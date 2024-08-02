DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) (the "Company"), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., reported second quarter 2024 net income of $28 million ($1.39 per diluted share), a decrease of 86% from $196 million ($9.34 per diluted share) in second quarter 2023. Second quarter 2024 adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, decreased 31% year-over-year to $129 million ($6.40 per diluted share) compared to adjusted net income of $188 million ($8.95 per diluted share) in second quarter 2023.

"I am proud of our team members rising up to meet an unprecedented challenge for our business and our industry" said David Hult, Asbury's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our results were impacted by the CDK cyber incident, both from lost business and one-time expenses related to the outage and recovery of the systems that service most of our stores. We partially mitigated the disruption by facilitating retail sales through Clicklane, where we sold 15,201 cars in the quarter, an all-time record and 33% over last year. As we move into the third quarter, I am grateful for the innovative thinking and collaborative spirit of our team members, and their relentless dedication to delivering the most guest-centric experience in automotive retailing."

The financial measures discussed below include both GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure and Reconciliation, Same Store Data and Other Data" and the reconciliations for non-GAAP metrics used herein.

Adjusted net income for second quarter 2024 excludes, net of tax, $101.3 million of non-cash asset impairments ($5.02 per diluted share), gain on divestitures of $2.7 million ($0.13 per diluted share), and losses related to hail damage of $2.3 million ($0.11 per diluted share).

Adjusted net income for second quarter 2023 excludes, net of tax, gain on divestiture of $10.2 million ($0.48 per diluted share), gain on legal settlement of $1.4 million ($0.07 per diluted share) and losses related to hail damage of $3.2 million ($0.15 per diluted share).

Second Quarter 2024 Operational Summary

Total Company vs. 2nd Quarter 2023:

Revenue of $4.2 billion, increase of 13%

Gross profit of $731 million, increase of 2%

Gross margin decreased 185 bps to 17.2%

New vehicle unit volume increase of 12%; new vehicle revenue increase of 11%; new vehicle gross profit decrease of 16%

Used vehicle retail unit volume increase of 22%; used vehicle retail revenue increase of 15%; used vehicle retail gross profit decrease of 14%

Finance and insurance (F&I) per vehicle retailed (PVR) of $2,151, decrease of 9%

Parts and service revenue increase of 10%; gross profit increase of 16%

SG&A as a percentage of gross profit of 65.2%

Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit of 64.8%

Operating margin of 2.4%

Adjusted operating margin of 5.6%

Same Store vs. 2nd Quarter 2023:

Revenue of $3.5 billion, decrease of 5%

Gross profit of $620 million, decrease of 12%

Gross margin decreased 144 bps to 17.6%

New vehicle unit volume decrease of 6%; new vehicle revenue decrease of 6%; new vehicle gross profit decrease of 29%

Used vehicle retail unit volume decrease of 2%; used vehicle retail revenue decrease of 7%; used vehicle retail gross profit decrease of 27%

F&I PVR of $2,124, decrease of 11%

Parts and service revenue decrease of 2%; gross profit increase of 4%

SG&A as a percentage of gross profit of 64.9%

Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit of 64.4%

Operating margin of 1.9%

Adjusted operating margin of 5.8%

CDK Global Outage Impact

During June, one of the Company's vendors (CDK Global) experienced a cyber incident impacting certain services provided to the Company and many other automotive retailers, including the Company's sales, service, inventory, customer relationship management, and accounting functions. Upon discovery of the incident, we took immediate precautionary steps to protect our systems. We currently estimate the earnings per share for the quarter were negatively impacted between $0.95 and $1.15 per diluted share, without taking into account any potential recoveries related to the incident. Estimated impacts included both internal projections of lost or deferred income and one-time expenses related to the outage and recovery.

Liquidity and Leverage

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and floorplan offset accounts of $464 million (which excludes $15 million of cash at Total Care Auto, Powered by Landcar) and availability under the used vehicle floorplan line and revolver of $342 million for a total of $806 million in liquidity. The Company's adjusted net leverage ratio, which is calculated as set forth in our credit facility, was 2.7x at quarter end.

Share Repurchases

The Company repurchased approximately 193,000 shares for $43 million during the second quarter 2024. Year-to-date through August 1, 2024, the Company has repurchased approximately 592,000 shares for $130 million. On May 15, 2024, the Company announced its board of directors approved an increase in the authorization of the share repurchase plan for the Company, expanding the remaining availability to repurchase up to $400 million. As of August 1, 2024, the Company had approximately $329 million remaining on its share repurchase authorization.

The shares may be purchased from time to time in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or in other manners as permitted by federal securities laws and other legal and contractual requirements. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, the number of shares and the timing of any repurchase will depend on such factors as Asbury's stock price, general economic and market conditions, the potential impact on its capital structure, the expected return on competing uses of capital such as strategic dealership acquisitions and capital investments and other considerations. The program does not require the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares, and may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time without further notice.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact, and may include statements relating to goals, plans, objectives, projections regarding Asbury's financial position, liquidity, results of operations, cash flows, leverage, market position, the completion of the Company's investigation into the CDK incident, the ultimate results of CDK's and the Company's containment and remediation efforts, the timing of the restoration of full access to the affected systems and changes in customer sentiment due to the incident, the timing and amount of any stock repurchases, and dealership portfolio, revenue enhancement strategies, operational improvements, projections regarding the expected benefits of Clicklane, management's plans, projections and objectives for future operations, scale and performance, integration plans and expected synergies from acquisitions, capital allocation strategy, business strategy. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our inability to realize the benefits expected from recently completed transactions; our inability to promptly and effectively integrate completed transactions and the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business and regular business responsibilities; our inability to complete future acquisitions or divestitures and the risks resulting therefrom; any supply chain disruptions impacting our industry and business, market factors, Asbury's relationships with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, acts of God, acts of war or other incidents and the shortage of semiconductor chips and other components, which may adversely impact supply from vehicle manufacturers and/or present retail sales challenges; risks associated with Asbury's indebtedness and our ability to comply with applicable covenants in our various financing agreements, or to obtain waivers of these covenants as necessary; risks related to competition in the automotive retail and service industries, general economic conditions both nationally and locally, governmental regulations, legislation, including changes in automotive state franchise laws, adverse results in litigation and other proceedings, and Asbury's ability to execute its strategic and operational strategies and initiatives, including its five-year strategic plan, Asbury's ability to leverage gains from its dealership portfolio, Asbury's ability to capitalize on opportunities to repurchase its debt and equity securities or purchase properties that it currently leases, and Asbury's ability to stay within its targeted range for capital expenditures. There can be no guarantees that Asbury's plans for future operations will be successfully implemented or that they will prove to be commercially successful.

These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements are and will be discussed in Asbury's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements and such risks, uncertainties and other factors speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure and Reconciliation, Same Store Data and Other Data

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with GAAP, from time to time management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, and profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering certain alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures include "Adjusted income from operations," "Adjusted net income," "Adjusted operating margins," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS")," "Adjusted SG&A, " "Adjusted operating cash flow" and "Pro forma adjusted leverage ratio." Further, management assesses the organic growth of our revenue and gross profit on a same store basis. We believe that our assessment on a same store basis represents an important indicator of comparative financial performance and provides relevant information to assess our performance at our existing locations. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management cautions investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. In their evaluation of results from time to time, management excludes items that do not arise directly from core operations or are otherwise of an unusual or non-recurring nature. Because these non-core, unusual or non-recurring charges and gains materially affect Asbury's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Management discloses these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because it believes investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance.

Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.

Amounts presented herein have been calculated using non-rounded amounts for all periods presented and therefore certain amounts may not compute or tie to prior presentation due to rounding.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, %

Change For the Six Months

Ended June 30, %

Change 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUE: New vehicle $ 2,164.9 $ 1,942.7 11 % $ 4,229.1 $ 3,710.4 14 % Used vehicle: Retail 1,167.2 1,013.3 15 % 2,358.5 2,034.9 16 % Wholesale 140.9 94.0 50 % 306.4 198.9 54 % Total used vehicle 1,308.0 1,107.3 18 % 2,664.9 2,233.9 19 % Parts and service 580.9 526.1 10 % 1,171.2 1,041.7 12 % Finance and insurance, net 192.4 166.3 16 % 382.1 338.9 13 % TOTAL REVENUE 4,246.2 3,742.5 13 % 8,447.4 7,324.8 15 % COST OF SALES: New vehicle 2,009.8 1,757.7 14 % 3,911.2 3,346.5 17 % Used vehicle: Retail 1,110.8 947.5 17 % 2,237.2 1,898.5 18 % Wholesale 136.2 88.9 53 % 294.8 187.5 57 % Total used vehicle 1,247.0 1,036.4 20 % 2,532.0 2,086.0 21 % Parts and service 241.0 234.1 3 % 497.2 467.6 6 % Finance and insurance 17.7 1.2 NM 26.3 15.5 70 % TOTAL COST OF SALES 3,515.5 3,029.4 16 % 6,966.7 5,915.5 18 % GROSS PROFIT 730.7 713.1 2 % 1,480.7 1,409.3 5 % OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling, general, and administrative 476.5 408.6 17 % 945.1 811.6 16 % Depreciation and amortization 18.2 16.8 9 % 36.9 33.5 10 % Asset impairments 135.4 - - % 135.4 - - % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 100.5 287.7 (65 )% 363.3 564.2 (36 )% OTHER EXPENSES: Floor plan interest expense 21.0 0.8 NM 43.8 1.5 NM Other interest expense, net 45.1 39.3 15 % 89.2 76.6 16 % Gain on dealership divestitures (3.6 ) (13.5 ) (73 )% (3.6 ) (13.5 ) (73 )% Total other expenses, net 62.5 26.6 135 % 129.4 64.6 100 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 38.0 261.1 (85 )% 233.9 499.6 (53 )% Income tax expense 9.9 64.8 (85 )% 58.7 121.9 (52 )% NET INCOME $ 28.1 $ 196.4 (86 )% $ 175.2 $ 377.7 (54 )% EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic- Net income $ 1.40 $ 9.37 (85 )% $ 8.66 $ 17.78 (51 )% Diluted- Net income $ 1.39 $ 9.34 (85 )% $ 8.64 $ 17.70 (51 )% WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 20.1 20.9 20.2 21.2 Restricted stock 0.1 - - - Performance share units - 0.1 0.1 0.1 Diluted 20.2 21.0 20.3 21.3

______________________________ NM-Not Meaningful

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Additional Disclosures-Consolidated (In millions) (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Increase (Decrease) % Change SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA Cash and cash equivalents $ 67.2 $ 45.7 $ 21.5 47 % Inventory, net (a) 2,066.0 1,768.3 297.7 17 % Total current assets 3,218.3 3,057.1 161.2 5 % Floor plan notes payable 1,420.1 1,785.7 (365.7 ) (20 )% Total current liabilities 2,565.5 2,875.7 (310.2 ) (11 )% CAPITALIZATION: Long-term debt (including current portion) $ 3,601.3 $ 3,206.2 $ 395.1 12 % Shareholders' equity 3,330.7 3,244.1 86.6 3 % Total $ 6,932.0 $ 6,450.3 $ 481.7 7 %

_____________________________ (a) Excluding $58.4 million and $84.5 million of inventory classified as assets held for sale as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 Days Supply New vehicle inventory 72 43 32 Used vehicle inventory 38 32 35

_____________________________ Days supply of inventory is calculated based on new and used inventory, in units, at the end of each reporting period and a 30-day historical unit sales.

Brand Mix - New Vehicle Revenue by Brand For the Three Months

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Luxury Lexus 10 % 10 % Mercedes-Benz 7 % 9 % BMW 2 % 3 % Land Rover 2 % 1 % Porsche 2 % 2 % Acura 1 % 2 % Other luxury 4 % 5 % Total luxury 29 % 32 % Imports Toyota 20 % 16 % Honda 9 % 10 % Hyundai 5 % 4 % Nissan 2 % 3 % Subaru 2 % 2 % Kia 2 % 2 % Other imports 2 % 2 % Total imports 42 % 40 % Domestic Ford 13 % 10 % Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram 9 % 13 % Chevrolet, Buick, GMC 8 % 5 % Total domestic 29 % 28 % Total New Vehicle Revenue 100 % 100 %

For the Three Months

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Revenue mix New vehicle 51.0 % 51.9 % Used vehicle retail 27.5 % 27.1 % Used vehicle wholesale 3.3 % 2.5 % Parts and service 13.7 % 14.1 % Finance and insurance, net 4.5 % 4.4 % Total revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % Gross profit mix New vehicle 21.2 % 25.9 % Used vehicle retail 7.7 % 9.2 % Used vehicle wholesale 0.6 % 0.7 % Parts and service 46.5 % 41.0 % Finance and insurance, net 23.9 % 23.2 % Total gross profit 100.0 % 100.0 %

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS-CONSOLIDATED (In millions) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, %

Change For the Six Months Ended June 30, %

Change 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue New vehicle $ 2,164.9 $ 1,942.7 11 % $ 4,229.1 $ 3,710.4 14 % Used vehicle: Retail 1,167.2 1,013.3 15 % 2,358.5 2,034.9 16 % Wholesale 140.9 94.0 50 % 306.4 198.9 54 % Total used vehicle 1,308.0 1,107.3 18 % 2,664.9 2,233.9 19 % Parts and service 580.9 526.1 10 % 1,171.2 1,041.7 12 % Finance and insurance, net 192.4 166.3 16 % 382.1 338.9 13 % Total revenue $ 4,246.2 $ 3,742.5 13 % $ 8,447.4 $ 7,324.8 15 % Gross profit New vehicle $ 155.1 $ 185.0 (16 )% $ 317.9 $ 363.9 (13 )% Used vehicle: Retail 56.4 65.8 (14 )% 121.4 136.5 (11 )% Wholesale 4.6 5.1 (8 )% 11.6 11.4 1 % Total used vehicle 61.0 70.9 (14 )% 132.9 147.9 (10 )% Parts and service 339.9 292.0 16 % 674.0 574.1 17 % Finance and insurance, net 174.7 165.2 6 % 355.8 323.4 10 % Total gross profit $ 730.7 $ 713.1 2 % $ 1,480.7 $ 1,409.3 5 % Unit sales New vehicle: Luxury 8,719 8,925 (2 )% 17,297 17,354 - % Import 22,663 19,967 14 % 44,150 37,356 18 % Domestic 11,297 9,368 21 % 21,909 18,056 21 % Total new vehicle 42,679 38,260 12 % 83,356 72,766 15 % Used vehicle retail 38,534 31,623 22 % 78,023 64,612 21 % Used to new ratio 90.3 % 82.7 % 93.6 % 88.8 % Average selling price New vehicle $ 50,725 $ 50,776 - % $ 50,736 $ 50,990 - % Used vehicle retail $ 30,289 $ 32,044 (5 )% $ 30,229 $ 31,495 (4 )% Average gross profit per unit New vehicle: Luxury $ 6,830 $ 7,785 (12 )% $ 7,021 $ 8,175 (14 )% Import 2,590 3,622 (28 )% 2,705 3,650 (26 )% Domestic 3,260 4,612 (29 )% 3,516 4,745 (26 )% Total new vehicle 3,633 4,835 (25 )% 3,814 5,001 (24 )% Used vehicle retail 1,463 2,081 (30 )% 1,556 2,112 (26 )% Finance and insurance 2,151 2,363 (9 )% 2,205 2,354 (6 )% Front end yield (1) 4,755 5,952 (20 )% 4,927 5,996 (18 )% Gross margin Total new vehicle 7.2 % 9.5 % (236) bps 7.5 % 9.8 % (229) bps Used vehicle retail 4.8 % 6.5 % (166) bps 5.1 % 6.7 % (156) bps Parts and service 58.5 % 55.5 % 301 bps 57.5 % 55.1 % 243 bps Total gross profit margin 17.2 % 19.1 % (185) bps 17.5 % 19.2 % (171) bps Operating expenses Selling, general, and administrative $ 476.5 $ 408.6 17 % $ 945.1 $ 811.6 16 % Adjusted selling, general, and administrative $ 473.5 $ 406.1 17 % $ 942.1 $ 809.1 16 % SG&A as a % of gross profit 65.2 % 57.3 % 792 bps 63.8 % 57.6 % 624 bps Adjusted SG&A as a % of gross profit 64.8 % 57.0 % 784 bps 63.6 % 57.4 % 621 bps Income from operations as a % of revenue 2.4 % 7.7 % (532) bps 4.3 % 7.7 % (340) bps Income from operations as a % of gross profit 13.8 % 40.4 % (2,659) bps 24.5 % 40.0 % (1,550) bps Adjusted income from operations as a % of revenue 5.6 % 7.8 % (213) bps 5.9 % 7.7 % (180) bps Adjusted income from operations as a % of gross profit 32.7 % 40.7 % (799) bps 33.9 % 40.2 % (633) bps

_____________________________ (1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS-CONSOLIDATED (In millions) (Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, %

Change For the Six Months

Ended June 30, %

Change 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue New vehicle $ 1,814.5 $ 1,927.4 (6 )% $ 3,550.5 $ 3,676.3 (3 )% Used vehicle: Retail 926.9 1,001.8 (7 )% 1,885.5 2,006.1 (6 )% Wholesale 103.6 92.8 12 % 232.2 196.8 18 % Total used vehicle 1,030.5 1,094.7 (6 )% 2,117.7 2,202.9 (4 )% Parts and service 510.8 520.6 (2 )% 1,029.4 1,030.0 - % Finance and insurance, net 157.7 165.4 (5 )% 312.2 336.8 (7 )% Total revenue $ 3,513.5 $ 3,708.2 (5 )% $ 7,009.9 $ 7,245.9 (3 )% Gross profit New vehicle $ 129.7 $ 183.8 (29 )% $ 266.3 $ 361.1 (26 )% Used vehicle: Retail 47.2 64.9 (27 )% 99.5 134.4 (26 )% Wholesale 2.8 5.0 (45 )% 7.1 11.4 (38 )% Total used vehicle 49.9 69.9 (29 )% 106.5 145.8 (27 )% Parts and service 299.9 289.4 4 % 594.7 568.4 5 % Finance and insurance, net 140.0 164.2 (15 )% 286.0 321.3 (11 )% Total gross profit $ 619.5 $ 707.4 (12 )% $ 1,253.6 $ 1,396.7 (10 )% Unit sales New vehicle: Luxury 8,484 8,910 (5 )% 16,693 17,221 (3 )% Import 18,982 19,680 (4 )% 36,917 36,747 - % Domestic 8,068 9,303 (13 )% 15,938 17,991 (11 )% Total new vehicle 35,534 37,893 (6 )% 69,548 71,959 (3 )% Used vehicle retail 30,371 31,141 (2 )% 61,942 63,348 (2 )% Used to new ratio 85.5 % 82.2 % 89.1 % 88.0 % Average selling price New vehicle $ 51,064 $ 50,866 - % $ 51,051 $ 51,088 - % Used vehicle retail $ 30,518 $ 32,171 (5 )% $ 30,440 $ 31,668 (4 )% Average gross profit per unit New vehicle: Luxury $ 6,926 $ 7,768 (11 )% $ 7,097 $ 8,173 (13 )% Import 2,387 3,639 (34 )% 2,482 3,671 (32 )% Domestic 3,174 4,620 (31 )% 3,528 4,751 (26 )% Total new vehicle 3,649 4,851 (25 )% 3,829 5,019 (24 )% Used vehicle retail 1,553 2,085 (26 )% 1,606 2,122 (24 )% Finance and insurance 2,124 2,379 (11 )% 2,175 2,374 (8 )% Front end yield (1) 4,807 5,982 (20 )% 4,957 6,037 (18 )% Gross margin Total new vehicle 7.1 % 9.5 % (239) bps 7.5 % 9.8 % (232) bps Used vehicle retail 5.1 % 6.5 % (139) bps 5.3 % 6.7 % (142) bps Parts and service 58.7 % 55.6 % 314 bps 57.8 % 55.2 % 259 bps Total gross profit margin 17.6 % 19.1 % (144) bps 17.9 % 19.3 % (139) bps Operating expenses Selling, general, and administrative $ 401.8 $ 403.8 - % $ 796.1 $ 800.8 (1 )% Adjusted selling, general, and administrative $ 398.8 $ 401.4 (1 )% $ 793.0 $ 798.3 (1 )% SG&A as a % of gross profit 64.9 % 57.1 % 778 bps 63.5 % 57.3 % 617 bps Adjusted SG&A as a % of gross profit 64.4 % 56.7 % 763 bps 63.3 % 57.2 % 610 bps

_____________________________ (1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. SEGMENT REPORTING (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Dealerships TCA After Eliminations Total Company Dealerships TCA After Eliminations Total Company (In millions) Revenue New $ 2,164.9 $ - $ 2,164.9 $ 1,942.7 $ - $ 1,942.7 Used 1,308.0 - 1,308.0 1,107.3 - 1,107.3 Parts and service 591.9 (11.0 ) 580.9 534.6 (8.5 ) 526.1 Finance and insurance, net 154.7 37.7 192.4 134.2 32.2 166.3 Total revenue $ 4,219.5 $ 26.7 $ 4,246.2 $ 3,718.8 $ 23.7 $ 3,742.5 Cost of sales New $ 2,009.8 $ - $ 2,009.8 $ 1,757.7 $ - $ 1,757.7 Used 1,247.0 - 1,247.0 1,036.4 - 1,036.4 Parts and service 255.9 (14.9 ) 241.0 238.7 (4.6 ) 234.1 Finance and insurance - 17.7 17.7 - 1.2 1.2 Total cost of sales $ 3,512.7 $ 2.8 $ 3,515.5 $ 3,032.9 $ (3.4 ) $ 3,029.4 Gross profit New $ 155.1 $ - $ 155.1 $ 185.0 $ - $ 185.0 Used 61.0 - 61.0 70.9 - 70.9 Parts and service 336.0 3.8 339.9 295.9 (3.9 ) 292.0 Finance and insurance, net 154.7 20.0 174.7 134.2 31.0 165.2 Total gross profit $ 706.8 $ 23.9 $ 730.7 $ 686.0 $ 27.1 $ 713.1 Selling, general and administrative $ 480.1 $ (3.6 ) $ 476.5 $ 416.6 $ (8.0 ) $ 408.6 Income from operations $ 79.0 $ 21.6 $ 100.5 $ 257.2 $ 30.5 $ 287.7

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Dealerships TCA After Eliminations Total Company Dealerships TCA After Eliminations Total Company (In millions) Revenue New $ 4,229.1 $ - $ 4,229.1 $ 3,710.4 $ - $ 3,710.4 Used 2,664.9 - 2,664.9 2,233.9 - 2,233.9 Parts and service 1,190.7 (19.5 ) 1,171.2 1,059.1 (17.4 ) 1,041.7 Finance and insurance, net 313.7 68.4 382.1 271.8 67.1 338.9 Total revenue $ 8,398.5 $ 48.9 $ 8,447.4 $ 7,275.1 $ 49.7 $ 7,324.8 Cost of sales New $ 3,911.2 $ - $ 3,911.2 $ 3,346.5 $ - $ 3,346.5 Used 2,532.0 - 2,532.0 2,086.0 - 2,086.0 Parts and service 516.7 (19.5 ) 497.2 477.1 (9.5 ) 467.6 Finance and insurance - 26.3 26.3 - 15.5 15.5 Total cost of sales $ 6,959.9 $ 6.8 $ 6,966.7 $ 5,909.5 $ 6.0 $ 5,915.5 Gross profit New $ 317.9 $ - $ 317.9 $ 363.9 $ - $ 363.9 Used 132.9 - 132.9 147.9 - 147.9 Parts and service 674.0 - 674.0 582.1 (7.9 ) 574.1 Finance and insurance, net 313.7 42.1 355.8 271.8 51.6 323.4 Total gross profit $ 1,438.6 $ 42.1 $ 1,480.7 $ 1,365.6 $ 43.7 $ 1,409.3 Selling, general, and administrative $ 953.0 $ (7.9 ) $ 945.1 $ 823.5 $ (11.9 ) $ 811.6 Income from operations $ 322.2 $ 41.0 $ 363.3 $ 513.3 $ 50.9 $ 564.2

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Supplemental Disclosures (Unaudited) The following tables provide reconciliations for our non-GAAP metrics: For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 (Dollars in millions) Adjusted leverage ratio: Long-term debt $ 3,601.3 $ 3,192.6 Cash and floor plan offset (478.6 ) (234.1 ) TCA cash 14.7 9.2 Availability under our used vehicle floor plan facility (286.1 ) (1.4 ) Adjusted long-term net debt $ 2,851.2 $ 2,966.2 Calculation of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"): Net income $ 28.1 $ 196.4 $ 400.0 $ 568.2 Depreciation and amortization 18.2 16.8 71.1 69.7 Income tax expense 9.9 64.8 135.5 190.4 Swap and other interest expense 45.2 40.2 169.1 164.1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") $ 101.4 $ 318.1 $ 775.7 $ 992.4 Non-core items - expense (income): Gain on dealership divestitures $ (3.6 ) $ (13.5 ) $ (3.6 ) $ (13.5 ) Gain on sale of real estate - - (3.6 ) (3.6 ) Legal settlement - (1.9 ) - (1.9 ) Asset impairments 135.4 - 252.6 117.2 Professional fees associated with acquisition - - 4.1 4.1 Fixed assets write-off - - 1.1 1.1 Hail damage 3.1 4.3 3.1 4.3 Total non-core items 134.8 (11.1 ) 253.7 107.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 236.3 $ 307.0 $ 1,029.5 $ 1,100.2 Pro forma impact of acquisition and divestitures on EBITDA $ 26.6 $ 55.5 Pro forma adjusted EBITDA $ 1,056.1 $ 1,155.7 Pro forma adjusted net leverage ratio 2.7 2.6

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP Gain on dealership divestitures Asset impairments Hail damage Income tax effect Non-GAAP adjusted (In millions, except per share data) Selling, general and administrative $ 476.5 $ - $ - $ (3.1 ) $ - $ 473.5 Income from operations $ 100.5 $ - $ 135.4 $ 3.1 $ - $ 238.9 Net income $ 28.1 $ (3.6 ) $ 135.4 $ 3.1 $ (33.8 ) $ 129.1 Weighted average common share outstanding - diluted 20.2 20.2 Diluted EPS $ 1.39 $ (0.13 ) 5.02 $ 0.11 $ - $ 6.40 SG&A as a % of gross profit 65.2 % 64.8 % Income from operations as a % of revenue 2.4 % 5.6 %

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP Gain on dealership divestitures Legal settlement Hail damage Income tax effect Non-GAAP adjusted (In millions, except per share data) Selling, general and administrative $ 408.6 $ - $ 1.9 $ (4.3 ) $ - $ 406.1 Income from operations $ 287.7 $ - $ (1.9 ) $ 4.3 $ - $ 290.2 Net income $ 196.4 $ (13.5 ) $ (1.9 ) $ 4.3 $ 2.7 $ 188.0 Weighted average common share outstanding - diluted 21.0 21.0 Diluted EPS $ 9.34 $ (0.48 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.15 $ - $ 8.95 SG&A as a % of gross profit 57.3 % 57.0 % Income from operations as a % of revenue 7.7 % 7.8 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP Gain on dealership divestitures Asset impairments Hail damage Income tax effect Non-GAAP adjusted (In millions, except per share data) Selling, general, and administrative $ 945.1 $ - $ - $ (3.1 ) $ - $ 942.1 Income from operations $ 363.3 $ - $ 135.4 $ 3.1 $ - $ 501.7 Net income $ 175.2 $ (3.6 ) $ 135.4 $ 3.1 $ (33.8 ) $ 276.2 Weighted average common share outstanding - diluted 20.3 20.3 Diluted EPS $ 8.64 $ (0.13 ) $ 5.00 $ 0.11 $ - $ 13.62 SG&A as a % of gross profit 63.8 % 63.6 % Income from operations as a % of revenue 4.3 % 5.9 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP Gain on dealership divestitures Legal settlement Hail damage Income tax effect Non-GAAP adjusted (In millions, except per share data) Selling, general, and administrative $ 811.6 $ - $ 1.9 $ (4.3 ) $ - $ 809.1 Income from operations $ 564.2 $ - $ (1.9 ) $ 4.3 $ - $ 566.7 Net income $ 377.7 $ (13.5 ) $ (1.9 ) $ 4.3 $ 2.7 $ 369.4 Weighted average common share outstanding - diluted 21.3 21.3 Diluted EPS $ 17.70 $ (0.48 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.15 $ - $ 17.31 SG&A as a % of gross profit 57.6 % 57.4 % Income from operations as a % of revenue 7.7 % 7.7 %

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (In millions) Adjusted cash flow from operations: Cash provided by operating activities $ 22.7 $ 221.7 Change in Floor Plan Notes Payable-Non-Trade, net 59.9 (2.8) Change in Floor Plan Notes Payable-Non-Trade associated with floor plan offset, used vehicle borrowing base changes adjusted for acquisition and divestitures 170.7 171.8 Change in Floor Plan Notes Payable-Trade associated with floor plan offset, adjusted for acquisition and divestitures 148.7 27.6 Adjusted cash flow provided by operating activities $ 402.0 $ 418.3

