add back:
Stock-based compensation expense
4,244
3,675
8,520
7,370
Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency
(88
)
187
149
115
Costs related to Japan closure activities
-
4,004
-
4,070
Total adjustments
4,156
7,866
8,669
11,555
Adjusted EBITDA
$
19,339
$
19,229
$
39,569
$
36,995
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
15.4
%
15.7
%
15.6
%
14.9
%
Proto Labs, Inc.
Comparison of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Growth by Region
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months
Ended
%
Change2
% Change
Organic3
GAAP
Foreign
Currency1
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Revenues
United States
$
98,541
$
-
$
98,541
$
96,321
2.3
%
2.3
%
Europe
27,090
24
27,114
25,944
4.4
%
4.5
%
Total revenue
$
125,631
$
24
$
125,655
$
122,265
2.8
%
2.8
%
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
%
Change2
% Change
Organic3
GAAP
Foreign
Currency1
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Revenues
United States
$
200,022
$
-
$
200,022
$
194,067
3.1
%
3.1
%
Europe
53,499
(883
)
52,616
54,057
(1.0
%)
(2.7
%)
Total revenue
$
253,521
$
(883
)
$
252,638
$
248,124
2.2
%
1.8
%
1
Revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 has been recalculated using 2023 foreign currency exchange rates in effect during comparable periods to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
2
This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 to GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
3
This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 to non-GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 (as recalculated using the foreign currency exchange rates in effect during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023) in order to provide a constant-currency comparison.
Proto Labs, Inc.
Comparison of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Growth by Service Line
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
%
Change2
% Change
Organic3
GAAP
Foreign
Currency1
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Revenues
Injection Molding
$
49,080
$
(60
)
$
49,020
$
48,819
0.5
%
0.4
%
CNC Machining
51,239
90
51,329
48,297
6.1
6.3
3D Printing
21,281
(20
)
21,261
21,005
1.3
1.2
Sheet Metal
3,922
17
3,939
3,939
(0.4
)
-
Other Revenue
109
(3
)
106
205
(46.8
)
(48.3
)
Total Revenue
$
125,631
$
24
$
125,655
$
122,265
2.8
%
2.8
%
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
%
Change2
% Change
Organic3
GAAP
Foreign
Currency1
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Revenues
Injection Molding
$
101,743
$
(468
)
$
101,275
$
100,767
1.0
%
0.5
%
CNC Machining
101,171
(218
)
100,953
96,401
4.9
4.7
3D Printing
42,863
(207
)
42,656
42,330
1.3
0.8
Sheet Metal
7,475
13
7,488
8,187
(8.7
)
(8.5
)
Other Revenue
269
(3
)
266
439
(38.7
)
(39.4
)
Total Revenue
$
253,521
$
(883
)
$
252,638
$
248,124
2.2
%
1.8
%
1
Revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 has been recalculated using 2023 foreign currency exchange rates in effect during comparable periods to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
2
This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 to GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
3
This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 to non-GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 (as recalculated using the foreign currency exchange rates in effect during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023) in order to provide a constant-currency comparison.
Proto Labs, Inc.
Customer Contact Information
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Customer contacts
22,456
23,377
34,338
35,743
Revenue per customer contact
$
5,595
$
5,230
$
7,383
$
6,942
Proto Labs, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Guidance
(In thousands, except per share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Q3 2024 Outlook
Low
High
GAAP diluted net income per share
$
0.10
$
0.18
Add back:
Stock-based compensation expense
0.16
0.16
Amortization expense
0.03
0.03
Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency
0.00
0.00
Total adjustments
0.19
0.19
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
$
0.29
$
0.37
