HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 of $203.6 million or $1.91 per diluted share, compared to $172.2 million or $1.61 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Essent also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 10, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 30, 2024.

" We are pleased with our financial results in the second quarter, as our high-quality portfolio and resilience in the housing and labor markets translated to favorable credit performance, and the current rate environment continues to benefit investment income and persistency," said Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. " The Essent franchise achieved another milestone by closing on our inaugural senior debt offering on July 1. Combined with an amended and extended revolving credit facility, we now have over $1.3 billion in available holding company liquidity."

Financial Highlights:

New insurance written for the second quarter of 2024 was $12.5 billion, compared to $8.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and $13.5 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

Insurance in force as of June 30, 2024 was $240.7 billion, compared to $238.5 billion as of March 31, 2024 and $235.6 billion as of June 30, 2023.

Net investment income for the first half of 2024 was $108.2 million, up 22% from the first half of 2023.

Effective July 1, 2024, we entered into an excess of loss transaction with a panel of highly rated third-party reinsurers covering 15% of all eligible policies written by Essent Guaranty, Inc. in calendar year 2024.

On July 1, 2024, Essent closed two transactions that represent approximately $1 billion in total debt capacity, comprised of $500 million of senior unsecured notes and a $500 million unsecured revolving credit facility.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," or "potential" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the "GSEs"), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers or the loss of a significant customer; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs; decline in the volume of low down payment mortgage originations; uncertainty of loss reserve estimates; decrease in the length of time our insurance policies are in force; deteriorating economic conditions; and other risks and factors described in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 16, 2024, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About the Company:

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, "Essent") offering private mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and title insurance and settlement services to serve the housing finance industry. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com.

Exhibit A Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Direct premiums written $ 272,910 $ 249,167 $ 541,841 $ 488,658 Ceded premiums (27,344 ) (39,546 ) (57,735 ) (73,137 ) Net premiums written 245,566 209,621 484,106 415,521 Decrease in unearned premiums 6,325 3,608 13,375 8,966 Net premiums earned 251,891 213,229 497,481 424,487 Net investment income 56,086 45,250 108,171 88,486 Realized investment gains (losses), net (1,164 ) (1,589 ) (2,304 ) (2,077 ) Income (loss) from other invested assets (419 ) (4,852 ) (2,334 ) (7,554 ) Other income 6,548 8,090 10,285 13,032 Total revenues 312,942 260,128 611,299 516,374 Losses and expenses: Provision (benefit) for losses and LAE (334 ) 1,260 9,579 1,080 Other underwriting and operating expenses 55,987 42,174 113,336 90,369 Premiums retained by agents 10,215 - 19,706 - Interest expense 7,849 7,394 15,711 14,330 Total losses and expenses 73,717 50,828 158,332 105,779 Income before income taxes 239,225 209,300 452,967 410,595 Income tax expense 35,616 37,067 67,639 67,535 Net income $ 203,609 $ 172,233 $ 385,328 $ 343,060 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.93 $ 1.62 $ 3.65 $ 3.22 Diluted 1.91 1.61 3.61 3.20 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 105,657 106,249 105,677 106,594 Diluted 106,778 107,093 106,774 107,338 Net income $ 203,609 $ 172,233 $ 385,328 $ 343,060 Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of investments (5,375 ) (36,098 ) (27,141 ) 22,655 Total other comprehensive income (loss) (5,375 ) (36,098 ) (27,141 ) 22,655 Comprehensive income $ 198,234 $ 136,135 $ 358,187 $ 365,715

Exhibit B Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Assets Investments Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value $ 3,931,471 $ 4,335,008 Short-term investments available for sale, at fair value 1,523,512 928,731 Total investments available for sale 5,454,983 5,263,739 Other invested assets 282,781 277,226 Total investments 5,737,764 5,540,965 Cash 197,402 141,787 Accrued investment income 35,534 35,689 Accounts receivable 56,974 63,266 Deferred policy acquisition costs 9,199 9,139 Property and equipment 42,905 41,304 Prepaid federal income tax 487,456 470,646 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 70,258 72,826 Other assets 55,253 51,051 Total assets $ 6,692,745 $ 6,426,673 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Reserve for losses and LAE $ 260,688 $ 260,095 Unearned premium reserve 126,938 140,285 Net deferred tax liability 381,393 362,753 Credit facility borrowings, net of deferred costs 422,448 421,920 Other accrued liabilities 121,488 139,070 Total liabilities 1,312,955 1,324,123 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common shares, $0.015 par value: Authorized - 233,333; issued and outstanding - 106,372 shares in 2024 and 106,597 shares in 2023 1,596 1,599 Additional paid-in capital 1,278,918 1,299,869 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (307,637 ) (280,496 ) Retained earnings 4,406,913 4,081,578 Total stockholders' equity 5,379,790 5,102,550 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,692,745 $ 6,426,673 Return on average equity (1) 14.7 % 14.6 % (1) The 2024 return on average equity is calculated by dividing annualized year-to-date 2024 net income by average equity. The 2023 return on average equity is calculated by dividing full year 2023 net income by average equity.

Exhibit C Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Consolidated Historical Quarterly Data 2024 2023 Selected Income Statement Data June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues: Net premiums earned: U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio $ 217,513 $ 212,479 $ 211,083 $ 209,351 $ 195,502 GSE and other risk share 17,745 17,826 17,166 16,850 17,727 Title insurance 16,633 15,285 17,365 20,604 - Net premiums earned 251,891 245,590 245,614 246,805 213,229 Net investment income 56,086 52,085 50,581 47,072 45,250 Realized investment (losses) gains, net (1,164 ) (1,140 ) (4,892 ) (235 ) (1,589 ) (Loss) income from other invested assets (419 ) (1,915 ) (421 ) (3,143 ) (4,852 ) Other income (loss) (1) 6,548 3,737 6,395 5,609 8,090 Total revenues 312,942 298,357 297,277 296,108 260,128 Losses and expenses: Provision (benefit) for losses and LAE (334 ) 9,913 19,640 10,822 1,260 Other underwriting and operating expenses 55,987 57,349 55,248 54,814 42,174 Premiums retained by agents 10,215 9,491 11,475 13,175 - Interest expense 7,849 7,862 7,953 7,854 7,394 Total losses and expenses 73,717 84,615 94,316 86,665 50,828 Income before income taxes 239,225 213,742 202,961 209,443 209,300 Income tax expense (2) 35,616 32,023 27,594 31,484 37,067 Net income $ 203,609 $ 181,719 $ 175,367 $ 177,959 $ 172,233 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.93 $ 1.72 $ 1.66 $ 1.68 $ 1.62 Diluted 1.91 1.70 1.64 1.66 1.61 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 105,657 105,697 105,733 105,979 106,249 Diluted 106,778 106,770 106,823 107,025 107,093 Book value per share $ 50.58 $ 48.96 $ 47.87 $ 44.98 $ 44.24 Return on average equity (annualized) 15.4 % 14.1 % 14.2 % 14.9 % 14.7 % Credit Facility Borrowings outstanding $ 425,000 $ 425,000 $ 425,000 $ 425,000 $ 425,000 Undrawn committed capacity $ 400,000 $ 400,000 $ 400,000 $ 400,000 $ 400,000 Weighted average interest rate (end of period) 7.07 % 7.06 % 7.11 % 7.07 % 6.87 % Debt-to-capital 7.32 % 7.52 % 7.69 % 8.12 % 8.24 % (1) Other income includes net favorable (unfavorable) changes in the fair value of embedded derivatives associated with certain of our third-party reinsurance agreements, which for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, were $732, ($1,902), $412, ($898), and $2,726, respectively. (2) Income tax expense for the quarters ended June 30,2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023 includes $556, ($1,041), ($1,132), ($763), and ($888), respectively, of discrete tax expense (benefit) associated with realized and unrealized gains and losses. Income tax expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 also includes ($616) of excess tax benefits associated with the vesting of common shares and common share units. Income tax expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 also includes a $2,731 net benefit associated with the recognition of a deferred tax asset for unrealized losses on the investment portfolios of Essent Group and Essent Re upon the enactment of the Bermuda Corporate Income Tax. Income tax expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 also includes $5,295 of net discrete tax expense associated with prior year tax returns.

Exhibit D Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Historical Quarterly Data 2024 2023 Other Data: June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 ($ in thousands) U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio New insurance written $ 12,503,125 $ 8,323,544 $ 8,769,160 $ 12,505,823 $ 13,498,080 New risk written 3,449,623 2,289,508 2,409,340 3,458,467 3,726,513 Average insurance in force $ 239,538,571 $ 238,595,268 $ 239,005,961 $ 237,270,093 $ 233,484,941 Insurance in force (end of period) $ 240,669,165 $ 238,477,402 $ 239,078,262 $ 238,661,612 $ 235,649,884 Gross risk in force (end of period) (1) $ 65,269,064 $ 64,247,810 $ 64,061,374 $ 63,605,057 $ 62,403,400 Risk in force (end of period) $ 55,521,538 $ 54,686,533 $ 54,591,590 $ 53,920,308 $ 53,290,643 Policies in force 814,237 815,752 822,012 825,248 821,690 Weighted average coverage (2) 27.1 % 26.9 % 26.8 % 26.7 % 26.5 % Annual persistency 86.7 % 86.9 % 86.9 % 86.6 % 85.8 % Loans in default (count) 13,954 13,992 14,819 13,391 12,480 Percentage of loans in default 1.71 % 1.72 % 1.80 % 1.62 % 1.52 % U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio premium rate: Base average premium rate (3) 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.40 % Single premium cancellations (4) - % - % - % - % - % Gross average premium rate 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.40 % Ceded premiums (0.05 %) (0.05 %) (0.05 %) (0.05 %) (0.07 %) Net average premium rate 0.36 % 0.36 % 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.33 % (1) Gross risk in force includes risk ceded under third-party reinsurance. (2) Weighted average coverage is calculated by dividing end of period gross risk in force by end of period insurance in force. (3) Base average premium rate is calculated by dividing annualized base premiums earned by average insurance in force for the period. (4) Single premium cancellations is calculated by dividing annualized premiums on the cancellation of non-refundable single premium policies by average insurance in force for the period.

Exhibit E Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information - U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio New Insurance Written: Flow NIW by Credit Score Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) >=760 $ 5,451,182 43.6 % $ 5,413,790 40.1 % $ 9,047,782 43.4 % $ 10,260,848 38.9 % 740-759 2,165,026 17.3 2,428,773 18.0 3,575,472 17.2 4,826,755 18.3 720-739 1,819,751 14.6 2,194,400 16.3 3,064,399 14.7 4,399,244 16.7 700-719 1,585,167 12.7 2,022,302 15.0 2,725,597 13.1 4,025,194 15.2 680-699 870,054 7.0 1,032,061 7.6 1,433,473 6.9 2,132,876 8.1 <=679 611,945 4.8 406,754 3.0 979,946 4.7 746,952 2.8 Total $ 12,503,125 100.0 % $ 13,498,080 100.0 % $ 20,826,669 100.0 % $ 26,391,869 100.0 % Weighted average credit score 748 746 748 746 NIW by LTV Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) 85.00% and below $ 854,349 6.8 % $ 988,752 7.3 % $ 1,414,248 6.8 % $ 1,951,761 7.4 % 85.01% to 90.00% 2,423,665 19.4 2,819,310 20.9 4,155,796 20.0 5,505,138 20.9 90.01% to 95.00% 6,874,853 55.0 7,339,533 54.4 11,392,508 54.7 14,769,646 55.9 95.01% and above 2,350,258 18.8 2,350,485 17.4 3,864,117 18.5 4,165,324 15.8 Total $ 12,503,125 100.0 % $ 13,498,080 100.0 % $ 20,826,669 100.0 % $ 26,391,869 100.0 % Weighted average LTV 93 % 93 % 93 % 93 % NIW by Product Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Single Premium policies 1.3 % 4.3 % 1.6 % 4.1 % Monthly Premium policies 98.7 95.7 98.4 95.9 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % NIW by Purchase vs. Refinance Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Purchase 97.8 % 98.8 % 97.6 % 98.7 % Refinance 2.2 1.2 2.4 1.3 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Exhibit F Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Insurance in Force and Risk in Force - U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Portfolio by Credit Score IIF by FICO score June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) >=760 $ 97,668,435 40.6 % $ 96,712,431 40.6 % $ 95,925,520 40.8 % 740-759 41,915,598 17.4 41,477,680 17.4 40,733,799 17.3 720-739 37,678,804 15.7 37,342,339 15.7 36,791,104 15.6 700-719 32,331,564 13.4 32,023,895 13.4 30,970,132 13.1 680-699 19,751,956 8.2 19,664,999 8.2 19,667,866 8.3 <=679 11,322,808 4.7 11,256,058 4.7 11,561,463 4.9 Total $ 240,669,165 100.0 % $ 238,477,402 100.0 % $ 235,649,884 100.0 % Weighted average credit score 746 746 746 Gross RIF by FICO score June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) >=760 $ 26,238,140 40.2 % $ 25,806,552 40.2 % $ 25,138,762 40.3 % 740-759 11,525,987 17.7 11,326,253 17.6 10,922,780 17.5 720-739 10,362,021 15.9 10,206,055 15.9 9,896,425 15.9 700-719 8,899,342 13.6 8,757,648 13.6 8,319,353 13.3 680-699 5,382,312 8.2 5,321,802 8.3 5,248,349 8.4 <=679 2,861,262 4.4 2,829,500 4.4 2,877,731 4.6 Total $ 65,269,064 100.0 % $ 64,247,810 100.0 % $ 62,403,400 100.0 % Portfolio by LTV IIF by LTV June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) 85.00% and below $ 16,927,111 7.0 % $ 18,397,395 7.7 % $ 22,427,649 9.5 % 85.01% to 90.00% 61,774,991 25.7 62,218,749 26.1 63,562,258 27.0 90.01% to 95.00% 123,414,332 51.3 120,666,455 50.6 115,768,826 49.1 95.01% and above 38,552,731 16.0 37,194,803 15.6 33,891,151 14.4 Total $ 240,669,165 100.0 % $ 238,477,402 100.0 % $ 235,649,884 100.0 % Weighted average LTV 93 % 93 % 93 % Gross RIF by LTV June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) 85.00% and below $ 2,010,864 3.1 % $ 2,188,074 3.4 % $ 2,667,981 4.3 % 85.01% to 90.00% 15,238,201 23.3 15,329,091 23.9 15,583,198 25.0 90.01% to 95.00% 36,405,573 55.8 35,556,840 55.3 34,026,320 54.5 95.01% and above 11,614,426 17.8 11,173,805 17.4 10,125,901 16.2 Total $ 65,269,064 100.0 % $ 64,247,810 100.0 % $ 62,403,400 100.0 % Portfolio by Loan Amortization Period IIF by Loan Amortization Period June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) FRM 30 years and higher $ 235,138,420 97.7 % $ 232,753,590 97.6 % $ 228,745,641 97.1 % FRM 20-25 years 1,322,021 0.5 1,473,431 0.6 2,124,690 0.9 FRM 15 years 1,276,780 0.5 1,359,795 0.6 1,953,448 0.8 ARM 5 years and higher 2,931,944 1.3 2,890,586 1.2 2,826,105 1.2 Total $ 240,669,165 100.0 % $ 238,477,402 100.0 % $ 235,649,884 100.0 %

Exhibit G Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Other Risk in Force 2024 2023 ($ in thousands) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 GSE and other risk share (1): Risk in Force $ 2,304,885 $ 2,307,267 $ 2,244,944 $ 2,247,393 $ 2,276,702 Reserve for losses and LAE $ 33 $ 32 $ 29 $ 54 $ 55 Weighted average credit score 750 750 749 749 749 Weighted average LTV 82 % 82 % 82 % 82 % 83 % (1) GSE and other risk share includes GSE risk share and other reinsurance transactions. Essent Reinsurance Ltd. ("Essent Re") provides insurance or reinsurance relating to the risk in force on loans in reference pools acquired by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.

Exhibit H Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Vintage Data June 30, 2024 Insurance in Force Year Original Insurance Written ($ in thousands) Remaining Insurance in Force ($ in thousands) % Remaining of Original Insurance Number of Policies in Force Weighted Average Coupon % Purchase >90% LTV >95% LTV FICO < 700 FICO >= 760 Incurred Loss Ratio (Inception to Date) (1) Number of Loans in Default Percentage of Loans in Default 2010 - 2014 $ 60,668,851 $ 1,047,692 1.7 % 5,772 4.28 % 66.1 % 49.8 % 1.2 % 10.3 % 49.0 % 2.4 % 252 4.37 % 2015 26,193,656 1,038,672 4.0 6,156 4.27 79.8 66.5 5.5 18.1 39.1 2.3 245 3.98 2016 34,949,319 2,570,524 7.4 15,203 3.92 86.8 79.2 13.3 16.3 41.6 2.0 427 2.81 2017 43,858,322 4,139,552 9.4 25,251 4.29 91.1 77.1 22.5 21.2 36.6 3.1 990 3.92 2018 47,508,525 5,073,930 10.7 28,900 4.80 95.1 73.3 26.7 21.8 32.4 4.1 1,257 4.35 2019 63,569,183 11,216,155 17.6 54,299 4.23 88.9 71.1 25.6 18.9 35.2 3.8 1,635 3.01 2020 107,944,065 40,789,474 37.8 159,965 3.20 71.0 60.5 14.0 10.9 45.5 2.6 2,153 1.35 2021 84,218,250 55,842,833 66.3 185,000 3.09 88.2 65.1 16.3 13.8 40.4 6.0 3,042 1.64 2022 63,061,262 54,555,338 86.5 156,491 5.08 98.0 65.8 11.4 12.6 39.6 16.8 2,598 1.66 2023 47,666,852 43,986,658 92.3 123,145 6.65 98.8 72.7 18.5 11.0 38.9 15.7 1,297 1.05 2024 (through June 30) 20,826,669 20,408,337 98.0 54,055 6.88 97.6 73.4 18.8 11.7 42.9 5.8 58 0.11 Total $ 600,464,954 $ 240,669,165 40.1 814,237 4.66 90.3 67.3 16.0 12.9 40.6 4.3 13,954 1.71 (1) Incurred loss ratio is calculated by dividing the sum of case reserves and cumulative amount paid for claims by cumulative net premiums earned.

Exhibit I Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Reinsurance Vintage Data June 30, 2024 ($ in thousands) Insurance Linked Notes (1) Earned Premiums Ceded Deal Name Vintage Remaining Insurance in Force Remaining Risk in Force Original Reinsurance in Force Remaining Reinsurance in Force Losses Ceded to Date Original First Layer Retention Remaining First Layer Retention Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date Reduction in PMIERs Minimum Required Assets (3) Radnor Re 2021-1 Aug. 2020 - Mar. 2021 $ 27,796,132 $ 7,390,779 $ 557,911 $ 250,732 $ - $ 278,956 $ 278,227 $ 2,148 $ 4,473 $ 174,722 Radnor Re 2021-2 Apr. 2021 - Sep. 2021 32,876,424 9,007,485 439,407 301,015 - 279,415 277,770 3,563 7,237 239,363 Radnor Re 2022-1 Oct. 2021 - Jul. 2022 29,790,115 8,096,398 237,868 209,409 - 303,761 302,032 3,736 7,653 192,656 Radnor Re 2023-1 Aug. 2022 - Jun. 2023 29,594,148 8,102,672 281,462 281,462 - 281,463 281,434 3,473 6,952 266,826 Total $ 120,056,819 $ 32,597,334 $ 1,516,648 $ 1,042,618 $ - $ 1,143,595 $ 1,139,463 $ 12,920 $ 26,315 (5) $ 873,567

Excess of Loss Reinsurance (2) Earned Premiums Ceded Deal Name Vintage Remaining Insurance in Force Remaining Risk in Force Original Reinsurance in Force Remaining Reinsurance in Force Losses Ceded to Date Original First Layer Retention Remaining First Layer Retention Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date Reduction in PMIERs Minimum Required Assets (3) XOL 2019-1 Jan. 2018 - Dec. 2018 $ 5,024,587 $ 1,321,732 $ 118,650 $ 76,144 $ - $ 253,643 $ 244,991 $ 607 $ 1,227 $ - XOL 2020-1 Jan. 2019 - Aug. 2019 6,290,687 1,658,671 55,102 32,770 - 215,605 212,557 267 547 - XOL 2022-1 Oct. 2021 - Dec. 2022 67,094,902 18,213,963 141,992 141,992 - 507,114 502,788 1,593 3,186 137,802 XOL 2023-1 Jan. 2023 - Dec. 2023 39,252,349 10,868,626 36,627 36,627 - 366,270 366,154 434 868 35,310 Total $ 117,662,525 $ 32,062,992 $ 352,371 $ 287,533 $ - $ 1,342,632 $ 1,326,490 $ 2,901 $ 5,828 $ 173,112

Quota Share Reinsurance (2) Losses Ceded Ceding Commission Earned Premiums Ceded Year Ceding Percentage Remaining Insurance in Force Remaining Risk in Force Remaining Ceded Insurance in Force Remaining Ceded Risk in Force Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date Reduction in PMIERs Minimum Required Assets (3) Sep. 2019 - Dec. 2020 (4) $ 45,488,690 $ 12,209,907 $ 10,259,829 $ 2,717,800 $ (609 ) $ (790 ) $ 2,264 $ 4,645 $ 3,580 $ 7,803 $ 161,813 Jan. 2022 - Dec. 2022 20% 54,504,030 14,796,646 10,900,806 2,959,329 (469 ) 1,255 1,879 3,784 3,101 8,445 218,858 Jan. 2023 - Dec. 2023 17.5% 39,137,562 10,840,618 6,849,073 1,897,108 1,020 2,461 1,349 2,715 3,852 8,163 143,367 Jan. 2024 - Dec. 2024 15% 20,388,139 5,620,923 3,058,221 843,138 159 159 407 508 1,035 1,252 58,872 Total $ 159,518,421 $ 43,468,094 $ 31,067,929 $ 8,417,375 $ 101 $ 3,085 $ 5,899 $ 11,652 $ 11,568 $ 25,663 $ 582,910 (1) Reinsurance provided by unaffiliated special purpose insurers through the issuance of mortgage insurance-linked notes ("ILNs"). (2) Reinsurance provided by panels of reinsurers. (3) Represents the reduction in Essent Guaranty, Inc.'s Minimum Required Assets based on our interpretation of the PMIERs. (4) Reinsurance coverage on 40% of eligible single premium policies and 20% of all other eligible policies. (5) Excludes ($45) and ($71) of benefit in ceded premium on retired ILN's for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively.

Exhibit J Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Geographic Data IIF by State June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 CA 12.7 % 12.9 % 13.1 % FL 11.6 11.3 10.8 TX 10.8 10.6 10.5 CO 4.1 4.1 4.1 AZ 3.8 3.8 3.7 GA 3.6 3.5 3.3 WA 3.4 3.5 3.4 NC 3.0 2.9 2.8 IL 2.7 2.7 2.9 VA 2.7 2.7 2.9 All Others 41.6 42.0 42.5 Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Gross RIF by State June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 CA 12.6 % 12.8 % 13.0 % FL 11.8 11.6 11.1 TX 11.1 10.9 10.8 CO 4.1 4.1 4.1 AZ 3.8 3.8 3.8 GA 3.7 3.6 3.4 WA 3.4 3.4 3.4 NC 3.0 2.9 2.8 IL 2.6 2.7 2.8 VA 2.6 2.7 2.8 All Others 41.3 41.5 42.0 Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Exhibit K Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Rollforward of Insured Loans in Default Three Months Ended 2024 2023 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Beginning default inventory 13,992 14,819 13,391 12,480 12,773 Plus: new defaults (A) 8,119 8,260 9,007 7,953 6,575 Less: cures (7,956 ) (8,951 ) (7,418 ) (6,902 ) (6,761 ) Less: claims paid (183 ) (123 ) (148 ) (129 ) (96 ) Less: rescissions and denials, net (18 ) (13 ) (13 ) (11 ) (11 ) Ending default inventory 13,954 13,992 14,819 13,391 12,480 (A) New defaults remaining as of June 30, 2024 5,944 2,466 1,922 1,204 699 Cure rate (1) 27 % 70 % 79 % 85 % 89 % Total amount paid for claims (in thousands) $ 5,566 $ 3,605 $ 3,411 $ 2,956 $ 1,890 Average amount paid per claim (in thousands) $ 30 $ 29 $ 23 $ 23 $ 20 Severity 60 % 65 % 54 % 66 % 58 % Rollforward of Reserve for Losses and LAE Three Months Ended 2024 2023 ($ in thousands) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period $ 253,565 $ 245,402 $ 226,617 $ 216,888 $ 215,957 Less: Reinsurance recoverables 26,570 24,005 20,656 17,958 16,357 Net reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period 226,995 221,397 205,961 198,930 199,600 Add provision for losses and LAE occurring in: Current period $ 30,653 $ 39,396 $ 38,922 $ 35,609 $ 31,377 Prior years (31,880 ) (30,062 ) (19,912 ) (25,533 ) (30,107 ) Incurred losses and LAE during the period (1,227 ) 9,334 19,010 10,076 1,270 Deduct payments for losses and LAE occurring in: Current period 478 1 330 156 31 Prior years 5,205 3,735 3,244 2,889 1,909 Loss and LAE payments during the period 5,683 3,736 3,574 3,045 1,940 Net reserve for losses and LAE at end of period 220,085 226,995 221,397 205,961 198,930 Plus: Reinsurance recoverables 26,022 26,570 24,005 20,656 17,958 Reserve for losses and LAE at end of period $ 246,107 $ 253,565 $ 245,402 $ 226,617 $ 216,888 (1) The cure rate is calculated by dividing new defaults remaining as of the reporting date by the original number of new defaults reported in the quarterly period and subtracting that percentage from 100%.

Exhibit L Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio June 30, 2024 Number of Policies in Default Percentage of Policies in Default Amount of Reserves Percentage of Reserves Defaulted RIF Reserves as a Percentage of Defaulted RIF ($ in thousands) Missed Payments: Three payments or less 7,024 50 % $ 43,396 19 % $ 525,876 8 % Four to eleven payments 4,887 35 93,489 41 383,685 24 Twelve or more payments 1,908 14 82,529 37 135,616 61 Pending claims 135 1 7,562 3 8,540 89 Total case reserves 13,954 100 % 226,976 100 % $ 1,053,717 22 % IBNR 17,023 LAE 2,108 Total reserves for losses and LAE $ 246,107 Average reserve per default: Case $ 16.3 Total $ 17.6 Default Rate 1.71 % December 31, 2023 Number of Policies in Default Percentage of Policies in Default Amount of Reserves Percentage of Reserves Defaulted RIF Reserves as a Percentage of Defaulted RIF ($ in thousands) Missed Payments: Three payments or less 7,288 49 % $ 44,607 20 % $ 527,419 8 % Four to eleven payments 5,421 37 97,424 43 417,876 23 Twelve or more payments 1,984 13 78,540 35 132,257 59 Pending claims 126 1 5,550 2 6,302 88 Total case reserves 14,819 100 % 226,121 100 % $ 1,083,854 21 % IBNR 16,959 LAE 2,322 Total reserves for losses and LAE $ 245,402 Average reserve per default: Case $ 15.3 Total $ 16.6 Default Rate 1.80 % June 30, 2023 Number of Policies in Default Percentage of Policies in Default Amount of Reserves Percentage of Reserves Defaulted RIF Reserves as a Percentage of Defaulted RIF ($ in thousands) Missed Payments: Three payments or less 5,581 45 % $ 33,864 17 % $ 388,012 9 % Four to eleven payments 4,725 38 82,196 41 348,955 24 Twelve or more payments 2,045 16 78,236 39 123,903 63 Pending claims 129 1 5,680 3 6,687 85 Total case reserves 12,480 100 % 199,976 100 % $ 867,557 23 % IBNR 14,998 LAE 1,914 Total reserves for losses and LAE $ 216,888 Average reserve per default: Case $ 16.0 Total $ 17.4 Default Rate 1.52 %

Exhibit M Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Investments Available for Sale Investments Available for Sale by Asset Class Asset Class June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ($ in thousands) Fair Value Percent Fair Value Percent U.S. Treasury securities $ 999,176 18.3 % $ 996,382 18.9 % U.S. agency securities - - 7,195 0.1 U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities 757,590 13.9 821,346 15.6 Municipal debt securities 524,396 9.7 547,258 10.5 Non-U.S. government securities 66,031 1.2 67,447 1.3 Corporate debt securities 1,151,976 21.1 1,297,055 24.7 Residential and commercial mortgage securities 498,987 9.1 517,940 9.8 Asset-backed securities 455,453 8.3 564,995 10.7 Money market funds 1,001,374 18.4 444,121 8.4 Total investments available for sale $ 5,454,983 100.0 % $ 5,263,739 100.0 % Investments Available for Sale by Credit Rating Rating (1) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ($ in thousands) Fair Value Percent Fair Value Percent Aaa $ 2,409,458 54.1 % $ 2,561,363 53.2 % Aa1 95,534 2.1 104,474 2.2 Aa2 265,098 6.0 291,501 6.0 Aa3 187,946 4.1 208,882 4.3 A1 352,488 7.9 377,188 7.8 A2 253,728 5.7 329,423 6.8 A3 252,599 5.7 253,081 5.3 Baa1 207,665 4.7 220,901 4.6 Baa2 199,072 4.5 226,449 4.7 Baa3 158,219 3.6 166,121 3.4 Below Baa3 71,802 1.6 80,235 1.7 Total (2) $ 4,453,609 100.0 % $ 4,819,618 100.0 % (1) Based on ratings issued by Moody's, if available. S&P or Fitch rating utilized if Moody's not available. (2) Excludes $1,001,374 and $444,121 of money market funds at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Investments Available for Sale by Duration and Book Yield Effective Duration June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ($ in thousands) Fair Value Percent Fair Value Percent < 1 Year $ 2,334,120 42.8 % $ 1,892,074 35.9 % 1 to < 2 Years 310,087 5.7 371,583 7.1 2 to < 3 Years 447,721 8.1 538,775 10.2 3 to < 4 Years 404,998 7.4 402,668 7.6 4 to < 5 Years 384,051 7.0 376,722 7.2 5 or more Years 1,574,006 29.0 1,681,917 32.0 Total investments available for sale $ 5,454,983 100.0 % $ 5,263,739 100.0 % Pre-tax investment income yield: Three months ended 3.84 % Six months ended June 30, 2024 3.76 %

Holding company net cash and investments available for sale: ($ in thousands) As of June 30, 2024 $ 808,389 As of December 31, 2023 $ 693,507

Exhibit N Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information U.S. Mortgage Insurance Company Capital 2024 2023 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 ($ in thousands) U.S. Mortgage Insurance Subsidiaries: Combined statutory capital (1) $ 3,530,462 $ 3,453,553 $ 3,376,117 $ 3,309,522 $ 3,243,086 Combined net risk in force (2) $ 34,812,227 $ 34,463,082 $ 34,549,500 $ 34,203,678 $ 34,019,643 Risk-to-capital ratios: (3) Essent Guaranty, Inc. 10.2:1 10.3:1 10.6:1 10.7:1 10.8:1 Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc. 0.3:1 0.4:1 0.4:1 0.5:1 0.5:1 Combined (4) 9.9:1 10.0:1 10.2:1 10.3:1 10.5:1 Essent Guaranty, Inc. PMIERs Data (5): Available Assets $ 3,513,609 $ 3,464,119 $ 3,379,936 $ 3,318,179 $ 3,245,481 Minimum Required Assets 2,052,135 1,999,928 1,985,545 1,910,659 1,991,741 PMIERs excess Available Assets $ 1,461,474 $ 1,464,191 $ 1,394,391 $ 1,407,520 $ 1,253,740 PMIERs sufficiency ratio (6) 171 % 173 % 170 % 174 % 163 % Essent Reinsurance Ltd.: Stockholder's equity (GAAP basis) $ 1,793,777 $ 1,793,005 $ 1,758,665 $ 1,684,122 $ 1,633,763 Net risk in force (2) $ 22,770,165 $ 22,271,316 $ 22,043,926 $ 21,739,419 $ 21,327,762 (1) Combined statutory capital equals the sum of statutory capital of Essent Guaranty, Inc. plus Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc., after eliminating the impact of intercompany transactions. Statutory capital is computed based on accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual. (2) Net risk in force represents total risk in force, net of reinsurance ceded and net of exposures on policies for which loss reserves have been established. (3) The risk-to-capital ratio is calculated as the ratio of net risk in force to statutory capital. (4) The combined risk-to-capital ratio equals the sum of the net risk in force of Essent Guaranty, Inc. and Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc. divided by the combined statutory capital. (5) Data is based on our interpretation of the PMIERs as of the dates indicated. (6) PMIERs sufficiency ratio is calculated by dividing Available Assets by Minimum Required Assets.

Exhibit O Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Ratios and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 2024 2023 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Loss Ratio (1) (0.1 )% 4.0 % 7.9 % 4.4 % 0.6 % Expense Ratio (2) 26.1 % 27.1 % 27.0 % 27.3 % 19.8 % Combined Ratio 26.0 % 31.1 % 34.9 % 31.7 % 20.4 % Underwriting Margin (3) 74.0 % 68.9 % 65.1 % 68.3 % 79.6 % We believe that loss, expense and combined ratios are important measures of our financial performance. As a result of the July 1, 2023 acquisition of Agents National Title and Boston National Title (collectively "Title"), the consolidated loss, expense and combined ratios ("Consolidated Ratios") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 lack comparability with periods prior to the acquisition. In order to provide investors with more comparative information to prior periods, Essent has prepared the table below to reconcile the Consolidated Ratios to ratios excluding Title, as shown below. Ratios excluding Title are financial measures that are not calculated under standards or rules that comprise accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and are referred to as non-GAAP measures. Ratios excluding Title are measures used to monitor our results and should not be viewed as a substitute for those measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The following table sets forth the reconciliation of the loss, expense and combined ratios excluding Title to the most comparable GAAP amount for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 in accordance with Regulation G: Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Consolidated Title Excluding Title Consolidated Title Excluding Title ($ in thousands) Revenues: Net premiums earned $ 251,891 $ 16,633 $ 235,258 $ 497,481 $ 31,917 $ 465,564 Net investment income 56,086 804 55,282 108,171 1,555 106,616 Realized investment losses, net (1,164 ) - (1,164 ) (2,304 ) - (2,304 ) (Loss) income from other invested assets (419 ) - (419 ) (2,334 ) - (2,334 ) Settlement services (4) 1,412 1,412 - 2,837 2,837 - Other income 5,136 474 4,662 7,448 881 6,567 Total revenues 312,942 19,323 293,619 611,299 37,190 574,109 Losses and expenses: Provision (benefit) for losses and LAE (334 ) 892 (1,226 ) 9,579 1,467 8,112 Other underwriting and operating expenses (5) 55,987 12,909 43,078 113,336 24,719 88,617 Premiums retained by agents 10,215 10,215 - 19,706 19,706 - Interest expense 7,849 - 7,849 15,711 - 15,711 Total losses and expenses 73,717 24,016 49,701 158,332 45,892 112,440 Loss ratio (1) (0.1 %) 4.9 % (0.5 %) 1.9 % 4.2 % 1.7 % Expense ratio (2) 26.1 % 128.1 % 18.3 % 26.6 % 127.8 % 19.0 % Combined ratio 26.0 % 133.0 % 17.8 % 28.5 % 132.0 % 20.7 % Underwriting Margin (3) 74.0 % (33.0 %) 82.2 % 71.5 % (32.0 %) 79.3 % (1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by the sum of net premiums earned and settlement services revenue, if applicable. (2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing the sum of other underwriting and operating expenses and premiums retained by agents by the sum of net premiums earned and settlement services revenue, if applicable. (3) Calculated as the inverse of the combined ratio. (4) Settlement services revenue is included in "Other income" within Exhibit A and Exhibit C. (5) Title expenses reflect only direct expenses of Title operations and do not include corporate or centralized support expense allocations.

