MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proto Labs, Inc. ("Protolabs" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRLB), the world's leading provider of digital manufacturing services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $125.6 million, a 2.8% increase compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Revenue generated from Protolabs Network was $24.7 million, a 22.0% increase compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Net income was $4.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income was $9.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to $8.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

EBITDA was $15.2 million, or 12.1% of revenue. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Adjusted EBITDA was $19.3 million, or 15.4% of revenue, compared to $19.2 million, or 15.7% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2023. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

"We executed well through the first half of 2024 despite operating in a challenging macroeconomic environment," said Rob Bodor, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to make progress on driving customer adoption of our combined offer fulfilled through both Factory and Network, while also increasing our revenue per customer. We have aligned our organization to support our initiatives, accelerate our next phase of growth, and improve our efficiency."

Dan Schumacher, Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Our results were driven by strong performance in our Network business and gross margin improvement across both Factory and Network. We remain committed to returning capital to shareholders as we repurchased $10.9 million of common stock in the quarter."

Additional Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Customer contact information Protolabs served 22,456 customer contacts during the quarter. Revenue per customer contact increased 7.0% year-over-year to $5,595.

Gross margin was 45.0% of revenue, compared to 43.4% of revenue in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 45.7% of revenue, compared to 44.1% of revenue in the second quarter of 2023. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Cash flow from operations was $14.4 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Cash and investments balance was $112.9 million as of June 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Outlook

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects to generate revenue between $117 million and $125 million.

The Company expects third quarter 2024 diluted net income per share between $0.10 and $0.18, and non-GAAP diluted net income per share between $0.29 and $0.37. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has included non-GAAP revenue growth by region and by service line that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates (collectively, "non-GAAP revenue growth"). Management believes these metrics, when viewed in conjunction with the comparable GAAP metrics, are useful in evaluating the underlying business trends and ongoing operating performance of the Company.

The Company has included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and costs related to the Japan closure activities (collectively, "Adjusted EBITDA"), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results. The Company has also included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin ("EBITDA margin") and EBITDA margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and costs related to the Japan closure activities (collectively, "Adjusted EBITDA margin"), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense and costs related to the closure of Japan (collectively, "non-GAAP operating margin"), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP net income, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and costs related to the closure of Japan (collectively, "non-GAAP net income"), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results.

The Company has provided below reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP revenue growth by region and by service, and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are used by the Company's management and board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends and provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of the Company's business. Accordingly, the Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world. Our digital factories produce low-volume parts in days while Protolabs Network unlocks advanced capabilities and volume pricing through its highly vetted manufacturing partners. The result? One manufacturing source-from prototyping to production-for product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. See what's next at protolabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of Protolabs to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are described in the "Risk Factors" section within reports filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Protolabs' future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Protolabs cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Protolabs expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Proto Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,149 $ 83,790 Short-term marketable securities 16,792 19,013 Accounts receivable, net 70,891 72,848 Inventory 12,357 13,657 Income taxes receivable 1,400 2,228 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,034 9,124 Total current assets 207,623 200,660 Property and equipment, net 243,710 253,655 Goodwill 273,991 273,991 Other intangible assets, net 23,427 25,584 Long-term marketable securities - 8,019 Operating lease assets 3,790 4,628 Finance lease assets 826 960 Other long-term assets 4,839 4,856 Total assets $ 758,206 $ 772,353 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 15,910 $ 15,636 Accrued compensation 15,544 15,292 Accrued liabilities and other 17,656 16,872 Current operating lease liabilities 1,534 1,585 Current finance lease liabilities 302 296 Total current liabilities 50,946 49,681 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,203 3,008 Long-term finance lease liabilities 443 595 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 14,588 18,742 Other long-term liabilities 4,790 5,032 Shareholders' equity 685,236 695,295 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 758,206 $ 772,353

Proto Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Injection Molding $ 49,080 $ 48,819 $ 101,743 $ 100,767 CNC Machining 51,239 48,297 101,171 96,401 3D Printing 21,281 21,005 42,863 42,330 Sheet Metal 3,922 3,939 7,475 8,187 Other Revenue 109 205 269 439 Total Revenue 125,631 122,265 253,521 248,124 Cost of revenue 69,085 69,142 139,508 141,225 Gross profit 56,546 53,123 114,013 106,899 Operating expenses Marketing and sales 23,291 21,730 46,451 44,181 Research and development 10,661 9,865 21,828 20,542 General and administrative 16,595 15,822 32,908 32,655 Closure of Japan business - 98 - 164 Total operating expenses 50,547 47,515 101,187 97,542 Income from operations 5,999 5,608 12,826 9,357 Other income (loss), net 1,361 (3,368 ) 2,260 (2,078 ) Income before income taxes 7,360 2,240 15,086 7,279 Provision for income taxes 2,820 2,623 5,278 5,003 Net income (loss) $ 4,540 $ (383 ) $ 9,808 $ 2,276 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.18 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.39 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.18 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.38 $ 0.09 Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 25,313,036 26,210,478 25,473,937 26,414,467 Diluted 25,372,972 26,210,478 25,573,344 26,445,427

Proto Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 9,808 $ 2,276 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,075 18,883 Stock-based compensation expense 8,520 7,370 Deferred taxes (4,144 ) (5,605 ) Interest on finance lease obligations 18 568 Loss on foreign currency translation - 3,906 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (20 ) (428 ) Other 64 215 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 3,460 4,682 Net cash provided by operating activities 35,781 31,867 Investing activities Purchases of property, equipment and other capital assets (6,784 ) (6,829 ) Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other capital assets 30 623 Proceeds from call redemptions and maturities of marketable securities 10,419 14,020 Net cash provided by investing activities 3,665 7,814 Financing activities Proceeds from exercises of stock options 2,094 1,986 Purchases of shares withheld for tax obligations (1,920 ) (1,425 ) Repurchases of common stock (26,940 ) (30,064 ) Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (146 ) (163 ) Net cash used in financing activities (26,912 ) (29,666 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (175 ) (80 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 12,359 9,935 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 83,790 56,558 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 96,149 $ 66,493

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Non-GAAP net income, adjusted for stock-based

compensation expense, amortization expense,

unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and

costs related to Japan closure activities GAAP net income (loss) $ 4,540 $ (383 ) $ 9,808 $ 2,276 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 4,244 3,675 8,520 7,370 Amortization expense 921 1,484 1,908 3,010 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency (88 ) 187 149 115 Costs related to Japan closure activities - 4,004 - 4,070 Total adjustments 1 5,077 9,350 10,577 14,565 Income tax benefits on adjustments 2 (85 ) (296 ) (439 ) (298 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 9,532 $ 8,671 $ 19,946 $ 16,543 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.33 $ 0.78 $ 0.63 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.33 $ 0.78 $ 0.63 Shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 25,313,036 26,210,478 25,473,937 26,414,467 Diluted 25,372,972 26,224,562 25,573,344 26,445,427

1 Stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and costs related to Japan closure activities were included in the following GAAP consolidated statement of operations categories:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 810 $ 803 $ 1,611 $ 1,611 Marketing and sales 819 855 1,652 1,547 Research and development 667 641 1,359 1,212 General and administrative 2,869 2,861 5,806 6,010 Closure of Japan business - 98 - 164 Total operating expenses 4,355 4,455 8,817 8,933 Other income (loss), net (88 ) 4,092 149 4,021 Total adjustments $ 5,077 $ 9,350 $ 10,577 $ 14,565

2 For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, income tax effects were calculated using the effective tax rate for the relevant jurisdictions. The Company's non-GAAP tax rates differ from its GAAP tax rates due primarily to the mix of activity incurred in domestic and foreign tax jurisdictions and removing effective tax rate benefits from stock-based compensation activity in the quarter.

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 125,631 $ 122,265 $ 253,521 $ 248,124 Gross profit 56,546 53,123 114,013 106,899 GAAP gross margin 45.0 % 43.4 % 45.0 % 43.1 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 468 461 927 927 Amortization expense 342 342 684 684 Total adjustments 810 803 1,611 1,611 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 57,356 $ 53,926 $ 115,624 $ 108,510 Non-GAAP gross margin 45.7 % 44.1 % 45.6 % 43.7 %

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 125,631 $ 122,265 $ 253,521 $ 248,124 Income from operations 5,999 5,608 12,826 9,357 GAAP operating margin 4.8 % 4.6 % 5.1 % 3.8 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 4,244 3,675 8,520 7,370 Amortization expense 921 1,484 1,908 3,010 Costs related to Japan closure activities - 98 - 164 Total adjustments 5,165 5,257 10,428 10,544 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 11,164 $ 10,865 $ 23,254 $ 19,901 Non-GAAP operating margin 8.9 % 8.9 % 9.2 % 8.0 %

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 125,631 $ 122,265 $ 253,521 $ 248,124 GAAP net income (loss) 4,540 (383 ) 9,808 2,276 GAAP net income (loss) margin 3.6 % (0.3 %) 3.9 % 0.9 % Add back: Amortization expense $ 921 $ 1,484 $ 1,908 $ 3,010 Depreciation expense 8,051 8,011 16,167 15,873 Interest income, net (1,149 ) (372 ) (2,261 ) (722 ) Provision for income taxes 2,820 2,623 5,278 5,003 EBITDA 15,183 11,363 30,900 25,440 EBITDA Margin 12.1 % 9.3 % 12.2 % 10.3 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 4,244 3,675 8,520 7,370 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency (88 ) 187 149 115 Costs related to Japan closure activities - 4,004 - 4,070 Total adjustments 4,156 7,866 8,669 11,555 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,339 $ 19,229 $ 39,569 $ 36,995 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.4 % 15.7 % 15.6 % 14.9 %

Proto Labs, Inc. Comparison of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Growth by Region (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 % Change2 % Change Organic3 GAAP Foreign Currency1 Non-GAAP GAAP Revenues United States $ 98,541 $ - $ 98,541 $ 96,321 2.3 % 2.3 % Europe 27,090 24 27,114 25,944 4.4 % 4.5 % Total revenue $ 125,631 $ 24 $ 125,655 $ 122,265 2.8 % 2.8 % Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 % Change2 % Change Organic3 GAAP Foreign Currency1 Non-GAAP GAAP Revenues United States $ 200,022 $ - $ 200,022 $ 194,067 3.1 % 3.1 % Europe 53,499 (883 ) 52,616 54,057 (1.0 %) (2.7 %) Total revenue $ 253,521 $ (883 ) $ 252,638 $ 248,124 2.2 % 1.8 %

1 Revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 has been recalculated using 2023 foreign currency exchange rates in effect during comparable periods to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. 2 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 to GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. 3 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 to non-GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 (as recalculated using the foreign currency exchange rates in effect during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023) in order to provide a constant-currency comparison.

Proto Labs, Inc. Comparison of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Growth by Service Line (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 % Change2 % Change Organic3 GAAP Foreign Currency1 Non-GAAP GAAP Revenues Injection Molding $ 49,080 $ (60 ) $ 49,020 $ 48,819 0.5 % 0.4 % CNC Machining 51,239 90 51,329 48,297 6.1 6.3 3D Printing 21,281 (20 ) 21,261 21,005 1.3 1.2 Sheet Metal 3,922 17 3,939 3,939 (0.4 ) - Other Revenue 109 (3 ) 106 205 (46.8 ) (48.3 ) Total Revenue $ 125,631 $ 24 $ 125,655 $ 122,265 2.8 % 2.8 % Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 % Change2 % Change Organic3 GAAP Foreign Currency1 Non-GAAP GAAP Revenues Injection Molding $ 101,743 $ (468 ) $ 101,275 $ 100,767 1.0 % 0.5 % CNC Machining 101,171 (218 ) 100,953 96,401 4.9 4.7 3D Printing 42,863 (207 ) 42,656 42,330 1.3 0.8 Sheet Metal 7,475 13 7,488 8,187 (8.7 ) (8.5 ) Other Revenue 269 (3 ) 266 439 (38.7 ) (39.4 ) Total Revenue $ 253,521 $ (883 ) $ 252,638 $ 248,124 2.2 % 1.8 %

1 Revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 has been recalculated using 2023 foreign currency exchange rates in effect during comparable periods to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. 2 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 to GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. 3 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 to non-GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 (as recalculated using the foreign currency exchange rates in effect during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023) in order to provide a constant-currency comparison.

Proto Labs, Inc. Customer Contact Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Customer contacts 22,456 23,377 34,338 35,743 Revenue per customer contact $ 5,595 $ 5,230 $ 7,383 $ 6,942

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Guidance (In thousands, except per share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Q3 2024 Outlook Low High GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.10 $ 0.18 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 0.16 0.16 Amortization expense 0.03 0.03 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency 0.00 0.00 Total adjustments 0.19 0.19 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.29 $ 0.37

