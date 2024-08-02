SPRING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM):

Results Summary 2Q24 1Q24 Change

vs

1Q24 Dollars in millions (except per share data) YTD

2024 YTD

2023 Change

vs YTD

2023 9,240 8,220 +1,020 Earnings (U.S. GAAP) 17,460 19,310 -1,850 9,240 8,220 +1,020 Earnings Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 17,460 19,492 -2,032 2.14 2.06 +0.08 Earnings Per Common Share 4 4.20 4.73 -0.53 2.14 2.06 +0.08 Earnings Excl. Identified Items Per Common Share (non-GAAP) 4 4.20 4.77 -0.57 7,039 5,839 +1,200 Capital and Exploration Expenditures 12,878 12,546 +332

Exxon Mobil Corporation today announced second-quarter 2024 earnings of $9.2 billion, or $2.14 per share assuming dilution. Cash flow from operating activities was $10.6 billion and cash flow from operations excluding working capital movements was $15.2 billion. Shareholder distributions of $9.5 billion included $4.3 billion of dividends and $5.2 billion of share repurchases, consistent with the company's announced plans.

" We delivered our second-highest 2Q earnings of the past decade as we continue to improve the fundamental earnings power of the company," said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer.

" We achieved record quarterly production from our low-cost-of-supply Permian and Guyana assets, with the highest oil production since the Exxon and Mobil merger. We also achieved a record in high-value product sales, growing by 10% versus the first half of last year. We closed on our transformative merger with Pioneer in about half the time of similar deals. And we're continuing to build businesses such as ProxximaTM, carbon materials and virtually carbon-free hydrogen, with approximately 98% of CO 2 removed, that will create value long into the future."

1 Second-quarter earnings for the industry peer group are actuals for companies that reported results on or before August 1, 2024, or estimated using Bloomberg consensus as of August 1st. Industry peer group includes BP, Chevron, Shell and TotalEnergies. 2 Pioneer operations contributed $0.5 billion to consolidated earnings post-close (May-June), which excludes $0.2 billion of one-time items related to the acquisition. 3 Based on contracts to move up to 5.5 MTA starting in 2025 subject to additional investment by ExxonMobil and permitting for carbon capture and storage projects. 4 Assuming dilution.

Financial Highlights

Year-to-date earnings were $17.5 billion versus $19.3 billion in the first half of 2023. Earnings excluding identified items were $17.5 billion compared to $19.5 billion in the same period last year. Earnings decreased as industry refining margins and natural gas prices declined from last year's historically high levels to trade within the ten-year historical range 2 , while crude prices rose modestly. Strong advantaged volume growth from record Guyana, Pioneer, and heritage Permian assets, high-value products and the Beaumont refinery expansion more than offset lower base volumes from divestments of non-strategic assets and government-mandated curtailments. Structural cost savings partially offset higher expenses from scheduled maintenance, depreciation and support of new businesses and 2025 project start-ups.

Achieved $10.7 billion of cumulative Structural Cost Savings versus 2019, including an additional $1.0 billion of savings during the year and $0.6 billion during the quarter. The company is on track to deliver cumulative savings totaling $5 billion through the end of 2027 versus 2023.

Generated strong cash flow from operations of $25.2 billion and free cash flow of $15.0 billion in the first half of the year, including working capital outflows of $2.6 billion driven by higher seasonal cash tax payments. Excluding working capital, cash flow from operations and free cash flow were $27.8 billion and $17.6 billion, respectively. Year-to-date shareholder distributions of $16.3 billion included $8.1 billion of dividends and $8.3 billion of share repurchases. Following the close of the Pioneer transaction, the Corporation increased the annual pace of share repurchases to $20 billion through 2025, assuming reasonable market conditions. The company plans to repurchase over $19 billion of shares in 2024.

The Corporation declared a third-quarter dividend of $0.95 per share, payable on September 10, 2024, to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on August 15, 2024.

The company's debt-to-capital ratio was 14% and the net-debt-to-capital ratio was 6% 3 , reflecting a year-to-date debt repayment of $3.9 billion and a period-end cash balance of $26.5 billion.

, reflecting a year-to-date debt repayment of $3.9 billion and a period-end cash balance of $26.5 billion. Capital and exploration expenditures were $7.0 billion in the second quarter including $0.7 billion from Pioneer, bringing year-to-date expenditures to $12.9 billion. The Corporation anticipates full-year capital and exploration expenditures to be approximately $28 billion, which includes the top end of the previously announced guidance for ExxonMobil of $25 billion, and about $3 billion for 8 months of Pioneer, consistent with their prior guidance.

1 The updated earnings factors introduced in the first quarter of 2024 provide additional visibility into drivers of our business results. The company evaluates these factors periodically to determine if any enhancements may provide helpful insights to the market. See page 9 for definitions of these new factors. 2 10-year range includes 2010-2019, a representative 10-year business cycle which avoids the extreme outliers in both directions that the market experienced in recent years. 3 Net debt is total debt of $43.2 billion less $26.5 billion of cash and cash equivalents excluding restricted cash. Net-debt to-capital ratio is net debt divided by the sum of net debt and total equity of $276.3 billion.

ADVANCING CLIMATE SOLUTIONS

Virtually Carbon-Free Hydrogen

ExxonMobil and Air Liquide reached an agreement to support the production of virtually carbon-free hydrogen, with approximately 98% of CO 2 removed, and ammonia at ExxonMobil's planned Baytown, Texas hydrogen facility. The agreement will enable transportation of hydrogen through Air Liquide's existing pipeline network. Additionally, Air Liquide will build and operate four Large Modular Air separation units (LMAs) to supply 9,000 metric tons of oxygen and up to 6,500 metric tons of nitrogen daily to the facility. The LMAs are expected to primarily use low-carbon electricity to reduce the project's carbon footprint. The production facility would be the world's largest planned virtually carbon-free hydrogen project and is expected to produce 1 billion cubic feet of hydrogen daily, and more than 1 million metric tons of ammonia per year while capturing approximately 98% of the associated CO 2 emissions. ExxonMobil aims to help enable the growth of a low-carbon hydrogen market along the U.S. Gulf Coast to assist industrial customers achieve their decarbonization goals.

Lithium

ExxonMobil has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SK On, a global leading electric vehicle (EV) battery developer, that enables a multiyear offtake agreement of up to 100,000 metric tons of MobilTM Lithium from the company's first planned project in Arkansas. SK On plans to use the lithium in its EV battery manufacturing operations in the United States.

Carbon Capture and Storage

ExxonMobil signed its fourth carbon capture and storage (CCS) agreement with a major industrial customer, bringing the total contracted CO 2 to store for industrial customers up to 5.5 million metric tons per year. The new agreement is the second project with CF Industries, a major fertilizer and ammonia producer. Under the contract, ExxonMobil will transport and store up to 500,000 metric tons of CO 2 per year from CF's operations in Yazoo City, Mississippi, reducing CO 2 emissions from the site by up to 50%.

Products Supporting a Lower-Emissions Future

The Proxxima TM business transforms lower-value gasoline molecules into a high-performance, high-value thermoset resin that can be used in coatings, light-weight construction materials, and advanced composites for cars and trucks - including battery boxes for electric vehicles. Materials made with Proxxima TM are lighter, stronger, more durable, and produced with significantly fewer GHG emissions than traditional alternatives 1 . In March, the company showcased the automotive uses of Proxxima TM at the world's leading international composites exhibition in Paris. The company is progressing projects in Texas, with startups anticipated in 2025, that will significantly expand production of Proxxima TM . The company sees the total potential addressable market for Proxxima TM at 5 million metric tons and $30 billion dollars by 2030 with demand growing faster than GDP and returns above 15% 2 .

The Carbon Materials venture transforms the molecular structure of low-value, carbon-rich feeds from the company's refining processes into high-value products for a range of applications. The company is targeting market segments including carbon fiber, polymer additives, and battery materials with margins of several thousand dollars per ton and growth rates outpacing GDP3.

1 EM estimate calculated based on volumetric displacement of epoxy resin on a cradle-to-gate basis. Source: Comparative Carbon Footprint of Product - ExxonMobil's Proxima Resin System to Alternative Resin Systems, June 2023, prepared by Sphera Solutions, Inc. for ExxonMobil Technology and Engineering Company. The study was confirmed to be conducted according to and in compliance with ISO 14067:2018 by an independent third-party critical review panel. https://www.materia-inc.com/what-do-we-do/our-products/creating-sustainable-solutions/lca-executive-summary 2 Based on internal assessment of demand for products in existing markets. Targeting global markets in both the coatings and composites industries: In coatings the focus is on corrosion protection of vessels (e.g., tanks, ships, and railcars) and insulation (e.g., subsea pipes and equipment) applications. Within composite materials (i.e., materials containing glass or carbon fiber) the focus is on infrastructure, wind energy, and mobility sectors. Examples include replacing steel rebar in flatwork applications, replacing epoxy in wind turbines, and structural support in hydrogen tanks, EV battery casings, and other transportation components. 3 Potential markets for carbon materials include structural composites and energy storage. Market growth based on internal assessment of demand for products in respective markets.

EARNINGS AND VOLUME SUMMARY BY SEGMENT

Upstream 2Q24 1Q24 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD

2024 YTD

2023 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 2,430 1,054 United States 3,484 2,552 4,644 4,606 Non-U.S. 9,250 8,482 7,074 5,660 Worldwide 12,734 11,034 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 2,430 1,054 United States 3,484 2,552 4,644 4,606 Non-U.S. 9,250 8,652 7,074 5,660 Worldwide 12,734 11,204 4,358 3,784 Production (koebd) 4,071 3,719

Upstream year-to-date earnings were $12.7 billion, $1.7 billion higher than the first half of 2023. The prior-year period was negatively impacted by tax-related identified items. Excluding identified items, earnings increased $1.5 billion due to advantaged assets volume growth from record Guyana, heritage Permian and Pioneer production. Year-to-date net production was 4.1 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, an increase of 9%, or 352,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day. Higher crude realizations and structural cost savings offset lower natural gas realizations, higher expenses mainly from depreciation, and lower base volumes due to divestments of non-strategic assets and government-mandated curtailments.

Second-quarter earnings were $7.1 billion, an increase of $1.4 billion from the first quarter driven by the Pioneer acquisition, record Guyana and heritage Permian production, and structural cost savings. Higher crude realizations and divestment gains more than offset lower gas realizations. Net production in the second quarter was 4.4 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, an increase of 15%, or 574,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day compared to the prior quarter due to advantaged volume growth from Pioneer, Guyana and heritage Permian.

On May 3, 2024, ExxonMobil completed the acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources. The company issued 545 million shares of ExxonMobil common stock having a fair value of $63 billion on the acquisition date and assumed $5 billion of debt. The merger of ExxonMobil and Pioneer created the largest, high-return unconventional resource development potential in the world.

In the quarter, the Company submitted an application to the Guyanese Environmental Protection Agency for the Hammerhead project, the proposed seventh development. Production capacity is expected to be 120,000 to 180,000 barrels per day, with anticipated start-up in 2029, pending Guyanese government approval.

Energy Products 2Q24 1Q24 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD

2024 YTD

2023 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 450 836 United States 1,286 3,438 496 540 Non-U.S. 1,036 3,055 946 1,376 Worldwide 2,322 6,493 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 450 836 United States 1,286 3,438 496 540 Non-U.S. 1,036 3,067 946 1,376 Worldwide 2,322 6,505 5,320 5,232 Energy Products Sales (kbd) 5,276 5,469

Energy Products year-to-date earnings were $2.3 billion, a decrease of $4.2 billion versus the first half of 2023 due to significantly lower industry refining margins which normalized from historically high prior year levels as demand growth was more than met by capacity additions. Earnings improvement from structural cost savings and the advantaged Beaumont refinery expansion project partially offset higher scheduled maintenance impacts and lower volumes from non-core refinery divestments. Unfavorable timing effects, mainly from derivatives mark-to-market impacts, also contributed to the earnings decline.

Second-quarter earnings totaled $0.9 billion compared to $1.4 billion in the first quarter driven by weaker industry refining margins as additional supply outpaced record demand in the second quarter. Stronger trading and marketing margins, as well as favorable derivatives mark-to-market timing effects provided a partial offset.

Chemical Products 2Q24 1Q24 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD

2024 YTD

2023 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 526 504 United States 1,030 810 253 281 Non-U.S. 534 389 779 785 Worldwide 1,564 1,199 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 526 504 United States 1,030 810 253 281 Non-U.S. 534 389 779 785 Worldwide 1,564 1,199 4,873 5,054 Chemical Products Sales (kt) 9,927 9,498

Chemical Products year-to-date earnings were $1.6 billion, an increase of $365 million versus the first half of 2023 driven by strong performance product sales growth and higher base volumes from modest demand improvement and lower turnaround impacts. Despite weaker global industry margins, overall margins increased as a result of the company's advantaged North American footprint which benefited from lower feed and energy costs. Structural cost savings provided a partial offset to higher project and maintenance expenses.

Second-quarter earnings were $779 million compared to $785 million in the first quarter. Stronger margins, high-value product sales growth from record performance product sales and structural cost savings offset higher maintenance impacts and project expenses.

Specialty Products 2Q24 1Q24 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD

2024 YTD

2023 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 447 404 United States 851 824 304 357 Non-U.S. 661 621 751 761 Worldwide 1,512 1,445 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 447 404 United States 851 824 304 357 Non-U.S. 661 621 751 761 Worldwide 1,512 1,445 1,933 1,959 Specialty Products Sales (kt) 3,893 3,845

Specialty Products delivered consistently strong earnings from its portfolio of high-value products. Year-to-date earnings were $1.5 billion, an increase of $67 million compared with the first half of 2023. Improved finished lubes margins and structural cost savings more than offset weaker industry basestock margins and higher new business development expenses. Earnings also benefited from higher volumes across the lubricants value chain, including record first-half Mobil 1 TM sales.

sales. Second-quarter earnings were $751 million, compared to $761 million in the first quarter. Seasonally higher expenses were mostly offset by favorable tax impacts.

Corporate and Financing 2Q24 1Q24 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD

2024 YTD

2023 (310) (362) Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) (672) (861) (310) (362) Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) (672) (861)

Year-to-date net charges of $672 million decreased $189 million compared to the first half of 2023 mainly due to lower financing costs.

Corporate and Financing second-quarter net charges of $310 million decreased $52 million versus the first quarter.

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AND ASSET SALES EXCLUDING WORKING CAPITAL

2Q24 1Q24 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD

2024 YTD

2023 9,571 8,566 Net income/(loss) including noncontrolling interests 18,137 19,996 5,787 4,812 Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 10,599 8,486 (4,616) 2,008 Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt (2,608) (3,885) (182) (722) Other (904) 1,127 10,560 14,664 Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP) 25,224 25,724 926 703 Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments 1,629 2,141 11,486 15,367 Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales (non-GAAP) 26,853 27,865 4,616 (2,008) Less: Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt 2,608 3,885 16,102 13,359 Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales excluding Working Capital (non-GAAP) 29,461 31,750 (926) (703) Less: Proceeds associated with asset sales and returns of investments (1,629) (2,141) 15,176 12,656 Cash Flow from Operations excluding Working Capital (non-GAAP) 27,832 29,609

FREE CASH FLOW1 2Q24 1Q24 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD

2024 YTD

2023 10,560 14,664 Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP) 25,224 25,724 (6,235) (5,074) Additions to property, plant and equipment (11,309) (10,771) (323) (421) Additional investments and advances (744) (834) 9 215 Other investing activities including collection of advances 224 183 926 703 Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments 1,629 2,141 4,937 10,087 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) 15,024 16,443 4,616 (2,008) Less: Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt 2,608 3,885 9,553 8,079 Free Cash Flow excluding Working Capital (non-GAAP) 17,632 20,328 ¹ Free Cash Flow definition was updated to exclude cash acquired from mergers and acquisitions which is shown as a separate investing line item in the statement of cash flows. See page 10 for definition.

CALCULATION OF STRUCTURAL COST SAVINGS Dollars in billions (unless otherwise noted) Twelve Months

Ended December 31, Six Months

Ended June 30, 2019 2023 2023 2024 Components of Operating Costs From ExxonMobil's Consolidated Statement of Income (U.S. GAAP) Production and manufacturing expenses 36.8 36.9 18.3 18.9 Selling, general and administrative expenses 11.4 9.9 4.8 5.1 Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 19.0 20.6 8.5 10.6 Exploration expenses, including dry holes 1.3 0.8 0.3 0.3 Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense 1.2 0.7 0.3 0.1 Subtotal 69.7 68.9 32.2 34.9 ExxonMobil's share of equity company expenses (non-GAAP) 9.1 10.5 5.0 4.7 Total Adjusted Operating Costs (non-GAAP) 78.8 79.4 37.2 39.6 Total Adjusted Operating Costs (non-GAAP) 78.8 79.4 37.2 39.6 Less: Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 19.0 20.6 8.5 10.6 Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense 1.2 0.7 0.3 0.1 Other adjustments (includes equity company depreciation and depletion) 3.6 3.7 1.5 1.7 Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) (non-GAAP) 55.0 54.4 26.9 27.2 Energy and production taxes (non-GAAP) 11.0 14.9 7.5 6.8 Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) excluding Energy and Production Taxes (non-GAAP) 44.0 39.5 19.4 20.4 Change vs 2019 Change vs 2023 Estimated

Cumulative

vs 2019 Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) excluding Energy and Production Taxes (non-GAAP) -4.5 +1.0 Market +3.6 +0.2 Activity/Other +1.6 +1.8 Structural Cost Savings -9.7 -1.0 -10.7

This press release also references Structural Cost Savings, which describes decreases in cash opex excluding energy and production taxes as a result of operational efficiencies, workforce reductions, divestment-related reductions, and other cost-savings measures, that are expected to be sustainable compared to 2019 levels. Relative to 2019, estimated cumulative Structural Cost Savings totaled $10.7 billion, which included an additional $1.0 billion in the first six months of 2024. The total change between periods in expenses above will reflect both Structural Cost Savings and other changes in spend, including market factors, such as inflation and foreign exchange impacts, as well as changes in activity levels and costs associated with new operations, mergers and acquisitions, new business venture development, and early-stage projects. Estimates of cumulative annual structural savings may be revised depending on whether cost reductions realized in prior periods are determined to be sustainable compared to 2019 levels. Structural Cost Savings are stewarded internally to support management's oversight of spending over time. This measure is useful for investors to understand the Corporation's efforts to optimize spending through disciplined expense management.

ExxonMobil will discuss financial and operating results and other matters during a webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on August 2, 2024. To listen to the event or access an archived replay, please visit www.exxonmobil.com.

Selected Earnings Factor Definitions

Advantaged volume growth. Earnings impact from change in volume/mix from advantaged assets, strategic projects, and high-value products. See frequently used terms on page 11 for definitions of advantaged assets, strategic projects, and high-value products.

Base volume. Includes all volume/mix factors not included in Advantaged volume growth factor defined above.

Structural cost savings. After-tax earnings effect of Structural Cost Savings as defined on page 8, including cash operating expenses related to divestments that were previously included in "volume/mix" factor.

Expenses. Includes all expenses otherwise not included in other earnings factors.

Timing effects. Timing effects are primarily related to unsettled derivatives (mark-to-market) and other earnings impacts driven by timing differences between the settlement of derivatives and their offsetting physical commodity realizations (due to LIFO inventory accounting).

Cautionary Statement

Statements related to future events; projections; descriptions of strategic, operating, and financial plans and objectives; statements of future ambitions, potential addressable markets, or plans; and other statements of future events or conditions in this release, are forward-looking statements. Similarly, discussion of future carbon capture, transportation and storage, as well as biofuels, hydrogen, ammonia, direct air capture, and other plans to reduce emissions of ExxonMobil, its affiliates, and third parties, are dependent on future market factors, such as continued technological progress, policy support and timely rule-making and permitting, and represent forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including financial and operating performance; potential earnings, cash flow, or rate of return; total capital expenditures and mix, including allocations of capital to low carbon investments; realization and maintenance of structural cost reductions and efficiency gains, including the ability to offset inflationary pressure; plans to reduce future emissions and emissions intensity; ambitions to reach Scope 1 and Scope 2 net zero from operated assets by 2050, to reach Scope 1 and 2 net zero in heritage Upstream Permian Basin unconventional operated assets by 2030 and in Pioneer Permian assets by 2035, to eliminate routine flaring in-line with World Bank Zero Routine Flaring, to reach near-zero methane emissions from its operated assets and other methane initiatives, to meet ExxonMobil's emission reduction goals and plans, divestment and start-up plans, and associated project plans as well as technology advances, including the timing and outcome of projects to capture and store CO 2 , produce hydrogen and ammonia, produce biofuels, produce lithium, create new advanced carbon materials, and use plastic waste as feedstock for advanced recycling; cash flow, dividends and shareholder returns, including the timing and amounts of share repurchases; future debt levels and credit ratings; business and project plans, timing, costs, capacities and returns; resource recoveries and production rates; and planned Pioneer and Denbury integrated benefits, could differ materially due to a number of factors. These include global or regional changes in the supply and demand for oil, natural gas, petrochemicals, and feedstocks and other market factors, economic conditions and seasonal fluctuations that impact prices and differentials for our products; changes in law, taxes, or regulation including environmental and tax regulations, trade sanctions, and timely granting of governmental permits and certifications; the development or changes in government policies supporting lower carbon and new market investment opportunities such as the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act or policies limiting the attractiveness of future investment such as the additional European taxes on the energy sector and unequal support for different methods of emissions reduction; variable impacts of trading activities on our margins and results each quarter; actions of competitors and commercial counterparties; the outcome of commercial negotiations, including final agreed terms and conditions; the ability to access debt markets; the ultimate impacts of public health crises, including the effects of government responses on people and economies; reservoir performance, including variability and timing factors applicable to unconventional resources and the success of new unconventional technologies; the level and outcome of exploration projects and decisions to invest in future reserves; timely completion of development and other construction projects; final management approval of future projects and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects as approved; government regulation of our growth opportunities; war, civil unrest, attacks against the company or industry and other political or security disturbances; expropriations, seizure, or capacity, insurance or shipping limitations by foreign governments or laws; opportunities for potential acquisitions, investments or divestments and satisfaction of applicable conditions to closing, including timely regulatory approvals; the capture of efficiencies within and between business lines and the ability to maintain near-term cost reductions as ongoing efficiencies; unforeseen technical or operating difficulties and unplanned maintenance; the development and competitiveness of alternative energy and emission reduction technologies; the results of research programs and the ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis; and other factors discussed under Item 1A. Risk Factors of ExxonMobil's 2023 Form 10-K.

Actions needed to advance ExxonMobil's 2030 greenhouse gas emission-reductions plans are incorporated into its medium-term business plans, which are updated annually. The reference case for planning beyond 2030 is based on the Company's Global Outlook research and publication. The Outlook is reflective of the existing global policy environment and an assumption of increasing policy stringency and technology improvement to 2050. Current trends for policy stringency and deployment of lower-emission solutions are not yet on a pathway to achieve net-zero by 2050. As such, the Global Outlook does not project the degree of required future policy and technology advancement and deployment for the world, or ExxonMobil, to meet net zero by 2050. As future policies and technology advancements emerge, they will be incorporated into the Outlook, and the Company's business plans will be updated accordingly. References to projects or opportunities may not reflect investment decisions made by the corporation or its affiliates. Individual projects or opportunities may advance based on a number of factors, including availability of supportive policy, permitting, technological advancement for cost-effective abatement, insights from the company planning process, and alignment with our partners and other stakeholders. Capital investment guidance in lower-emission investments is based on our corporate plan; however, actual investment levels will be subject to the availability of the opportunity set, public policy support, and focused on returns.

Forward-looking and other statements regarding environmental and other sustainability efforts and aspirations are not an indication that these statements are material to investors or requiring disclosure in our filing with the SEC. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking environmental and other sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future, including future rule-making. The release is provided under consistent SEC disclosure requirements and should not be misinterpreted as applying to any other disclosure standards.

Frequently Used Terms and Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes cash flow from operations and asset sales (non-GAAP). Because of the regular nature of our asset management and divestment program, the company believes it is useful for investors to consider proceeds associated with the sales of subsidiaries, property, plant and equipment, and sales and returns of investments together with cash provided by operating activities when evaluating cash available for investment in the business and financing activities. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for the 2023 and 2024 periods is shown on page 7.

This press release also includes cash flow from operations excluding working capital (non-GAAP), and cash flow from operations and asset sales excluding working capital (non-GAAP). The company believes it is useful for investors to consider these numbers in comparing the underlying performance of the company's business across periods when there are significant period-to-period differences in the amount of changes in working capital. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for the 2023 and 2024 periods is shown on page 7.

This press release also includes Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP), which are earnings/(loss) excluding individually significant non-operational events with, typically, an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $250 million in a given quarter. The earnings/(loss) impact of an identified item for an individual segment may be less than $250 million when the item impacts several periods or several segments. Earnings/(loss) excluding Identified Items does include non-operational earnings events or impacts that are generally below the $250 million threshold utilized for identified items. When the effect of these events is significant in aggregate, it is indicated in analysis of period results as part of quarterly earnings press release and teleconference materials. Management uses these figures to improve comparability of the underlying business across multiple periods by isolating and removing significant non-operational events from business results. The Corporation believes this view provides investors increased transparency into business results and trends and provides investors with a view of the business as seen through the eyes of management. Earnings excluding Identified Items is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income/(loss) attributable to ExxonMobil as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation to each of corporate earnings and segment earnings are shown for 2024 and 2023 periods in Attachments II-a and II-b. Earnings per share amounts are shown on page 1 and in Attachment II-a, including a reconciliation to earnings/(loss) per common share - assuming dilution (U.S. GAAP).

This press release also includes total taxes including sales-based taxes. This is a broader indicator of the total tax burden on the Corporation's products and earnings, including certain sales and value-added taxes imposed on and concurrent with revenue-producing transactions with customers and collected on behalf of governmental authorities ("sales-based taxes"). It combines "Income taxes" and "Total other taxes and duties" with sales-based taxes, which are reported net in the income statement. The company believes it is useful for the Corporation and its investors to understand the total tax burden imposed on the Corporation's products and earnings. A reconciliation to total taxes is shown in Attachment I-a.

This press release also references free cash flow (non-GAAP) and free cash flow excluding working capital (non-GAAP). Free cash flow is the sum of net cash provided by operating activities and net cash flow used in investing activities excluding cash acquired from mergers and acquisitions. These measures are useful when evaluating cash available for financing activities, including shareholder distributions, after investment in the business. Free cash flow and free cash flow excluding working capital are not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for the 2023 and 2024 periods is shown on page 7.

References to resources or resource base may include quantities of oil and natural gas classified as proved reserves, as well as quantities that are not yet classified as proved reserves, but that are expected to be ultimately recoverable. The term "resource base" or similar terms are not intended to correspond to SEC definitions such as "probable" or "possible" reserves. A reconciliation of production excluding divestments, entitlements, and government mandates to actual production is contained in the Supplement to this release included as Exhibit 99.2 to the Form 8-K filed the same day as this news release.

The term "project" as used in this news release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports. Projects or plans may not reflect investment decisions made by the company. Individual opportunities may advance based on a number of factors, including availability of supportive policy, technology for cost-effective abatement, and alignment with our partners and other stakeholders. The company may refer to these opportunities as projects in external disclosures at various stages throughout their progression.

Advantaged assets (Advantaged growth projects) includes Permian (heritage Permian and Pioneer), Guyana, Brazil and LNG.

Base portfolio (Base) in our Upstream segment, refers to assets (or volumes) other than advantaged assets (or volumes from advantaged assets). In our Energy Products segment, refers to assets (or volumes) other than strategic projects (or volumes from strategic projects). In our Chemical Products and Specialty Products segments refers to volumes other than high value products volumes.

Debt-to-capital ratio is total debt divided by the sum of total debt and equity. Total debt is the sum of notes and loans payable and long-term debt, as reported in the consolidated balance sheet.

Government mandates (curtailments) are changes to ExxonMobil's sustainable production levels as a result of production limits or sanctions imposed by governments.

Heritage Permian: Permian basin assets excluding assets acquired as part of the acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources that closed May 3, 2024.

High-value products includes performance products and lower-emission fuels.

Lower-emission fuels are fuels with lower life cycle emissions than conventional transportation fuels for gasoline, diesel and jet transport.

Net-debt-to-capital ratio is net debt divided by the sum of net debt and total equity, where net debt is total debt net of cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash. Total debt is the sum of notes and loans payable and long-term debt, as reported in the consolidated balance sheet.

Performance products (performance chemicals, performance lubricants) refers to products that provide differentiated performance for multiple applications through enhanced properties versus commodity alternatives and bring significant additional value to customers and end-users.

Strategic projects includes (i) the following completed projects: Rotterdam Hydrocracker, Corpus Christi Chemical Complex, Baton Rouge Polypropylene, Beaumont Crude Expansion, Baytown Chemical Expansion, Permian Crude Venture, and the 2022 Baytown advanced recycling facility; and (ii) the following projects still to be completed: Fawley Hydrofiner, China Chemical Complex, Singapore Resid Upgrade, Strathcona Renewable Diesel, ProxximaTM Venture, USGC Reconfiguration, additional advanced recycling projects under evaluation worldwide, and additional projects in plan yet to be publicly announced.

This press release also references Structural Cost Savings, for more details see page 8.

Reference to Earnings

References to corporate earnings mean net income attributable to ExxonMobil (U.S. GAAP) from the consolidated income statement. Unless otherwise indicated, references to earnings, Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, Specialty Products and Corporate and Financing earnings, and earnings per share are ExxonMobil's share after excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Exxon Mobil Corporation has numerous affiliates, many with names that include ExxonMobil, Exxon, Mobil, Esso, and XTO. For convenience and simplicity, those terms and terms such as Corporation, company, our, we, and its are sometimes used as abbreviated references to specific affiliates or affiliate groups. Similarly, ExxonMobil has business relationships with thousands of customers, suppliers, governments, and others. For convenience and simplicity, words such as venture, joint venture, partnership, co-venturer, and partner are used to indicate business and other relationships involving common activities and interests, and those words may not indicate precise legal relationships. ExxonMobil's ambitions, plans and goals do not guarantee any action or future performance by its affiliates or Exxon Mobil Corporation's responsibility for those affiliates' actions and future performance, each affiliate of which manages its own affairs.

Throughout this press release, both Exhibit 99.1 as well as Exhibit 99.2, due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals indicated.

ATTACHMENT I-a CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Preliminary)

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues and other income Sales and other operating revenue 89,986 80,795 170,397 164,439 Income from equity affiliates 1,744 1,382 3,586 3,763 Other income 1,330 737 2,160 1,276 Total revenues and other income 93,060 82,914 176,143 169,478 Costs and other deductions Crude oil and product purchases 54,199 47,598 101,800 93,601 Production and manufacturing expenses 9,804 8,860 18,895 18,296 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,568 2,449 5,063 4,839 Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 5,787 4,242 10,599 8,486 Exploration expenses, including dry holes 153 133 301 274 Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense 34 164 57 331 Interest expense 271 249 492 408 Other taxes and duties 6,579 7,563 12,902 14,784 Total costs and other deductions 79,395 71,258 150,109 141,019 Income/(Loss) before income taxes 13,665 11,656 26,034 28,459 Income tax expense/(benefit) 4,094 3,503 7,897 8,463 Net income/(loss) including noncontrolling interests 9,571 8,153 18,137 19,996 Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 331 273 677 686 Net income/(loss) attributable to ExxonMobil 9,240 7,880 17,460 19,310 OTHER FINANCIAL DATA Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Earnings per common share (U.S. dollars) 2.14 1.94 4.20 4.73 Earnings per common share - assuming dilution (U.S. dollars) 2.14 1.94 4.20 4.73 Dividends on common stock Total 4,285 3,701 8,093 7,439 Per common share (U.S. dollars) 0.95 0.91 1.90 1.82 Millions of common shares outstanding Average - assuming dilution¹ 4,317 4,066 4,158 4,084 Taxes Income taxes 4,094 3,503 7,897 8,463 Total other taxes and duties 7,531 8,328 14,691 16,423 Total taxes 11,625 11,831 22,588 24,886 Sales-based taxes 6,339 6,281 11,888 12,313 Total taxes including sales-based taxes 17,964 18,112 34,476 37,199 ExxonMobil share of income taxes of equity companies (non-GAAP) 907 498 1,905 1,733 1 Includes restricted shares not vested as well as 545 million shares issued for the Pioneer merger on May 3, 2024.

ATTACHMENT I-b CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Preliminary)

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 26,460 31,539 Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 28 29 Notes and accounts receivable - net 43,071 38,015 Inventories Crude oil, products and merchandise 19,685 20,528 Materials and supplies 4,818 4,592 Other current assets 2,176 1,906 Total current assets 96,238 96,609 Investments, advances and long-term receivables 47,948 47,630 Property, plant and equipment - net 298,283 214,940 Other assets, including intangibles - net 18,238 17,138 Total Assets 460,707 376,317 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Notes and loans payable 6,621 4,090 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 60,107 58,037 Income taxes payable 4,035 3,189 Total current liabilities 70,763 65,316 Long-term debt 36,565 37,483 Postretirement benefits reserves 10,398 10,496 Deferred income tax liabilities 40,080 24,452 Long-term obligations to equity companies 1,612 1,804 Other long-term obligations 25,023 24,228 Total Liabilities 184,441 163,779 EQUITY Common stock without par value (9,000 million shares authorized, 8,019 million shares issued) 46,781 17,781 Earnings reinvested 463,294 453,927 Accumulated other comprehensive income (13,187) (11,989) Common stock held in treasury (3,576 million shares at June 30, 2024, and 4,048 million shares at December 31, 2023) (228,483) (254,917) ExxonMobil share of equity 268,405 204,802 Noncontrolling interests 7,861 7,736 Total Equity 276,266 212,538 Total Liabilities and Equity 460,707 376,317

. ATTACHMENT I-c CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Preliminary)

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income/(loss) including noncontrolling interests 18,137 19,996 Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 10,599 8,486 Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt (2,608) (3,885) All other items - net (904) 1,127 Net cash provided by operating activities 25,224 25,724 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment (11,309) (10,771) Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments 1,629 2,141 Additional investments and advances (744) (834) Other investing activities including collection of advances 224 183 Cash acquired from mergers and acquisitions 754 - Net cash used in investing activities (9,446) (9,281) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Additions to long-term debt 217 136 Reductions in long-term debt (1,142) (6) Reductions in short-term debt (2,771) (172) Additions/(Reductions) in debt with three months or less maturity (6) (172) Contingent consideration payments (27) (68) Cash dividends to ExxonMobil shareholders (8,093) (7,439) Cash dividends to noncontrolling interests (397) (293) Changes in noncontrolling interests 16 11 Common stock acquired (8,337) (8,680) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (20,540) (16,683) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (318) 132 Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (5,080) (108) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 31,568 29,665 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 26,488 29,557 Non-Cash Transaction: The Corporation acquired Pioneer Natural Resources in an all-stock transaction on May 3, 2024, having issued 545 million shares of ExxonMobil common stock having a fair value of $63 billion and assumed debt with a fair value of $5 billion.

. ATTACHMENT II-a KEY FIGURES: IDENTIFIED ITEMS

2Q24 1Q24 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD

2024 YTD

2023 9,240 8,220 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 17,460 19,310 Identified Items - - Tax-related items - (182) - - Total Identified Items - (182) 9,240 8,220 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 17,460 19,492 2Q24 1Q24 Dollars per common share YTD

2024 YTD

2023 2.14 2.06 Earnings/(Loss) Per Common Share (U.S. GAAP) ¹ 4.20 4.73 Identified Items Per Common Share ¹ - - Tax-related items - (0.04) - - Total Identified Items Per Common Share ¹ - (0.04) 2.14 2.06 Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items Per Common Share (non-GAAP) ¹ 4.20 4.77 ¹ Assuming dilution.

ATTACHMENT II-b KEY FIGURES: IDENTIFIED ITEMS BY SEGMENT

Second Quarter 2024 Upstream Energy Products Chemical Products Specialty Products Corporate

&

Financing Total Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 2,430 4,644 450 496 526 253 447 304 (310) 9,240 Total Identified Items - - - - - - - - - - Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP) 2,430 4,644 450 496 526 253 447 304 (310) 9,240

First Quarter 2024 Upstream Energy Products Chemical Products Specialty Products Corporate

&

Financing Total Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 1,054 4,606 836 540 504 281 404 357 (362) 8,220 Total Identified Items - - - - - - - - - - Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP) 1,054 4,606 836 540 504 281 404 357 (362) 8,220

YTD 2024 Upstream Energy Products Chemical Products Specialty Products Corporate

&

Financing Total Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 3,484 9,250 1,286 1,036 1,030 534 851 661 (672) 17,460 Total Identified Items - - - - - - - - - - Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP) 3,484 9,250 1,286 1,036 1,030 534 851 661 (672) 17,460

YTD 2023 Upstream Energy Products Chemical Products Specialty Products Corporate

&

Financing Total Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 2,552 8,482 3,438 3,055 810 389 824 621 (861) 19,310 Identified Items Tax-related items - (170) - (12) - - - - - (182) Total Identified Items - (170) - (12) - - - - - (182) Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP) 2,552 8,652 3,438 3,067 810 389 824 621 (861) 19,492

ATTACHMENT III KEY FIGURES: UPSTREAM VOLUMES

2Q24 1Q24 Net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil, thousand barrels per day (kbd) YTD

2024 YTD

2023 1,261 816 United States 1,038 802 760 772 Canada/Other Americas 767 645 4 4 Europe 4 4 215 224 Africa 220 213 714 711 Asia 712 725 30 30 Australia/Oceania 30 35 2,984 2,557 Worldwide 2,771 2,424 2Q24 1Q24 Net natural gas production available for sale, million cubic feet per day (mcfd) YTD

2024 YTD

2023 2,900 2,241 United States 2,570 2,357 114 94 Canada/Other Americas 104 94 331 377 Europe 354 461 167 150 Africa 158 110 3,486 3,274 Asia 3,380 3,473 1,245 1,226 Australia/Oceania 1,236 1,276 8,243 7,362 Worldwide 7,802 7,771 4,358 3,784 Oil-equivalent production (koebd)¹ 4,071 3,719 1 Natural gas is converted to an oil-equivalent basis at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.

ATTACHMENT IV KEY FIGURES: MANUFACTURING THROUGHPUT AND SALES

2Q24 1Q24 Refinery throughput, thousand barrels per day (kbd) YTD

2024 YTD

2023 1,746 1,900 United States 1,823 1,794 387 407 Canada 397 403 987 954 Europe 970 1,199 446 402 Asia Pacific 424 514 174 180 Other 177 176 3,740 3,843 Worldwide 3,791 4,086 2Q24 1Q24 Energy Products sales, thousand barrels per day (kbd) YTD

2024 YTD

2023 2,639 2,576 United States 2,607 2,601 2,681 2,656 Non-U.S. 2,669 2,867 5,320 5,232 Worldwide 5,276 5,469 2,243 2,178 Gasolines, naphthas 2,210 2,290 1,718 1,742 Heating oils, kerosene, diesel 1,730 1,806 344 339 Aviation fuels 342 328 181 214 Heavy fuels 197 221 834 759 Other energy products 797 823 5,320 5,232 Worldwide 5,276 5,469 2Q24 1Q24 Chemical Products sales, thousand metric tons (kt) YTD

2024 YTD

2023 1,802 1,847 United States 3,649 3,286 3,071 3,207 Non-U.S. 6,278 6,212 4,873 5,054 Worldwide 9,927 9,498 2Q24 1Q24 Specialty Products sales, thousand metric tons (kt) YTD

2024 YTD

2023 506 495 United States 1,001 991 1,428 1,464 Non-U.S. 2,892 2,855 1,933 1,959 Worldwide 3,893 3,845

ATTACHMENT V KEY FIGURES: CAPITAL AND EXPLORATION EXPENDITURES

2Q24 1Q24 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD

2024 YTD

2023 Upstream 2,773 2,269 United States 5,042 4,314 2,974 2,313 Non-U.S. 5,287 4,876 5,747 4,582 Total 10,329 9,190 Energy Products 185 179 United States 364 707 367 348 Non-U.S. 715 709 552 527 Total 1,079 1,416 Chemical Products 157 152 United States 309 437 345 281 Non-U.S. 626 1,053 502 433 Total 935 1,490 Specialty Products 21 8 United States 29 25 73 68 Non-U.S. 141 169 94 76 Total 170 194 Other 144 221 Other 365 256 7,039 5,839 Worldwide 12,878 12,546 CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES 2Q24 1Q24 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD

2024 YTD

2023 6,235 5,074 Additions to property, plant and equipment 11,309 10,771 314 206 Net investments and advances 520 651 6,549 5,280 Total Cash Capital Expenditures 11,829 11,422

ATTACHMENT VI KEY FIGURES: EARNINGS/(LOSS)

Results Summary 2Q24 1Q24 Change

vs

1Q24 Dollars in millions (except per share data) YTD

2024 YTD

2023 Change

vs YTD

2023 9,240 8,220 +1,020 Earnings (U.S. GAAP) 17,460 19,310 -1,850 9,240 8,220 +1,020 Earnings Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 17,460 19,492 -2,032 2.14 2.06 +0.08 Earnings Per Common Share ¹ 4.20 4.73 -0.53 2.14 2.06 +0.08 Earnings Excl. Identified Items per Common Share (non-GAAP) ¹ 4.20 4.77 -0.57 7,039 5,839 +1,200 Capital and Exploration Expenditures 12,878 12,546 +332 ¹ Assuming dilution.

ATTACHMENT VII KEY FIGURES: EARNINGS/(LOSS) BY QUARTER

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 First Quarter 8,220 11,430 5,480 2,730 (610) Second Quarter 9,240 7,880 17,850 4,690 (1,080) Third Quarter - 9,070 19,660 6,750 (680) Fourth Quarter - 7,630 12,750 8,870 (20,070) Full Year - 36,010 55,740 23,040 (22,440) Dollars per common share¹ 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 First Quarter 2.06 2.79 1.28 0.64 (0.14) Second Quarter 2.14 1.94 4.21 1.10 (0.26) Third Quarter - 2.25 4.68 1.57 (0.15) Fourth Quarter - 1.91 3.09 2.08 (4.70) Full Year - 8.89 13.26 5.39 (5.25) 1 Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period; assuming dilution.

