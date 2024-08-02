EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a worldwide designer, manufacturer and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and control systems, today reported fiscal third quarter 2024 diluted earnings per share of $1.74 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.91.
"We delivered a solid performance in the third quarter of 2024, with significant improvements in our financial results," said Pat Roche, CEO. "Our teams continue to execute well, driving both top-line growth and margin expansion across our businesses. Our commitment to achieving our Investor Day targets remains strong, with clear progress in our pricing and simplification initiatives. With this momentum we are confident in our continued success and growth."
(in millions, except per share results)
Three Months Ended
Q3 2024
Q3 2023
Deltas
Net sales
$
905
$
850
6
%
Operating margin
11.6
%
9.9
%
170 bps
Adjusted operating margin
12.3
%
10.2
%
210 bps
Diluted net earnings per share
$
1.74
$
1.32
32
%
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share
$
1.91
$
1.37
39
%
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
30
$
16
$
14
Free cash flow
$
(2
)
$
(19
)
$
17
See the reconciliations of adjusted financial results and free cash flow to reported results included in the financial statements herein for the quarters ended June 29, 2024 and July 1, 2023.
Quarter Highlights
- Net sales of $905 million increased 6% compared to the prior year's quarter, with increases in our aerospace and defense businesses, while Industrial was slightly down.
- Operating margin of 11.6% increased 170 basis points, driven by improved performance in Space and Defense, Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft, while Industrial declined 130 basis points.
- Adjusted operating margin of 12.3% increased 210 basis points, reflecting improved business performance across all segments.
- Diluted earnings per share of $1.74 increased 32% due to higher operating profit, partially offset by restructuring charges and a higher tax rate.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.91 increased 39%, driven by operating margin expansion and incremental profit from higher sales.
- Free cash flow improved by $17 million as compared to last year.
Quarter Results
Sales in the third quarter of 2024 increased compared to the third quarter of 2023, with notable growth in Military Aircraft, Space and Defense and Commercial Aircraft. Military Aircraft sales increased 18% to $207 million due to the ramp of the FLRAA program and other OEM production programs. Space and Defense sales increased 7% to $258 million driven by strong U.S. and European defense demand. Commercial Aircraft sales increased 6% to $189 million due to the increased production in our widebody business. Industrial segment sales decreased 1% to $250 million due to a slowdown in orders for industrial automation applications, partially offset by higher product demand in other markets.
Operating margin increased 170 basis points to 11.6% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023. Space and Defense operating margin increased 490 basis points to 12.6% due to improved performance on space vehicle development programs. Commercial Aircraft operating margin increased 190 basis points to 12.9%, driven by higher sales volume and pricing initiatives, as well as mix. Military Aircraft operating margin increased 130 basis points to 11.6%, driven by cost absorption on the FLRAA program. Industrial operating margin decreased 130 basis points to 9.8%, impacted by higher restructuring and inventory write-down charges.
Adjusted operating margin in the third quarter of 2024 increased 210 basis points to 12.3% compared to the third quarter of 2023. The only segment with significant adjustments was Industrial, whose adjusted operating margin increased as the benefits of pricing more than offset an unfavorable sales mix and planned product transfers.
Twelve-month backlog remains robust, increasing 7% to $2.5 billion, driven by strong product demand across the aerospace and defense businesses.
Free cash flow in the third quarter was a use of cash of $2 million, an improvement of $17 million year-over-year, driven by higher net cash from operating activities and lower capital expenditures.
2024 Financial Guidance
"Fiscal year 2024 is measuring up to be a great step towards achieving our long-term financial targets," said Jennifer Walter, CFO. "This year, our sales will grow by 8%, our adjusted operating margin will expand by 150 basis points and our adjusted earnings per share will increase by 20%."
(in millions, except per share results)
FY 2024 Guidance
Current
Previous
Net sales
$
3,575
$
3,550
Operating margin
11.8
%
11.9
%
Adjusted operating margin
12.4
%
12.4
%
Diluted net earnings per share*
$
6.85
$
6.87
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share*
$
7.40
$
7.25
*Diluted net earnings per share figures for 2024 are forecasted to be within range of +/- $0.10.
When the company provides adjusted, non-GAAP figures on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort.
Conference call information
In conjunction with today's release, Pat Roche, CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will host a conference call today beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, which will be simultaneously broadcast live online. Listeners can access the call live, or in replay mode, at www.moog.com/investors/communications. Supplemental financial data will be available on the website approximately 90 minutes prior to the conference call.
Cautionary Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which can be identified by words such as: "may," "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "expected," "intends," "plans," "projects," "approximate," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "anticipates," "presume," "assume" and other words and terms of similar meaning (including their negative counterparts or other various or comparable terminology). These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, are neither historical facts nor guarantees of future performance and are subject to several factors, risks and uncertainties, the impact or occurrence of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results described in the forward-looking statements.
Although it is not possible to create a comprehensive list of all factors that may cause our actual results to differ from the results expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements or that may affect our future results, some of these factors and other risks and uncertainties are described in Item 1A "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: (i) our operation in highly competitive markets with competitors who may have greater resources than we possess; (ii) our operation in cyclical markets that are sensitive to domestic and foreign economic conditions and events; (iii) our heavy dependence on government contracts that may not be fully funded or may be terminated; (iv) supply chain constraints and inflationary impacts on prices for raw materials and components used in our products; (v) failure of our subcontractors or suppliers to perform their contractual obligations; and (vi) our accounting estimations for over-time contracts and any changes we need to make thereto. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of these risks and uncertainties.
While we believe we have identified and discussed in our SEC filings the material risks affecting our business, there may be additional factors, risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently consider immaterial that may affect the forward-looking statements we make herein. Given these factors, risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictive of future results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release, except as required by applicable law.
Moog Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
Net sales
$
904,735
$
850,176
$
2,691,888
$
2,447,071
Cost of sales
651,672
627,543
1,938,673
1,799,437
Inventory write-down
1,600
-
1,775
-
Gross profit
251,463
222,633
751,440
647,634
Research and development
27,791
26,502
86,752
77,107
Selling, general and administrative
126,361
121,935
370,047
351,795
Interest
18,153
17,256
52,850
45,351
Asset impairment
112
435
6,862
1,654
Restructuring
3,984
1,642
12,623
4,737
Gain on sale of buildings
-
-
-
(10,030
)
Other
4,157
4,525
10,041
10,077
Earnings before income taxes
70,905
50,338
212,265
166,943
Income taxes
14,545
7,951
48,090
35,527
Net earnings
$
56,360
$
42,387
$
164,175
$
131,416
Net earnings per share
Basic
$
1.76
$
1.33
$
5.14
$
4.13
Diluted
$
1.74
$
1.32
$
5.08
$
4.11
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
31,960,165
31,838,961
31,943,365
31,811,034
Diluted
32,409,370
32,067,391
32,342,700
31,995,340
Moog Inc.
RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES, INCOMES TAXES, NET EARNINGS AND DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE
(UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
As Reported:
Earnings before income taxes
$
70,905
$
50,338
$
212,265
$
166,943
Income taxes
14,545
7,951
48,090
35,527
Effective income tax rate
20.5
%
15.8
%
22.7
%
21.3
%
Net earnings
56,360
42,387
164,175
131,416
Diluted net earnings per share
$
1.74
$
1.32
$
5.08
$
4.11
Restructuring and Other Charges:
Earnings before income taxes
$
5,817
$
1,642
$
15,296
$
5,786
Income taxes
1,502
386
3,852
1,303
Net earnings
4,315
1,256
11,444
4,483
Diluted net earnings per share
$
0.13
$
0.04
$
0.35
$
0.14
Asset Impairment:
Earnings before income taxes
$
112
$
435
$
6,862
$
1,654
Income taxes (benefit)
(1,223
)
66
370
349
Net earnings
1,335
369
6,492
1,305
Diluted net earnings per share
$
0.04
$
0.01
$
0.20
$
0.04
Gain on Sale of Buildings:
Earnings before income taxes
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(10,030
)
Income taxes
-
-
-
(2,086
)
Net earnings
-
-
-
(7,944
)
Diluted net earnings per share
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(0.25
)
As Adjusted:
Earnings before income taxes
$
76,834
$
52,415
$
234,423
$
164,353
Income taxes
14,824
8,403
52,312
35,093
Effective income tax rate
19.3
%
16.0
%
22.3
%
21.4
%
Net earnings
62,010
44,012
182,111
129,260
Diluted net earnings per share
$
1.91
$
1.37
$
5.63
$
4.04
The diluted net earnings per share associated with the adjustments in the table above may not reconcile when totaled due to rounding.
Results shown above have been adjusted to exclude impacts associated with restructuring and other charges related to continued portfolio shaping activities, asset impairments and other charges due to program termination and the devaluation of an investment, as well as impacts from the sale of buildings. While management believes that these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Moog Inc.
CONSOLIDATED SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
Net sales:
Space and Defense
$
258,409
$
242,402
$
755,324
$
706,040
Military Aircraft
207,177
176,217
595,921
536,770
Commercial Aircraft
189,365
178,808
591,181
475,518
Industrial
249,784
252,749
749,462
728,743
Net sales
$
904,735
$
850,176
$
2,691,888
$
2,447,071
Operating profit:
Space and Defense
$
32,635
$
18,585
$
100,175
$
66,386
12.6
%
7.7
%
13.3
%
9.4
%
Military Aircraft
23,965
18,143
60,323
49,525
11.6
%
10.3
%
10.1
%
9.2
%
Commercial Aircraft
24,367
19,745
69,838
49,943
12.9
%
11.0
%
11.8
%
10.5
%
Industrial
24,413
28,035
81,592
89,183
9.8
%
11.1
%
10.9
%
12.2
%
Total operating profit
105,380
84,508
311,928
255,037
11.6
%
9.9
%
11.6
%
10.4
%
Deductions from operating profit:
Interest expense
18,153
17,256
52,850
45,351
Equity-based compensation expense
4,089
2,356
11,301
8,121
Non-service pension expense
3,188
3,124
9,566
9,338
Corporate and other expenses, net
9,045
11,434
25,946
25,284
Earnings before income taxes
$
70,905
$
50,338
$
212,265
$
166,943
Moog Inc.
RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND MARGINS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
Space and Defense operating profit - as reported
$
32,635
$
18,585
$
100,175
$
66,386
Asset impairment
112
-
416
219
Restructuring and other
-
273
-
1,554
Space and Defense operating profit - as adjusted
$
32,747
$
18,858
$
100,591
$
68,159
12.7
%
7.8
%
13.3
%
9.7
%
Military Aircraft operating profit - as reported
$
23,965
$
18,143
$
60,323
$
49,525
Inventory write-down
-
-
175
-
Asset impairment
-
97
6,446
1,097
Restructuring and other
609
275
4,397
275
Military Aircraft operating profit - as adjusted
$
24,574
$
18,515
$
71,341
$
50,897
11.9
%
10.5
%
12.0
%
9.5
%
Commercial Aircraft operating profit - as reported
$
24,367
$
19,745
$
69,838
$
49,943
Asset impairment
-
338
-
338
Restructuring
408
-
408
-
Commercial Aircraft operating profit - as adjusted
$
24,775
$
20,083
$
70,246
$
50,281
13.1
%
11.2
%
11.9
%
10.6
%
Industrial operating profit - as reported
$
24,413
$
28,035
$
81,592
$
89,183
Inventory write-down
1,600
-
1,600
-
Gain on sale of buildings
-
-
-
(10,030
)
Restructuring and other
3,200
1,094
8,716
3,957
Industrial operating profit - as adjusted
$
29,213
$
29,129
$
91,908
$
83,110
11.7
%
11.5
%
12.3
%
11.4
%
Total operating profit - as adjusted
$
111,309
$
86,585
$
334,086
$
252,447
12.3
%
10.2
%
12.4
%
10.3
%
While management believes that these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Moog Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
June 29,
September 30,
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
50,572
$
68,959
Restricted cash
946
185
Receivables, net
452,967
434,723
Unbilled receivables
766,445
706,601
Inventories, net
831,377
724,002
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
70,081
50,862
Total current assets
2,172,388
1,985,332
Property, plant and equipment, net
886,013
814,696
Operating lease right-of-use assets
57,669
56,067
Goodwill
827,319
821,301
Intangible assets, net
66,422
71,637
Deferred income taxes
9,050
8,749
Other assets
48,887
50,254
Total assets
$
4,067,748
$
3,808,036
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
266,294
$
264,573
Accrued compensation
98,981
111,154
Contract advances and progress billings
353,496
377,977
Accrued liabilities and other
269,633
211,769
Total current liabilities
988,404
965,473
Long-term debt, excluding current installments
958,127
863,092
Long-term pension and retirement obligations
160,635
157,455
Deferred income taxes
13,668
37,626
Other long-term liabilities
153,122
148,303
Total liabilities
2,273,956
2,171,949
Shareholders' equity
Common stock - Class A
43,835
43,822
Common stock - Class B
7,445
7,458
Additional paid-in capital
726,656
608,270
Retained earnings
2,634,633
2,496,979
Treasury shares
(1,073,027
)
(1,057,938
)
Stock Employee Compensation Trust
(167,757
)
(114,769
)
Supplemental Retirement Plan Trust
(140,449
)
(93,126
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(237,544
)
(254,609
)
Total shareholders' equity
1,793,792
1,636,087
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,067,748
$
3,808,036
Moog Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Nine Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net earnings
$
164,175
$
131,416
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:
Depreciation
64,302
56,780
Amortization
7,677
8,725
Deferred income taxes
(26,483
)
(26,680
)
Equity-based compensation expense
11,301
8,121
Gain on sale of buildings
-
(10,030
)
Asset impairment and inventory write-down
8,637
1,654
Other
5,374
5,083
Changes in assets and liabilities providing (using) cash:
Receivables
(18,677
)
(62,439
)
Unbilled receivables
(57,723
)
(100,820
)
Inventories
(105,629
)
(102,782
)
Accounts payable
918
8,514
Contract advances and progress billings
(26,882
)
65,746
Accrued expenses
36,928
(30,697
)
Accrued income taxes
9,832
21,568
Net pension and post retirement liabilities
8,783
11,199
Other assets and liabilities
(35,978
)
(2,455
)
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
46,555
(17,097
)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(5,911
)
-
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(109,616
)
(125,074
)
Net proceeds from businesses sold
1,627
959
Net proceeds from buildings sold
-
19,702
Other investing transactions
(646
)
(9,482
)
Net cash used by investing activities
(114,546
)
(113,895
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from revolving lines of credit
784,500
711,732
Payments on revolving lines of credit
(691,000
)
(536,826
)
Payments on long-term debt
-
(219
)
Payments on finance lease obligations
(4,468
)
(3,449
)
Payment of dividends
(26,521
)
(25,459
)
Proceeds from sale of treasury stock
7,579
12,765
Purchase of outstanding shares for treasury
(21,832
)
(23,133
)
Proceeds from sale of stock held by SECT
16,670
9,863
Purchase of stock held by SECT
(14,296
)
(10,035
)
Other financing transactions
-
(2,026
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
50,632
133,213
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(267
)
3,950
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(17,626
)
6,171
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
69,144
119,233
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
51,518
$
125,404
Moog Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW
(UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
$
30,166
$
15,919
$
46,555
$
(17,097
)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(32,086
)
(35,331
)
(109,616
)
(125,074
)
Free cash flow
$
(1,920
)
$
(19,412
)
$
(63,061
)
$
(142,171
)
Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided (used) by operating activities less purchase of property, plant and equipment. Free cash flow is not a measure determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. However, management believes this adjusted financial measure may be useful in evaluating the liquidity, financial condition and results of operations of the Company. This information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Contacts
